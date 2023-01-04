ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

wfirnews.com

Man claims gunshot, police discover he’s wanted

UPDATE – Roanoke Police have determined that there is no evidence to support the initial claims of a shooting or shots fired regarding this offense. Further investigation into this incident revealed that no evidence of a shooting was located at the scene. After a thorough medical examination, it was discovered that there was also a lack of physical evidence to support the claims of a gunshot wound. Additionally, the victim’s statements to Detectives and Officers revealed a lack of any evidence that the injury he sustained was the result of a gunshot or any type of assault.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke City Police Department is hiring part-time criminal investigators

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A local police department is trying to increase recruitment with part-time positions. Roanoke City’s Police Department is hiring 4 part-time criminal investigators. Chief Sam Roman says the department is always trying to find new ways to improve. “We’re always looking for innovative ways in which...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Evidence uncovered against earlier suspected Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have issued an update regarding an early morning New Year’s Day shooting in the 3600 block of Williamson Road NE. “Roanoke Police have determined that there is no evidence to support the initial claims of a shooting or shots fired regarding this offense.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke nursing home speaks on staffing shortages

A house bill being considered in the upcoming legislative session mandates about three hours of staffing for every resident in a nursing facility. If a nursing home fails to comply, it can be fined or suffer administrative sanctions. Roanoke nursing home speaks on staffing shortages. A house bill being considered...
ROANOKE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Pair sentenced for murder of elderly Danville woman

A young couple who killed an elderly Danville woman last year were each given long prison terms Friday morning. Elizabeth Morris Adkins, 88, was found dead in October 2021 inside her home on Juless Street. Danville Police say she had a plastic bag tied around her head, her hands were tied behind her back, her feet were also tied together and the bounds between her feet and hands were connected. There was also blood coming from her head.
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Lynchburg narcotics conspiracy dismantled, ringleader sentenced

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The North Carolina source of supply was sentenced to 27.5 years in federal prison after conspiring with dozens of others to distribute narcotics into Lynchburg and the Central Virginia region, according to the Department of Justice. Authorities say 45-year-old Jermel Storey, a former Lynchburg resident, pled...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Lynchburg man arrested for armed robbery in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg man has been arrested for an armed robbery at a gas station in Campbell County Thursday, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they responded to the 501 Express Mart on Campbell Highway for a reported armed robbery and found...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Prison sentence in multi-million drug trafficking case

LYNCHBURG, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man who used to live in Lynchburg has been sentenced to prison on multiple drug charges. According to a release, 45-year-old Jermel Lawrence Storey, who most recently lived in Charlotte, North Carolina, was sentenced to 27.5 years in prison. He pleaded guilty in July...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WBTV

CMPD searching for missing Virginia man

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for man last seen three days ago. JaZavier McLaughlin was last seen walking around 4:23 p.m. June 3 along the 2300 block of Tipton Drive. McLaughlin is from Danville, Virginia and might request help getting back home, officers said. Police also...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wfxrtv.com

Police investigate shooting on Broadway Street in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department says it is investigating a shooting that left a man hospitalized on Jan. 5. Officers say they responded to calls of shots fired around 10 p.m. on the 1800 block of Broadway Street. After investigating, police say a man was standing...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Man arrested after armed robbery on Campbell Highway

Campbell County sheriff’s deputies say a man has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery on Campbell Highway on Wednesday. Authorities say they responded to 501 Express Mart on Campbell Highway for the report of an armed robbery. An undisclosed amount of cash was taken at the time...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Lynchburg man sentenced to 27 years in prison for drug conspiracy

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — After pleading guilty, 45-year-old Jermel Lawrence Storey was sentenced to over 27 years in prison, according to the United States Attorney’s Office of West District of Virginia. According to a release, Storey pled guilty to the following charges:. possession with the intent to distribute...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Police: Man hospitalized after being shot multiple times in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been hospitalized after being shot multiple times in Lynchburg Thursday night, according to the Lynchburg Police Department. Police say they received a call at 9:53 p.m. prompting them to respond to the 1800 block of Broadway Street for reports of shots fired in the area.
LYNCHBURG, VA

