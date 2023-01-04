Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WSET
VA U.S. Attorney's Office collects $36M+ in civil, criminal actions in 2022 fiscal year
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WSET) — United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh announced this week that the Western District of Virginia collected $36,913,638 in criminal, civil, and joint actions in Fiscal Year 2022. Of this amount, Kavanaugh said $7,628,635 was collected in criminal actions in the Western District, and $8,933,648 was...
WSET
Delegate files bill to bar January 6 insurrectionists from public office in Virginia
(WSET) — On the anniversary of the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol, one Virginia delegate filed a bill that would bar anyone convicted of participating in the January 6 insurrection from serving in a position of public trust within the Commonwealth of Virginia. I fought to...
WDBJ7.com
Two years later: A look at southwest Virginia’s January 6 cases
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - On January 6, 2021, a mob breached the Capitol building Washington D.C. while Congress was certifying the official presidential election results. Since then, six people from southwest Virginia have been arrested for their role in the riot, some tried and convicted. They are among the more than 950 people arrested for their alleged participation.
Most Virginia State Police systems knocked offline now restored, 2 databases still down
The Virginia Sex Offender and Crimes Against Minors Registry, also known as SOR, is back online. Other databases maintained by Virginia State Police, including Computerized Criminal History (CCH) and the Virginia Firearms Transaction (FTC) V-Check system are also now back in service and fully-operating.
Age of Virginia class shooter presents rarity, legal hurdle
NORFOLK, Va. — (AP) — A school shooting that Virginia police said was committed by a 6-year-old student represents an extremely rare occurrence of a young child bringing a gun into school and wounding a teacher, according to experts who study gun violence. The boy shot and wounded...
Trial set for Virginia soldier suing police over violent stop
Video of the 2020 traffic stop got millions of views the next year after Caron Nazario filed the federal lawsuit that is now being heard, highlighting fears of mistreatment among Black drivers.
Early voting starts today for the February special election between Benjamin and McClellan
Early voting starts today for the 4th congressional district special election to fill the late Representative Donald McEachin's seat.
WTOP
Crucial Virginia State Police databases restored following earlier outage
The network Virginia State Police uses to keep track of criminal histories, firearm transactions and sex offenders has been mostly restored following Thursday’s outage, according to the state agency. Police said Saturday that the Virginia Criminal Information Network has all but two data systems and webpages fully operational. The...
Virginia Department of Education unveils new K-12 history standards draft
The Virginia Department of Education released a new draft of K-12 history and social science learning standards nearly two months after the state's Board of Education rejected a proposal created under Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administration.
newsfromthestates.com
A proposal to boost jury duty pay and more Va. headlines
• Southwest Virginia Del. Wren Williams, R-Patrick, was acquitted of a misdemeanor assault charge brought against him by primary opponent and fellow Del. Marie March, R-Floyd. Williams called March’s claims a “political hit-job.” March took to Facebook to say: “Judges are appointed by politicians and the swamp is deep, folks.”—Cardinal News.
Solitary prison murder case goes to trial as Virginia prisoners await progress in class-action lawsuit
The body of Anwar Phillips was discovered on Jan. 4, 2022, in his solitary cell at Red Onion State Prison -- one of Virginia's two "super-max" prisons. A year later, the man accused of his murder is going to trial.
Virginia abolished biased, botched executions; more states should follow suit | Opinion
The imposition of a death sentence gives a false impression that justice is being served. The post Virginia abolished biased, botched executions; more states should follow suit | Opinion appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
NBC 29 News
Central Virginia delegates preview bills that could impact community in 2023 General Assembly
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The General Assembly will soon be reconvening for the 2023 session, and legislators are getting started with filing their bills. It will be a short session this year, and some delegates don’t expect to see as many bills this time around, but they’re still trying to move forward and create change.
wvtf.org
The governor wants to cut "unnecessary regulations," but could that hurt housing development?
Lawmakers are about to return to Richmond for the General Assembly session, and one of the items they'll be talking about is expanding the stock of new housing. Make Virginia Home. That's the message from Governor Glenn Youngkin, who says he's concerned that Virginia is adding half as many residential units as were constructed 20 years ago. That's why he wants lawmakers to consider legislation to get rid of what he calls unnecessary regulation.
WSLS
WATCH: Gov. Youngkin to discuss Virginia tax relief package in Salem
WASHINGTON – On Thursday, Governor Glenn Youngkin will deliver remarks highlighting his proposed tax relief package for Virginians and businesses, which he introduced in his budget to the Joint Money Committee on December 15, 2022. This live stream has ended, but you can watch it in full here:
Republicans renew school choice fight in Virginia
Virginia Republicans are reviving an effort to allow parents to use public money to help pay for private school, a push that has failed multiple times in recent years.
WSLS
Governor Youngkin discusses tax relief, investments for Virginia
SALEM, Va. – “I have to say we are competing, but folks I have to say it is time to compete to win,” Governor Glenn Youngkin said. On Thursday afternoon at Carter Machinery in Salem, Youngkin discussed his goals for the Commonwealth. “I want us to move...
Youngkin says tax cuts can give Virginia a win against other states
(The Center Square) – Heading into the second year of his term, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin says he wants to “compete to win” with other states when it comes to attracting business and people to the Commonwealth. That was the main takeaway from a speech given by the governor Thursday, when he touted proposed budget amendments to cut $1 billion in taxes and outlined his strategy to “win” in the Commonwealth. ...
Augusta Free Press
Massive Virginia cocaine operation dismantled, ringleader sentenced to 27.5 years
A narcotics supply chain was officially shut down this week in Central Virginia when a former Lynchburg resident and the ringleader of the operation was sentenced to 27.5 years in federal prison. Jermel Lawrence Storey, 45, who most recently resided in Charlotte, N.C., pled guilty in July to conspiring to...
virginiapublicradio.org
One Virginia lawmaker wants to raise jury pay
By law, employers in Virginia don’t have to pay workers if they are called to serve on a jury, and compensation to serve on one is low. One lawmaker hopes to change that when the General Assembly convenes later this month. Sandy Hausman has that story.
