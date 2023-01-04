PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman announced today that an investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force has dismantled a drug trafficking organization operating within Scioto County. The task force, which is made up of narcotics detectives from the Portsmouth Police Department, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, and agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, presented findings of a drug trafficking investigation involving the distribution of fentanyl and methamphetamine, also known as “ice,” to a special session of a Scioto County Grand Jury on December 31st, 2022.

