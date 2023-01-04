Read full article on original website
wfirnews.com
Man claims gunshot, police discover he’s wanted
UPDATE – Roanoke Police have determined that there is no evidence to support the initial claims of a shooting or shots fired regarding this offense. Further investigation into this incident revealed that no evidence of a shooting was located at the scene. After a thorough medical examination, it was discovered that there was also a lack of physical evidence to support the claims of a gunshot wound. Additionally, the victim’s statements to Detectives and Officers revealed a lack of any evidence that the injury he sustained was the result of a gunshot or any type of assault.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke City Police Department is hiring part-time criminal investigators
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A local police department is trying to increase recruitment with part-time positions. Roanoke City’s Police Department is hiring 4 part-time criminal investigators. Chief Sam Roman says the department is always trying to find new ways to improve. “We’re always looking for innovative ways in which...
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg Police seek two suspects after property damage/larceny at car wash
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is seeking the community’s help in locating two suspects who stole a cash box from a wall-mounted coin machine at a car wash. Police say the incident happened on Jan. 2 after 10 p.m. at the 7-Hills Car Wash...
WDBJ7.com
Evidence uncovered against earlier suspected Roanoke shooting
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have issued an update regarding an early morning New Year’s Day shooting in the 3600 block of Williamson Road NE. “Roanoke Police have determined that there is no evidence to support the initial claims of a shooting or shots fired regarding this offense.
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke nursing home speaks on staffing shortages
A house bill being considered in the upcoming legislative session mandates about three hours of staffing for every resident in a nursing facility. If a nursing home fails to comply, it can be fined or suffer administrative sanctions. Roanoke nursing home speaks on staffing shortages. A house bill being considered...
Augusta Free Press
chathamstartribune.com
Pair sentenced for murder of elderly Danville woman
A young couple who killed an elderly Danville woman last year were each given long prison terms Friday morning. Elizabeth Morris Adkins, 88, was found dead in October 2021 inside her home on Juless Street. Danville Police say she had a plastic bag tied around her head, her hands were tied behind her back, her feet were also tied together and the bounds between her feet and hands were connected. There was also blood coming from her head.
WSLS
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg man arrested for armed robbery in Campbell County
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg man has been arrested for an armed robbery at a gas station in Campbell County Thursday, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they responded to the 501 Express Mart on Campbell Highway for a reported armed robbery and found...
Roanoke Rapids police searching for suspects after armed robbery, attempted carjacking
Roanoke Rapids police are searching for two armed robbery suspects who also attempted to carjack a vehicle.
cbs19news
cbs17
Armed and dangerous Roxboro suspect found after hours-long search, lockdowns: sheriff
ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — For much of the day Thursday, a man with facial tattoos who was considered armed and dangerous was on the loose, according to the Person County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies with the sheriff’s office were working throughout the morning and afternoon to locate the man...
WBTV
CMPD searching for missing Virginia man
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for man last seen three days ago. JaZavier McLaughlin was last seen walking around 4:23 p.m. June 3 along the 2300 block of Tipton Drive. McLaughlin is from Danville, Virginia and might request help getting back home, officers said. Police also...
wfxrtv.com
Police investigate shooting on Broadway Street in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department says it is investigating a shooting that left a man hospitalized on Jan. 5. Officers say they responded to calls of shots fired around 10 p.m. on the 1800 block of Broadway Street. After investigating, police say a man was standing...
WSLS
Man arrested after armed robbery on Campbell Highway
Campbell County sheriff’s deputies say a man has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery on Campbell Highway on Wednesday. Authorities say they responded to 501 Express Mart on Campbell Highway for the report of an armed robbery. An undisclosed amount of cash was taken at the time...
WSLS
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg man sentenced to 27 years in prison for drug conspiracy
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — After pleading guilty, 45-year-old Jermel Lawrence Storey was sentenced to over 27 years in prison, according to the United States Attorney’s Office of West District of Virginia. According to a release, Storey pled guilty to the following charges:. possession with the intent to distribute...
WDBJ7.com
Police: Man hospitalized after being shot multiple times in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been hospitalized after being shot multiple times in Lynchburg Thursday night, according to the Lynchburg Police Department. Police say they received a call at 9:53 p.m. prompting them to respond to the 1800 block of Broadway Street for reports of shots fired in the area.
WBTM
