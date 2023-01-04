Read full article on original website
Cleveland Browns fans have to wonder why their team can’t be like Pittsburgh – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – How did this happen?. The Pittsburgh Steelers started the season with a 2-6 record and a raw rookie QB. They were embarrassed by the Browns, 29-17, in the third week of the season. The Steelers not only lost to Cleveland, they looked lost. The Browns were...
Steelers Playoff Chances: How the Steelers Clinch a Playoff Spot in Week 18
How the Pittsburgh Steelers clinch a spot in the NFL Playoffs in Week 18. The post Steelers Playoff Chances: How the Steelers Clinch a Playoff Spot in Week 18 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Speaks About College Teammate Damar Hamlin
The Damar Hamlin injury has affected a ton of people. Especially Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett. The rookie passer played along with Hamlin when they were Panthers at Pitt, before the NFL dreams came true. Those college days are over, but the memories remain. The NFL is going to go...
Bengals mad at NFL over rule change
The NFL decided not to resume the game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals that was suspended Monday night after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. However, because of that, they’ve had to change the rules for the playoffs as the Bills and Bengals will enter having played fewer games than other teams. And Cincinnati Read more... The post Bengals mad at NFL over rule change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Steelers Playing Week 18 for Two Reasons
The Pittsburgh Steelers have two things pushing them a little harder against the Browns.
NFL approves playoff changes, giving Bengals must-win game vs. Ravens
The Cincinnati Bengals face a must-win game in Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens now that NFL owners voted to approve the proposed AFC playoff seeding ruleset for this year’s playoffs. While the Bengals are AFC North champions for the second season in a row due to the NFL...
Poni: AFC Championship will be played in Pittsburgh if it happens at neutral site
Acrisure Stadium could host playoff football this season after all. The Fan’s Andrew Fillipponi reports the NFL will select Pittsburgh if the game needs to be played at a neutral site.
NFL news: The coin toss Ravens-Bengals scenario that’s still alive
With the NFL making it official that the game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills is deemed canceled and won’t be re-played, some may think that the AFC North division title is still up for grabs, with only the Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens left to contend for it.
Reporter shares possibility for how NFL will handle Bills-Bengals game
The NFL plans to move forward with a full slate of games being played in Week 18, but they still need to make a decision about how the Week 17 contest between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills will be handled. The Bengals-Bills game was not completed after Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest following... The post Reporter shares possibility for how NFL will handle Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL Lays Out Three Scenarios for AFC Title Game Location
League owners plan to meet on Friday to come to a decision regarding playoff scenarios.
Bengals Playoffs: Every Bengals Playoff Scenario Heading Into Their Week 18 Showdown With the Ravens
A look at the Cincinnati Bengals playoff scenarios heading into Week 18. The post Bengals Playoffs: Every Bengals Playoff Scenario Heading Into Their Week 18 Showdown With the Ravens appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals game unlikely to resume: Impact on NFL Playoff race
The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals entered Monday night’s Week 17 outing with aspirations of earning home-field advantage throughout the
Last Call for Steelers Super Bowl Reservations
Pittsburgh Steelers fans only have hours left to put their faith in front of them.
