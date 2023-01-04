Read full article on original website
Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
Report: Giants will start QB Davis Webb in Week 18 matchup vs. Eagles
The Giants are set to rest several key starters and their backup quarterback in the Week 18 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. A former third-round pick of the Giants in 2017, Webb has spent this season on the practice squad and turned down an opportunity to sign with the Dolphins in Week 18, just so he could showcase his talents against the Eagles.
Giants’ Super Bowl star: Daniel Jones is playing with a ‘chip on his shoulder’ and Giants are in ‘great position’ for playoffs
As the Giants head into their regular-season finale against the Eagles on Sunday, one of their former stars believes quarterback Daniel Jones is “maturing” before our eyes and says the team is in “great position” going forward. “I think he has a chip on his shoulder,”...
OC Pep Hamilton hints at Texans' quarterback plans in 2023
The Houston Texans had to give Davis Mills a shot in 2022. The club had to know what it had in their 2021 third-round pick. Would he develop into a solid starter, or did the organization need to invest more resources into the position?. The Texans’ 2-13-1 record has all...
Will Giants cover this huge spread against the Eagles? | On Site
NFL Week 18 will be a bit surreal for this matchup. The Giants already secured a spot in the postseason and the Eagles will bench several starters.
NFL World Reacts To Sean Payton Coaching Update
Sean Payton may return to coaching next season, but don't write it in stone just yet. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show" Thursday and said that Payton will be "choosy" about his next coaching job. "He's going to want a strong ownership, with a good functional...
Jerry Jones on scoreboard watching/pulling starters vs. Commanders, Micah Parsons' hand
Cowboys owner and GM Jerry Jones joined the K&C Masterpiece to discuss the team’s final regular season game against the Commanders and whether their strategy of keeping the starters in will change if the Eagles are blowing out the Giants.
NFL Draft 2023: Giants, Eagles load up on defense; Jets beef up offense in latest 1st-round mock
Another day, another mock draft. This one comes from Pro Football Network, which is out with its latest first-round projections for the 2023 NFL Draft. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. At No. 13, the New York Jets are expected to pick Ohio State offensive tackle Paris Johnson,...
Report: Sean McVay mulls future as Rams coach
Less than a year after becoming the youngest coach to win a Super Bowl, Los Angeles Rams front man Sean
With or without Jalen Hurts, Eagles look to secure top seed vs. Giants
The Philadelphia Eagles hope the third time is the charm as they once again try to lock up the No.
Hurts limited again, listed as questionable for Giants
The Eagles again listed Jalen Hurts as limited in practice Friday and designated him as questionable for Sunday’s crucial game against the Giants. Hurts last week didn’t practice on Wednesday and was limited on Thursday and Friday and didn’t play in a loss to the Saints. This week, he’s been limited all three days with the shoulder injury he suffered against the Bears three weeks ago.
Titans fall short vs. Jaguars, miss playoffs: Everything we know
The Tennessee Titans officially completed their collapse in the AFC South in Week 18 after dropping the Saturday night contest to the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are now AFC South champs, 20-16. Despite nobody expecting the Titans to win, it was a heart-breaking defeat, as Tennessee held a 16-13 lead with...
Hurts reportedly expected to start vs. Giants
The worst-kept secret of the week if finally out. Jalen Hurts is expected to start for the Eagles in Week 18, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. This isn’t much of a surprise even after Hurts was limited all week and even though the Eagles listed him as questionable on their final injury report on Friday.
