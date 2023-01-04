ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Texas A&M top-10 nationally in home attendance for 2022

Texas A&M continued to be one of the nation's most watched football teams at home as the 2022 Aggies ranked eighth in home attendance with an average of 97,213 fans per game. The Aggies' average ranked behind only Michigan (111,246), Penn State (107,379), Ohio State (103,383), LSU (100,596), Tennessee (100,532), Texas (100,242), and Alabama (98,981). Georgia (92,746), Florida (87,180) rounded out the top 10 programs in home attendance.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy