ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
northwestmoinfo.com

Teacher Pay Raises Based On Performance?

(MISSOURINET) – The Missouri Legislature passed a budget last year to help increase teacher pay. Lawmakers will be asked again this year to boost those salaries but getting a raise could be based on performance. Missouri Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden says lawmakers should provide a baseline for...
MISSOURI STATE
The Kansas City Beacon

Here’s what Missouri lawmakers want students to learn — or not learn — in school

In all, at least 140 bills related to education were filed before and on Jan. 4, the first day of the legislative session. Not all of those bills will receive a committee hearing, and many will likely be amended over the next few months. The post Here’s what Missouri lawmakers want students to learn — or not learn — in school appeared first on The Beacon.
MISSOURI STATE
gladstonedispatch.com

Recount official: Bill Allen winner of Missouri House District 17 seat

CLAY COUNTY — With certification of a final recount from the Missouri Secretary of State’s office of the Nov. 8 general election, political newcomer and Republican Bill Allen is the winner of Missouri House District 17’s seat. With redistricting, District 17 includes the Northland section of Kansas City, Pleasant Valley, Claycomo, Randolph and Birmingham in Clay County.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2now.com

Missouri is not doing enough to help students, says Senate President

The top Republican in the Missouri Senate said the General Assembly and the state's education department are failing students. Missouri is not doing enough to help students, says …. The top Republican in the Missouri Senate said the General Assembly and the state's education department are failing students. Let’s Go...
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

State health department to post personal marijuana cultivation applications

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The process to make recreational marijuana more accessible to Missourians will take a step forward this weekend. Starting Saturday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services will post applications for personal cultivation licenses. The license will allow approved applicants to grow their own marijuana. The future use of recreational marijuana The post State health department to post personal marijuana cultivation applications appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Applications for personal marijuana cultivation forms open Saturday

The timeline of Missouri’s recently passed Amendment 3 continues. Applications to grow marijuana for personal use open Saturday for Missouri residents 21 years old and older. Forms for applications to cultivate marijuana are available to the public through the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. All applicants must be Missouri residents over 21 and The post Applications for personal marijuana cultivation forms open Saturday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
gladstonedispatch.com

This is How Much the Federal Government Makes from Gun Sales in Missouri

America's gun industry is booming. Over 11.3 million firearms were manufactured in the United States in 2020, more than double the 5.6 million produced in 2010, and nearly triple the 3.9 million guns manufactured in 2000, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Surging demand for firearms has been a boon not only for the balance sheets of American gun makers, but also government coffers.
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Personal Marijuana Cultivation Application made available on DHSS website

MISSOURI - The Department of Health and Senior Services posted a sample application and instructions for the Personal Marijuana Cultivation Licenses on their website Friday. The department will start accepting applications February 6. Requirements for applying for a license include being a Missourian, being over the age of 21 and...
MISSOURI STATE
mykdkd.com

Human Trafficking Continues to Plague Missouri Travel Corridors

January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, marking the anniversary of the passage of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act of 2000. The Missouri Department of Transportation has joined forces with the Missouri State Highway Patrol and local law enforcement to combat the crime of human trafficking in the Show-Me State.
MISSOURI STATE
suntimesnews.com

COVID cases rise slightly in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports 6,286 new cases of COVID-19 in Missouri as of Wednesday. That’s 77 more than the previous week’s total of 6,209 or a 1.2 percent increase in new cases from the number of new cases the previous week.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Some Missourians could lose Medicaid coverage as eligibility renewals restart April 1

Missouri’s social services department will resume conducting Medicaid eligibility renewals on April 1 — allowing the state to once again remove people from its rolls after a three-year pause during the COVID-19 state of emergency. Since March 2020, states have been barred from removing enrollees from Medicaid during the federally-declared public health emergency in exchange […] The post Some Missourians could lose Medicaid coverage as eligibility renewals restart April 1 appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy