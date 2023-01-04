Former UFC fighter Phil Baroni arrested for allegedly killing girlfriend

The occasional pro wrestler was arrested in Mexico on January 1st.

This story has been updated.

Former UFC, PRIDE and Strikeforce MMA fighter and occasional pro wrestler Phil Baroni was arrested for allegedly killing his girlfriend in San Fernando, Mexico.

First reported by a Mexican news outlet and then TMZ, the incident was said to have happened on January 1st in a hotel room following a fight over alleged infidelity. The woman was said to be of Mexican origin. Both were said to be under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

The report stated police found the woman unresponsive in bed with bruises and blows all over her head and naked body and noticed Baroni's hands were red.

The 46-year-old is being held in jail and is awaiting sentencing.

He reportedly told local police that he told her to take a shower after learning she slept with another man and when she refused, he forced her in the shower and she hit her head.

He said she claimed she couldn't get out of the tub so he assisted her and took her to bed, wrapping her in a blanket as she complained about being cold. He said he went out to get beer and cigarettes that she requested and thought she was sleeping when he got back.

Baroni fought 35 times over a 19-year career which included two runs in the UFC in addition to fights in PRIDE, Strikeforce and Bellator. Known as the "New York Badass," he also fought once in bare knuckle fighting.

Baroni did wrestle five times in his life, three of which came in 2015. He lost to Dominic Garrini at the 2019 edition of Josh Barnett's Bloodsport and lost to Justin Kyle at a June 2021 ICW indie show.

Barnett shared some thoughts on the situation on social media: