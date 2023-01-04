Read full article on original website
Former Oklahoma QB Named Tennessee Offensive Coordinator
A former Sooners signal-caller will be the new offensive coordinator under fellow former OU quarterback Josh Heupel.
Ranking the 75 best college football helmets in the nation
Over the course of four weeks in December, your votes determined the top college football helmets in America in our Ultimate College Football Helmet bracket. We started with 130 FBS teams, and in total, more than 300,000 votes were cast during the tournament, and the Texas Longhorns edged the Michigan Wolverines in the championship round.
What to Know About the Pair of Mississippi State QBs in the Transfer Portal
Mississippi State lost a quarterback to the transfer portal as the shakeup continues after the death of Mike Leach.
Is Auburn quarterback TJ Finley looking at Ohio State?
CBS Sports' Shehan Jeyarajah on TCU vs Georgia, State of Baylor Football, Targeting no-calls and more
Happy New Year! In this episode of the BearsIllustrated Podcast, we welcome in Shehan Jeyarajah who covers College Football for CBS Sports and also wrote for Bears Illustrated back in the day. We discuss whether this year's CFP semifinals was the best of the 4-team era and why Shehan was...
TCU could become the first Texas school to win the CFP National Championship
FORT WORTH- Unranked entering the season, TCU is now headed to the College Football Playoff National Championship game for the first time in its school history. TCU, who went a perfect 12-0 en route to a Big 12 championship, defeated Michigan by a score of 51-45 in the 2022 Fiesta Bowl. The game marks the highest-scoring Fiesta Bowl in history.
Former Florida WR Trent Whittemore Transferring to UCF
Trent Whittemore is the 14th former Florida player to find a new home via transfer this offseason.
Podcast: Auburn basketball defeats the Arkansas Razorbacks
Auburn basketball grabs a HUGE win vs Arkansas.
Texas A&M top-10 nationally in home attendance for 2022
Texas A&M continued to be one of the nation's most watched football teams at home as the 2022 Aggies ranked eighth in home attendance with an average of 97,213 fans per game. The Aggies' average ranked behind only Michigan (111,246), Penn State (107,379), Ohio State (103,383), LSU (100,596), Tennessee (100,532), Texas (100,242), and Alabama (98,981). Georgia (92,746), Florida (87,180) rounded out the top 10 programs in home attendance.
Arkansas LB coach Michael Scherer officially introduced as UNLV defensive coordinator
Arkansas linebacker coach Michael Scherer has accepted the defensive coordinator position at UNLV, joining former Razorback defensive coordinator Barry Odom and his staff. Scherer, who served as Arkansas' defensive coordinator in the Liberty Bowl, has coached the Hog linebackers since 2021. Scherer initially joined the Arkansas coaching staff in a...
Juju Watkins, USC women's basketball signee, scores 30 points in Sierra Canyon win at Galen Center
Sierra Canyon beat La Jolla Country Day 64-55
Bobby Petrino joins Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M less than one month after accepting role at UNLV: report
It’s been less than one month since Bobby Petrino, the former Arkansas and Louisville head coach, accepted the offensive coordinator job at UNLV under head coach Barry Odom. Petrino has taken another job instead. Petrino is set to become the offensive coordinator for the Texas A&M Aggies under head...
