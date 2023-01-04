Read full article on original website
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
How AFC playoff picture could look if Bills-Bengals game is canceled
Though no decision has been made yet, the NFL is leaning toward not resuming the Bills-Bengals game that was suspended after Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest in the middle of Monday’s game in Cincinnati, according to ProFootballTalk. The Bills safety has shown “signs of improvement” since Tuesday, the team said Wednesday afternoon. If the game is ruled a no contest, playoff seeding would be determined from Week 18 results. The Chiefs (13-3) would capture the No. 1 seed with a win over the Raiders on Saturday. As for the Bills (12-3), they still could become the top seed with a win over...
Bengals mad at NFL over rule change
The NFL decided not to resume the game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals that was suspended Monday night after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. However, because of that, they’ve had to change the rules for the playoffs as the Bills and Bengals will enter having played fewer games than other teams. And Cincinnati Read more... The post Bengals mad at NFL over rule change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL reportedly makes decision on Bills-Bengals game
The NFL has reportedly made a decision on the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game that was postponed Monday night. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reports that the NFL is expected to declare Bills-Bengals a “no contest.” The league is now working through possible scenarios to determine playoff seeding. Florio says one possibility the league is... The post NFL reportedly makes decision on Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Adam Schefter breaks down how NFL could move on with Bills-Bengals not resumed
ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter broke down how the league could move on with its remaining schedule and the playoffs if the Bills-Bengals game is not resumed.
Ravens — Bengals Week 18 Predictions
The Bengals are an almost unanimous pick to beat the Ravens in Week 18. Here is the Predictions Roundup:
NFL Announces Bills-Bengals Game Won’t Be Resumed
The NFL said Thursday it will not resume the Bills-Bengals game that was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field. The league said some of the factors in coming to its decision included that “not playing the Buffalo-Cincinnati game to...
NFL Lays Out Three Scenarios for AFC Title Game Location
League owners plan to meet on Friday to come to a decision regarding playoff scenarios.
Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game officially canceled
Ever since Monday night’s rightful postponement of the Buffalo Bills vs Cincinnati Bengals Week 17 matchup at Paycor Stadium, the
NFL set to cancel Bills-Bengals game and is now considering some wild scenarios for AFC playoffs, per reports
The NFL has made the decision to cancel the Bills-Bengals game that was postponed on Monday night, according to the Associated Press. The two teams played for nearly nine minutes before the game was stopped after Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field. After being given CPR, Hamlin was taken by ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical center, where he's been listed in critical condition for the past three days.
Joe Mixon Seemingly Unhappy With NFL’s Decision on AFC Seeding
The Bengals star shared his thoughts on the league’s Thursday announcement regarding playoff seeding.
What channel is Chiefs vs. Raiders on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Saturday game
The Chiefs still have something to play for entering Week 18. With 13 wins and hitting their stride at just the right time, they enter their final game of the regular season with an opportunity to give themselves the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The cancellation of the Bills-Bengals...
Bengals Feel New Playoff Scenarios Benefit Ravens, per Report
Cincinnati is reportedly not too thrilled with the NFL’s AFC playoff resolution passed earlier this week.
Jags player takes shot at Urban Meyer after clinching division
The Jacksonville Jaguars went from 3-14 and being somewhat of a joke under Urban Meyer last season to winning the division a year later. Plenty of people are more than happy to point that out. The Jags beat the Tennessee Titans 20-16 in Week 18 on Saturday night to clinch the AFC South. After their... The post Jags player takes shot at Urban Meyer after clinching division appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL news: The coin toss Ravens-Bengals scenario that’s still alive
With the NFL making it official that the game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills is deemed canceled and won’t be re-played, some may think that the AFC North division title is still up for grabs, with only the Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens left to contend for it.
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, January 8, 2023
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama Athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Thompson to start. And updates on injuries, Dolphins’ playoff picture after NFL change
Rookie seventh-round quarterback Skylar Thompson will start for the Dolphins on Sunday against the visiting Jets, coach Mike McDaniel said Friday.
Bengals Great Comes Up With TD Celebration For Ravens Finale
Former Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson popped a fun joke about the team having to enter a home-field advantage coin flip with the Baltimore Ravens if they lose on Sunday. The legend said a player should do a coin flip celebration if they score a TD. "Dear Bengals players," Johnson...
Playoff-bound Chargers might play backups against Broncos
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (10-6) at DENVER (4-12) Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EST, CBS. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Broncos by 2 1/2. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Chargers 10-5-1, Broncos 7-9. SERIES RECORD: Broncos lead 70-55-1. LAST MEETING: Chargers beat Broncos 19-16 in overtime on Oct. 17, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
ESPN report says Bengals front office is 'livid' with coin-toss stipulation
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor already made his displeasure with the NFL known after the adjusted AFC playoff seeding rules and coin-toss stipulation. ESPN’s Adam Schefter followed up the day after with a written report detailing the entire Bengals organization is “livid” with the situation:. “While...
