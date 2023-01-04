Read full article on original website
wchstv.com
Deputies: Three charged after attempting to steal alloy from Special Metals, ramming gate
3 arrested in Huntington, West Virginia in drug bust
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)– Three people were arrested Wednesday, in a drug bust in Huntington. According to Huntington Police, Members of the Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force, Huntington Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit, and HPD SWAT Team seized four firearms and suspected heroin, crack cocaine, suboxone, and marijuana at a home in Marcum Terrace. HPD […]
Man arrested in Ohio for threatening school staff
JACKSON COUNTY, OH (WOWK)– A man is in custody for threatening school staff. According to Jackson Municipal Court, Erin W. Baker was arrested on Friday, Jan 6, 2023, on a probation violation. JCMC says Baker violated his probation by allegedly making threats and harassing phone calls to Oak Hill Schools staff. Baker has also been […]
Man wanted after high-speed chase, hitting Athens, Ohio, police cruiser arrested
UPDATE (6:47 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023): The Athens Police Department says Saylor was arrested after a foot pursuit. They say additional charges will be filed. ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — An Ohio man is wanted and police are looking for information on where he is after he allegedly hit a police cruiser and […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Drug trafficking crime group dismantled in Scioto Co.
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman announced today that an investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force has dismantled a drug trafficking organization operating within Scioto County. The task force, which is made up of narcotics detectives from the Portsmouth Police Department, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, and agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, presented findings of a drug trafficking investigation involving the distribution of fentanyl and methamphetamine, also known as “ice,” to a special session of a Scioto County Grand Jury on December 31st, 2022.
West Virginia man shot, killed by Charleston officer he allegedly hit with pipe
UPDATE: (7 P.M. Jan. 11, 2023) – The Charleston Police Department says an officer taken to the hospital after this incident is now out of the hospital. UPDATE: (5:10 P.M. Jan. 11, 2023) – A man has died after being shot by a Charleston Police Officer whom authorities say he attacked with a pipe. According […]
WSAZ
$95,000 worth of materials stolen from Special Metals
WSAZ
Mason County murder suspects appear in court
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people in Mason County indicted on murder charges in connection with a man’s death last March made their first court appearance Monday. Rikki Parsons-Wise and Bobby Woolford got the dates for their arraignment Monday. Criminal complain documents say police found the victim, John...
Juvenile charged in West Virginia home invasion
WSAZ
Outside prosecutor to investigate possible criminal charges in deadly Cabell Co. incident
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mark Sorsaia, the Putnam County prosecutor, has been assigned as a special prosecutor to investigate possible criminal charges in connection with the death of a 13-year-old girl struck and killed by an off-duty Cabell County Sheriff’s deputy. Laney Hudson, 13, who was from Huntington,...
WTAP
Six people arrested for drugs in Washington County
FLEMING, Ohio (WTAP) - Agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force arrested six people after executing a search warrant in Fleming, Washington County, Ohio on January 9, 2023. Agents began an investigation into drug trafficking at Rocky Point Road, Fleming, Ohio, and a vehicle known to be at the...
Jackson County, West Virginia, man sentenced in infant daughter’s death
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Jackson County man was sentenced to a total of at least 17 years in prison for charges related to the death of his infant daughter. According to the Jackson County Circuit Clerk’s Office, Jeffrey Hoskins, 29, was sentenced on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 to 15 years to life for […]
wchstv.com
Juvenile charged in home invasion in St. Albans
WSAZ
Drug trafficking organization dismantled in Scioto County
wchsnetwork.com
Name released in Putnam County fatal crash
HURRICANE CREEK, W.Va. — An accident on U.S. Route 35 in Putnam County left a Mason County woman dead and a Putnam County man severely injured Monday night. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton released the name of the woman killed in the crash Tuesday as Lois Lee Slater, 80 of Point Pleasant.
wchstv.com
Deputies: Man accused of stealing vehicle from Cross Lanes residence
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Kanawha County man was charged Wednesday after he was accused of stealing a vehicle from a Cross Lanes residence. Robert Lee Butterworth, 31, is charged with grand larceny after deputies said he admitted to being in possession of the stolen vehicle, according to a news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.
West Virginia man arrested for alleged breaking and entering
KANAWHA COUNTY (WOWK)– A man was arrested on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, for an alleged breaking and entering at a business in Saint Albans. Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Peerless Block and Brick located at 400 Oliver Street on Sunday. Deputies say they found the suspect, identified as Donald C. Schaible, 39, of St. […]
Charleston Man Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl and Gun Crimes
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Doran King Burroughs Jr., 23, of Charleston, pleaded guilty today to distribution of 40 grams or more of fentanyl and being a felon in possession of firearms. According to court documents and statements made in court, on August 10, 2022, Burroughs sold approximately 102 grams...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Serious crash in Pike Co., medics respond
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Emergency crews are responding to a serious crash at the intersection of Route 32 and Route 104. Details are still emerging, but initial reports indicate that at least two vehicles were involved in the accident. The extent of any injuries is unknown at this time.
Sheriff’s Office in Ohio releases photos of truck driven by ‘armed and dangerous’ man
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office says it is still looking for an “armed and dangerous” man accused of robbing someone at gunpoint. Michael R. Atkinson, 41, of Coolville, Ohio, is accused of entering a home while brandishing a sawed-off shotgun. He stole money and a firearm, the Sheriff’s Office says. […]
