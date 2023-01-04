ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Rex Ryan could see Sean Payton returning to Saints alongside Tom Brady

Former head coach and current ESPN analyst Rex Ryan believes that Sean Payton and Tom Brady could be together in New Orleans next season. While discussing the Denver Broncos receiving permission to interview the former Saints' coach during halftime of Saturday's Week 18 contest between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans, Ryan delivered his hot take.
