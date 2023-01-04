ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason County, WV

WOWK 13 News

3 arrested in Huntington, West Virginia in drug bust

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)– Three people were arrested Wednesday, in a drug bust in Huntington. According to Huntington Police, Members of the Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force, Huntington Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit, and HPD SWAT Team seized four firearms and suspected heroin, crack cocaine, suboxone, and marijuana at a home in Marcum Terrace. HPD […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man arrested in Ohio for threatening school staff

JACKSON COUNTY, OH (WOWK)– A man is in custody for threatening school staff. According to Jackson Municipal Court, Erin W. Baker was arrested on Friday, Jan 6, 2023, on a probation violation. JCMC says Baker violated his probation by allegedly making threats and harassing phone calls to Oak Hill Schools staff. Baker has also been […]
OAK HILL, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Drug trafficking crime group dismantled in Scioto Co.

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman announced today that an investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force has dismantled a drug trafficking organization operating within Scioto County. The task force, which is made up of narcotics detectives from the Portsmouth Police Department, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, and agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, presented findings of a drug trafficking investigation involving the distribution of fentanyl and methamphetamine, also known as “ice,” to a special session of a Scioto County Grand Jury on December 31st, 2022.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WSAZ

$95,000 worth of materials stolen from Special Metals

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three people are facing charges after the theft of more than $95,000 worth of materials from Special Metals in Huntington, according to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office. To gain access to the facility along Riverside Drive, the trio told the security officer they were there...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Mason County murder suspects appear in court

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people in Mason County indicted on murder charges in connection with a man’s death last March made their first court appearance Monday. Rikki Parsons-Wise and Bobby Woolford got the dates for their arraignment Monday. Criminal complain documents say police found the victim, John...
MASON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Juvenile charged in West Virginia home invasion

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A juvenile suspect has been charged in connection to a home invasion near St. Albans that sent one person to the hospital. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the juvenile is facing a charge of Nighttime Burglary and counts of assault during the commission of a felony. The home […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Six people arrested for drugs in Washington County

FLEMING, Ohio (WTAP) - Agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force arrested six people after executing a search warrant in Fleming, Washington County, Ohio on January 9, 2023. Agents began an investigation into drug trafficking at Rocky Point Road, Fleming, Ohio, and a vehicle known to be at the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
wchstv.com

Juvenile charged in home invasion in St. Albans

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County deputies said a juvenile has been charged in a home invasion in St. Albans. The incident happened about 3 a.m. on Jan. 3 on Oliver Street. The juvenile has been charged with nighttime burglary and four counts of assault during the commission...
SAINT ALBANS, WV
WSAZ

Drug trafficking organization dismantled in Scioto County

Suspects accused of smuggling drugs into jail sentenced. A lengthy investigation into a criminal syndicate has resulted in seven suspects being charged and sentenced. Outside prosecutor to investigate possible criminal charges in deadly Cabell Co. incident. Updated: 9 hours ago. Outside prosecutor to investigate possible criminal charges in deadly Cabell...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
wchsnetwork.com

Name released in Putnam County fatal crash

HURRICANE CREEK, W.Va. — An accident on U.S. Route 35 in Putnam County left a Mason County woman dead and a Putnam County man severely injured Monday night. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton released the name of the woman killed in the crash Tuesday as Lois Lee Slater, 80 of Point Pleasant.
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Deputies: Man accused of stealing vehicle from Cross Lanes residence

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Kanawha County man was charged Wednesday after he was accused of stealing a vehicle from a Cross Lanes residence. Robert Lee Butterworth, 31, is charged with grand larceny after deputies said he admitted to being in possession of the stolen vehicle, according to a news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.
CROSS LANES, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man arrested for alleged breaking and entering

KANAWHA COUNTY (WOWK)– A man was arrested on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, for an alleged breaking and entering at a business in Saint Albans. Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Peerless Block and Brick located at 400 Oliver Street on Sunday.  Deputies say they found the suspect, identified as Donald C. Schaible, 39, of St. […]
SAINT ALBANS, WV
Lootpress

Charleston Man Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl and Gun Crimes

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Doran King Burroughs Jr., 23, of Charleston, pleaded guilty today to distribution of 40 grams or more of fentanyl and being a felon in possession of firearms. According to court documents and statements made in court, on August 10, 2022, Burroughs sold approximately 102 grams...
CHARLESTON, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Serious crash in Pike Co., medics respond

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Emergency crews are responding to a serious crash at the intersection of Route 32 and Route 104. Details are still emerging, but initial reports indicate that at least two vehicles were involved in the accident. The extent of any injuries is unknown at this time.
PIKE COUNTY, OH

