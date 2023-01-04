Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Former NATO Boss Urges Countries to Show China Consequences if It Attacks Taiwan
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Democratic countries should make it clear the "severe economic consequences" China would face should it move against self-governed Taiwan, the former NATO secretary-general said during a visit to the island on Thursday. China, which claims Taiwan as its own despite strong objections of the democratic island, has...
US News and World Report
Travel Curbs Rack up as COVID-Hit China Readies Reopening
SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) -More countries around the world are demanding that visitors from China take COVID tests, days before it drops border controls and ushers in an eagerly awaited return to travel for a population that has been largely stuck at home for three years. From Sunday, China will end the...
US News and World Report
South Korea Police Find Chinese Man Missing After Being Sent to COVID Quarantine
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean police found on Thursday a Chinese man who went missing after testing positive for COVID-19 upon arrival, and said he would be taken to a quarantine facility and could later be charged under a disease control law. The man's disappearance after testing positive for COVID...
US News and World Report
China's 'Great Migration' Kicks-Off Under Shadow of COVID
SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China on Saturday marked the first day of "chun yun", the 40-day period of Lunar New Year travel known pre-pandemic as the world's largest annual migration of people, bracing for a huge increase in travellers and the spread of COVID-19 infections. This Lunar New Year public holiday, which...
Ukraine Reveals End Date for War With Russia
A Ukrainian military official recently spoke about his country's strategy in 2023 in regards to the war with Russia.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Chinese Military Officials Reportedly Concerned Over US Air Force’s Rapid Dragon Palletized Weapon System
The Chinese military is reportedly alarmed by a new tactic being employed by the US Air Force. During a live-fire exercise over Norway, the service showcased the ability to deploy Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles (JASSM) from cargo aircraft, such as the Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules, via the Rapid Dragon Palletized Weapon System.
Russia plans to mobilize 500,000 soldiers in days. If they don't deliver victory, then 'Putin will collapse,' says Ukrainian spy chief.
Putin's first mobilization draft in October was heavily criticized for deploying soldiers who were untrained, elderly, ill, or too young to fight.
US News and World Report
Russia's Medvedev Snaps Back After U.S. Appeal Over Ukraine War
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev on Thursday warned the United States that hypersonic missiles would soon be close to NATO's shores after the U.S. embassy said in a video it stood in solidarity with Russians who opposed the war in Ukraine. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has triggered...
US News and World Report
Azerbaijan Asks World Court to Order Armenia to Help Demine Contested Territories
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The World Court said on Thursday Azerbaijan had asked it to order neighbouring Armenia to stop planting landmines in territories it once occupied and to hand over information about the location of mines, booby-traps and other explosives. In its request for provisional measures in a case that...
US News and World Report
Twitter Further Cuts Staff Overseeing Global Content Moderation -Bloomberg News
(Reuters) -Twitter Inc made further staff cuts in the trust and safety team handling global content moderation and in the unit related to hate speech and harassment, Bloomberg news reported on Saturday. At least a dozen more cuts on Friday night affected workers in the company's Dublin and Singapore offices,...
US News and World Report
Venezuelan President Names New Head of PDVSA, Foreign Minister
CARACAS (Reuters) -Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Friday named Pedro Rafael Tellechea as the new head of state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) and said Yvan Gil Pinto would become the new foreign minister. Venezuela's oil exports last year declined due to infrastructure outages, U.S. sanctions and rising competition...
US News and World Report
'What Ceasefire?': Shells Fly at Ukraine Front Despite Putin's Truce
NEAR KREMINNA, Ukraine (Reuters) -Russian and Ukrainian forces exchanged artillery fire at the front line in Ukraine on Friday, even after Moscow said it had ordered its troops to stop shooting for a unilateral truce that was firmly rejected by Kyiv. President Vladimir Putin ordered the 36-hour ceasefire from midday...
US News and World Report
Tesla Slashes Prices in China, Other Asian Markets as Sales Stumble
SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Tesla cut prices in China for the second time in less than three months on Friday, fuelling forecasts of a wider price war amid weaker demand in the world's largest autos market. The U.S. automaker also cut prices on its best-selling Model Y and Model 3 electric vehicles...
US News and World Report
Philippines' Marcos Says Tells Xi Intends to Pursue Independent Foreign Policy
MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said on Thursday he had told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping that his administration intends to pursue an independent foreign policy. "I emphasised to President Xi how my administration intends to pursue an independent foreign policy, that we are more than willing...
US News and World Report
Chinese Billionaire Jack Ma Spotted in Bangkok - Thai Media Reports
BANGKOK (Reuters) - Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma was spotted socialising in Bangkok this week, having stayed out of the public eye since regulators in China launched a clampdown on his business empire in late 2021, social media posts and local media reports showed. Little has been heard from the...
US News and World Report
Chinese Billionaire Jack Ma to Relinquish Control of Ant Group
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Ant Group's founder Jack Ma will no longer control the Chinese fintech giant after the firm's shareholders agreed to implement a series of adjustments that will see him give up most of his voting rights, the group said on Saturday. The move marks another big development...
US News and World Report
Taliban Criticises Prince Harry Over Afghan Killings Comment
LONDON (Reuters) -The Taliban administration has criticised Prince Harry after the British royal said in his memoir that he had killed 25 people in Afghanistan when serving as a military helicopter pilot, describing them as "chess pieces removed from the board". Harry's highly personal book "Spare" went on sale in...
US News and World Report
Biden Says U.S. Economy Headed to 'New Plateau,' Amid Recession Fears
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Thursday the U.S. economy was seeing "really bright spots" after a rough few years, and was headed to a "new plateau," a new term for the stable, slower growth White House officials see ahead. While investors, many economists and some CEOs have...
US News and World Report
Factbox-From BlockFi to Genesis, Crypto Firms Reel From Exposure to FTX
(Reuters) - After the collapse of major cryptocurrency exchange FTX, the industry has felt a ripple effect due to the exposure of many companies to FTX and its affiliated trading firm Alameda Research. FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried on Jan. 3 pleaded not guilty to criminal charges that he cheated investors and caused billions of dollars in losses.
US News and World Report
Netherlands Summons Iranian Ambassador Again Over Executions
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Dutch government will summon the Iranian ambassador to the Netherlands for the second time in a month to voice its deep concerns over the execution of demonstrators, Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said on Saturday. "Appalled by the horrible executions of demonstrators in Iran. I will summon...
Comments / 0