Ricardo Pepi has revealed he hung up on Gregg Berhalter when the U.S. men's national team head coach rang to reveal he had not been named in the World Cup squad. Augsburg striker Pepi, currently on loan with Dutch side Groningen, had established himself as a key figure in the USMNT setup in 2021 but his struggles at club level after moving to Germany saw him slip down Berhalter's depth chart. Ultimately Haji Wright, Josh Sargent and Jordan Morris were all selected over the 19-year-old, who had rejected the chance to play for Mexico when he declared for the US.

2 DAYS AGO