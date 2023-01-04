ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

WDBJ7.com

Two years later: A look at southwest Virginia’s January 6 cases

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - On January 6, 2021, a mob breached the Capitol building Washington D.C. while Congress was certifying the official presidential election results. Since then, six people from southwest Virginia have been arrested for their role in the riot, some tried and convicted. They are among the more than 950 people arrested for their alleged participation.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

Crucial Virginia State Police databases restored following earlier outage

The network Virginia State Police uses to keep track of criminal histories, firearm transactions and sex offenders has been mostly restored following Thursday’s outage, according to the state agency. Police said Saturday that the Virginia Criminal Information Network has all but two data systems and webpages fully operational. The...
VIRGINIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

A proposal to boost jury duty pay and more Va. headlines

• Southwest Virginia Del. Wren Williams, R-Patrick, was acquitted of a misdemeanor assault charge brought against him by primary opponent and fellow Del. Marie March, R-Floyd. Williams called March’s claims a “political hit-job.” March took to Facebook to say: “Judges are appointed by politicians and the swamp is deep, folks.”—Cardinal News.
VIRGINIA STATE
wvtf.org

The governor wants to cut "unnecessary regulations," but could that hurt housing development?

Lawmakers are about to return to Richmond for the General Assembly session, and one of the items they'll be talking about is expanding the stock of new housing. Make Virginia Home. That's the message from Governor Glenn Youngkin, who says he's concerned that Virginia is adding half as many residential units as were constructed 20 years ago. That's why he wants lawmakers to consider legislation to get rid of what he calls unnecessary regulation.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Center Square

Youngkin says tax cuts can give Virginia a win against other states

(The Center Square) – Heading into the second year of his term, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin says he wants to “compete to win” with other states when it comes to attracting business and people to the Commonwealth. That was the main takeaway from a speech given by the governor Thursday, when he touted proposed budget amendments to cut $1 billion in taxes and outlined his strategy to “win” in the Commonwealth. ...
VIRGINIA STATE
virginiapublicradio.org

One Virginia lawmaker wants to raise jury pay

By law, employers in Virginia don’t have to pay workers if they are called to serve on a jury, and compensation to serve on one is low. One lawmaker hopes to change that when the General Assembly convenes later this month. Sandy Hausman has that story.
VIRGINIA STATE

