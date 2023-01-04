ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Maya Devi

Man who Married and Impregnated his Teen Daughter, claims 'Divine Sanction'

A man married and impregnated his teen daughter after he claimed to have had a ‘divine sanction.’. Afazuddin Ali married and impregnated his 15-year-old daughter, the eldest of his three girls, by passing it off as god’s order. His ex-wife, Sakina Ali, agreed to the arrangement when Ali brought god into the matter, explaining that her ex-husband would never lie in the name of god.
hotnewhiphop.com

French Montana Blamed By Police For Miami Shooting

The shooting left 10 people injured, including Rob49 and Montana’s security guard. On Thursday night (January 5), reports indicate that there was a shooting on the set of a music video. It was seemingly for French Montana and Rob49‘s new collab, “Igloo.”. Although, the “No Stylist” rapper...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Distractify

Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
HipHopDX.com

Tay-K Pleads For 'Second Chance At Adulthood' Amid 55-Year Murder Sentence

Tay-K has asked for a “second chance at adulthood” while serving a 55-year prison bid for murder, claiming race was a factor behind his lengthy sentence. The “Race” rapper shared several tweets from behind bars on Thursday (January 5) speaking out against his decades-long imprisonment. The 22-year-old argued that he should have been tried as a juvenile instead of an adult and claimed if he was white his punishment wouldn’t have been as severe.
TEXAS STATE
New York Post

FTX lawyer tied to poker scandal reportedly flipped on Sam Bankman-Fried

Daniel Friedberg — the former FTX “chief regulatory officer” who was tied to a notorious online poker cheating scandal — has reportedly flipped on Sam Bankman-Fried and has been cooperating with the feds in the epic crypto fraud case. Friedberg, a member of Bankman-Fried’s inner circle and key legal adviser at FTX, met with investigators on Nov. 22 and detailed how the disgraced founder used customer funds “to finance his business empire,” Reuters reported on Thursday, citing a source with knowledge of the matter. The former FTX lawyer reportedly has also dished to the feds about his conversations with other top executives...
hotnewhiphop.com

D.L. Hughley Says Media Let Dana White Off Easy After He Slapped Wife

“If that had been a brotha, it’d be NONSTOP coverage,” says the comedian as he names Chris Brown, Bobby Brown, and Antonio Brown. The UFC president apologized, but D.L. Hughley doesn’t think that’s enough for Dana White. We previously reported on White’s controversy after he was filmed in a nightclub with his wife. The two were in the throw of an argument when she slapped White, and he, in turn, hit her back. After going viral, White and his wife emerged with an apology, but Hughley believes the media would have treated the situation differently had this been a Black man.
The Independent

Postman jailed over death of girlfriend’s young son - OLD

A postman who killed his girlfriend’s 18-month-old son after a series of assaults has been jailed for nine years.Devout Christian Scott Coombe repeatedly injured  Andrew Cawker before losing “control” and causing his death on July 22 2019.Coombe, 24, of Petts Wood, south-east London, had been “besotted” with the child’s mother, Tamika Beaton, but struggled to cope, the Old Bailey heard.Initially, the couple had wrongly blamed Andrew’s injuries on his father, Ben Cawker, and on the child’s “clumsy” nature.Coombe had even claimed he had raised concerns with his brother, who was a serving police officer.Last year Coombe admitted manslaughter and child...
CBS DFW

Texas man accused of kidnapping, assaulting Bumble date for 5 days

Harris County, Texas, police have arrested a man suspected of kidnapping a woman he met on the online dating platform Bumble and holding her against her will for days. The suspect, Zachary Mills, is accused of assaulting the woman and denying her food and water after she refused his sexual advances, court documents allege. According to court documents, the unnamed woman met 21-year-old Mills on Bumble and had agreed to go to his apartment in Spring, Texas, on Christmas Eve. Once they arrived at his apartment, he immediately attempted to have sex, she said, and when she denied him, "he immediately...
SPRING, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Yaya Mayweather Shares NBA YoungBoy Quote In Photo Series

Yaya Mayweather and NBA YoungBoy share a 1-year-old son. Yaya Mayweather is celebrating the new year by dropping a photo series on Instagram. Posing in a pink crop top and jeans, the 22-year-old captioned it, “Too many people watching me bye.”. NBA Youngboy, who shares a son with Mayweather,...
LOUISIANA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Gotit & Dolly White Asked About YSL RICO Trial By Paparazzi

TMZ briefly caught up with the artists at an airport earlier this week. Lil Gotit has been one of the “Free YSL” movement‘s most active supporters. Ever since Young Thug and other members of their crew were arrested in May last year, he’s been advocating for their release. In September, the 23-year-old explicitly showed his support for his brothers through the single “Free Y$L.”
GEORGIA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Takeoff Murder Suspect Patrick Clark Bond Paid By “Concerned Citizen”: Report

Clark was released on $1 million bond, reportedly paid by a “concerned citizen and family friend” who believes in his innocence. After multiple attempts to get out of jail, Patrick Clark has been released on bond. He is the chief suspect in the murder of Takeoff, and it was expected that Clark wouldn’t be able to make bail. Initially set at $2 million, the bond was later lowered to $1 million. Days ago, it was announced that Clark made bond and would find freedom once again, but questions were raised regarding who put up the bill.
HOUSTON, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

NBA YoungBoy Has Snowball Fight With Fans During Video Shoot

He reportedly invited fans to film a music video outside of his home. He’s come a long way from fighting a federal case and NBA YoungBoy is enjoying the good life. The Lousiana hitmaker is preparing the release of his first 2023 effort, and he’s doing so with his fans by his side.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jen Shah Sentencing: Reality Star Will Serve 78 Months In Prison

“The Real Housewives of Salt Like City” cast member previously plead guilty to her role in a telemarketing scheme in July. Celebrity legal cases have been coming in droves lately. Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez wrapped things up in court at the end of 2022. Now, Young Thug’s YSL RICO trial is beginning. Outside of the world of hip-hop, reality stars like Jen Shah are facing serious legal time too.

