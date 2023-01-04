ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Browns T Chris Hubbard Plans to Play in 2023

By Brandon Little
BrownsDigest
BrownsDigest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ww5sG_0k3Wr9rO00

Cleveland Browns tackle Chris Hubbard is going to keep his career going.

Cleveland Browns will likely have a veteran offensive tackle hitting the free agency market soon. Chris Hubbard is going to give it a go in 2023, citing that he isn't quite ready to hang it up.

"Still got a lot of juice in the tank," Hubbard said about his future.

If Hubbard plans to play next year, which he says he is, it will be his tenth season in the NFL. He has spent the last five seasons with the Browns, often operating as their swing tackle option. James Hudson's emergence as an option there makes Hubbard's future in Cleveland likely come to an end. He is on a one-year deal that looks to have timed out.

This season Hubbard has appeared in three games. There's no doubt that Hubbard will get a contract on the open market, it will be interesting to see where his next stomping ground will be.

