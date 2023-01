CLEVELAND, Ohio -- With every big contract that an infielder signs this winter, I’ve got to wonder if Jose Ramirez has any regrets. The money he may have left on the table is staggering. Just before the start of the regular season last year, Ramirez and the Guardians agreed to a seven-year $141 million deal. Under his old contract, he was signed through 2022 with a club option for 2023.

