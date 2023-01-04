ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Robert Campbell
6d ago

Go to Eagle Pass, Joe. Take your aviator glasses off and watch them pour across. Yeah, you go down there and take a good look at what you've done.

R. Norris
6d ago

Meanwhile, there is a massive homeless problem in the United States. So many children are going to bed hungry because of the way things are with this current, Biden administration, and yet again, our veterans are put on the back burner. So instead of fixing our own in-house problems, you’re just gonna invite all these people that are not from our country here and give them free this and free that take care of them instead and continue to watch our crime skyrocket groceries and gas continue to climb when is enough enough??

Brian Barry
6d ago

Needs to be a Million People March at Washington. These Politicians ( Both Sides) have lost touch with the people of this country.

