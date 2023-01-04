Read full article on original website
Related
Former FBI Agent Shares Theory Why Roommates Were Spared in Idaho Murders
Tracey Walder, who worked with the CIA and FBI, shared her perspective on the recently released probable cause affidavit with NewsNation on Thursday.
Man who Married and Impregnated his Teen Daughter, claims 'Divine Sanction'
A man married and impregnated his teen daughter after he claimed to have had a ‘divine sanction.’. Afazuddin Ali married and impregnated his 15-year-old daughter, the eldest of his three girls, by passing it off as god’s order. His ex-wife, Sakina Ali, agreed to the arrangement when Ali brought god into the matter, explaining that her ex-husband would never lie in the name of god.
hotnewhiphop.com
French Montana Blamed By Police For Miami Shooting
The shooting left 10 people injured, including Rob49 and Montana’s security guard. On Thursday night (January 5), reports indicate that there was a shooting on the set of a music video. It was seemingly for French Montana and Rob49‘s new collab, “Igloo.”. Although, the “No Stylist” rapper...
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
Bryan Kohberger Affidavit Raises Questions About Roommate Interaction
The affidavit revealed that the victim's roommate Dylan Mortensen may have seen the killer as well as hearing voices during or after the attack.
HipHopDX.com
Tay-K Pleads For 'Second Chance At Adulthood' Amid 55-Year Murder Sentence
Tay-K has asked for a “second chance at adulthood” while serving a 55-year prison bid for murder, claiming race was a factor behind his lengthy sentence. The “Race” rapper shared several tweets from behind bars on Thursday (January 5) speaking out against his decades-long imprisonment. The 22-year-old argued that he should have been tried as a juvenile instead of an adult and claimed if he was white his punishment wouldn’t have been as severe.
BBC
Cheryl Hooper murder: Newport farmer 'thought he had a right to kill'
The daughter of a woman shot dead by her estranged husband has spoken of his coercive control over her mum. Cheryl Hooper, 51, was killed in front of her daughter outside her home in Newport, Shropshire, in January 2018. Andrew "Jack" Hooper fled the scene before turning the gun on...
FTX lawyer tied to poker scandal reportedly flipped on Sam Bankman-Fried
Daniel Friedberg — the former FTX “chief regulatory officer” who was tied to a notorious online poker cheating scandal — has reportedly flipped on Sam Bankman-Fried and has been cooperating with the feds in the epic crypto fraud case. Friedberg, a member of Bankman-Fried’s inner circle and key legal adviser at FTX, met with investigators on Nov. 22 and detailed how the disgraced founder used customer funds “to finance his business empire,” Reuters reported on Thursday, citing a source with knowledge of the matter. The former FTX lawyer reportedly has also dished to the feds about his conversations with other top executives...
hotnewhiphop.com
D.L. Hughley Says Media Let Dana White Off Easy After He Slapped Wife
“If that had been a brotha, it’d be NONSTOP coverage,” says the comedian as he names Chris Brown, Bobby Brown, and Antonio Brown. The UFC president apologized, but D.L. Hughley doesn’t think that’s enough for Dana White. We previously reported on White’s controversy after he was filmed in a nightclub with his wife. The two were in the throw of an argument when she slapped White, and he, in turn, hit her back. After going viral, White and his wife emerged with an apology, but Hughley believes the media would have treated the situation differently had this been a Black man.
Postman jailed over death of girlfriend’s young son - OLD
A postman who killed his girlfriend’s 18-month-old son after a series of assaults has been jailed for nine years.Devout Christian Scott Coombe repeatedly injured Andrew Cawker before losing “control” and causing his death on July 22 2019.Coombe, 24, of Petts Wood, south-east London, had been “besotted” with the child’s mother, Tamika Beaton, but struggled to cope, the Old Bailey heard.Initially, the couple had wrongly blamed Andrew’s injuries on his father, Ben Cawker, and on the child’s “clumsy” nature.Coombe had even claimed he had raised concerns with his brother, who was a serving police officer.Last year Coombe admitted manslaughter and child...
toofab.com
Pharma Millionaire's Cause of Death Revealed As She Awaited New Trial in Killing of 8-Year-Old Son
She had previously confessed to giving autistic son, Jude, a lethal dose of medications and alcohol in a Manhattan hotel room over 12 years ago. The cause of death for millionaire mother, Gigi Jordan, convicted of murdering her autistic son in 2010, has been revealed. Jordan, who was found dead...
Texas man accused of kidnapping, assaulting Bumble date for 5 days
Harris County, Texas, police have arrested a man suspected of kidnapping a woman he met on the online dating platform Bumble and holding her against her will for days. The suspect, Zachary Mills, is accused of assaulting the woman and denying her food and water after she refused his sexual advances, court documents allege. According to court documents, the unnamed woman met 21-year-old Mills on Bumble and had agreed to go to his apartment in Spring, Texas, on Christmas Eve. Once they arrived at his apartment, he immediately attempted to have sex, she said, and when she denied him, "he immediately...
Self-Radicalized Teen Reveals Why He Attacked NYC Cops With Machete: Police
The criminal complaint against Trevor Bickford, 19, quoted him as saying that he "wanted to kill an officer in uniform."
hotnewhiphop.com
Rob49 Shot On Video Set With French Montana, Latter’s Bodyguard Is “Fighting For His Life”
At least 10 people were shot during the unexpected Miami incident last night. The year is already off to a tumultuous start, with French Montana and Rob49 becoming the latest rappers in the midst of a bloody battle. As NBC Miami reports, the two were at a video shoot in Florida on Thursday (January 5) when gunfire eventually erupted.
hotnewhiphop.com
Yaya Mayweather Shares NBA YoungBoy Quote In Photo Series
Yaya Mayweather and NBA YoungBoy share a 1-year-old son. Yaya Mayweather is celebrating the new year by dropping a photo series on Instagram. Posing in a pink crop top and jeans, the 22-year-old captioned it, “Too many people watching me bye.”. NBA Youngboy, who shares a son with Mayweather,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Gotit & Dolly White Asked About YSL RICO Trial By Paparazzi
TMZ briefly caught up with the artists at an airport earlier this week. Lil Gotit has been one of the “Free YSL” movement‘s most active supporters. Ever since Young Thug and other members of their crew were arrested in May last year, he’s been advocating for their release. In September, the 23-year-old explicitly showed his support for his brothers through the single “Free Y$L.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Takeoff Murder Suspect Patrick Clark Bond Paid By “Concerned Citizen”: Report
Clark was released on $1 million bond, reportedly paid by a “concerned citizen and family friend” who believes in his innocence. After multiple attempts to get out of jail, Patrick Clark has been released on bond. He is the chief suspect in the murder of Takeoff, and it was expected that Clark wouldn’t be able to make bail. Initially set at $2 million, the bond was later lowered to $1 million. Days ago, it was announced that Clark made bond and would find freedom once again, but questions were raised regarding who put up the bill.
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA YoungBoy Has Snowball Fight With Fans During Video Shoot
He reportedly invited fans to film a music video outside of his home. He’s come a long way from fighting a federal case and NBA YoungBoy is enjoying the good life. The Lousiana hitmaker is preparing the release of his first 2023 effort, and he’s doing so with his fans by his side.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jen Shah Sentencing: Reality Star Will Serve 78 Months In Prison
“The Real Housewives of Salt Like City” cast member previously plead guilty to her role in a telemarketing scheme in July. Celebrity legal cases have been coming in droves lately. Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez wrapped things up in court at the end of 2022. Now, Young Thug’s YSL RICO trial is beginning. Outside of the world of hip-hop, reality stars like Jen Shah are facing serious legal time too.
