Steelers Will Know Playoff Outcome By End of Browns Game

Unless there's a longer game than theirs, the Pittsburgh Steelers will know their playoff fate by the end of their matchup with the Browns.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers, if able to defeat the Cleveland Browns, will know their playoff fate shortly after their Week 18 game. The NFL has released the final regular season schedule, which has all three playoff-deciders for Pittsburgh slotted at the same time.

Fans will be looking for two scores outside of the Steelers-Browns game; the Miami Dolphins versus New York Jets and Buffalo Bills versus New England Patriots. The league announced all three games will be played 1 p.m. ET.

The Steelers need to beat the Browns, have the Jets beat the Dolphins and the Patriots fall to the Bills. If all three happen, Pittsburgh is postseason bound.

Currently, Pittsburgh's playoff odds sit at 21%, according to FiveThirtyEight. That has climbed significantly since 0.01% only four weeks ago.

The league has not announced whether or not the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will continue their game from Week 17.

