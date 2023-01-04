ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle

CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sean Payton Coaching Update

Sean Payton may return to coaching next season, but don't write it in stone just yet. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show" Thursday and said that Payton will be "choosy" about his next coaching job. "He's going to want a strong ownership, with a good functional...
NBC Sports

Hurts limited again, listed as questionable for Giants

The Eagles again listed Jalen Hurts as limited in practice Friday and designated him as questionable for Sunday’s crucial game against the Giants. Hurts last week didn’t practice on Wednesday and was limited on Thursday and Friday and didn’t play in a loss to the Saints. This week, he’s been limited all three days with the shoulder injury he suffered against the Bears three weeks ago.
NBC Sports

Hurts reportedly expected to start vs. Giants

The worst-kept secret of the week if finally out. Jalen Hurts is expected to start for the Eagles in Week 18, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. This isn’t much of a surprise even after Hurts was limited all week and even though the Eagles listed him as questionable on their final injury report on Friday.
