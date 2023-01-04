Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'White House is full of hypocrites, led by Hypocrite-in-Chief' - Abbott as he defends busing migrants during ChristmasVictorTexas State
This Virginia Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the StateTravel MavenVirginia State
Cities With The Highest Percentage of Black-owned BusinessesJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in MarylandKristen WaltersLandover Hills, MD
Four Longstanding Macy's Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergFort Collins, CO
Related
NBC Sports
WATCH: Frederic and Lemieux throw down in one of the best fights of season
Thursday night's game between the Boston Bruins and Los Angeles Kings didn't lack entertainment. The Bruins overcame a 1-0 deficit and won 5-2 thanks to David Pastrnak and Trent Frederic both scoring two goals. Brad Marchand also found the back of the net as Boston's opened its three-game California road trip on the right foot.
NBC Sports
Frederic credits this person for his career-best season with Bruins
Trent Frederic had a lot to prove entering the 2022-23 NHL season. The Boston Bruins forward had not met expectations since being drafted in the first round in 2016. He didn't provide enough offense, he often took bad penalties and he just didn't do enough in all three zones to warrant a ton of ice time. His training camp also was disappointing, resulting in B's present Cam Neely saying at Media Day in October that Frederic "didn't have the camp he wanted (or) we wanted."
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Have Defensive Fix by Trading for Predators’ Ekholm
The Edmonton Oilers are in a dogfight for a playoff spot, similar to last season. They will be getting Evander Kane back in the lineup, but scoring hasn’t necessarily been their problem this season. The depth scoring hasn’t been great but is improving as some of the young players get more comfortable. What has hampered the Oilers is defensive inconsistencies.
Cowboys to Lose Pollard, Sign 'Frankenstein' RB Replacement?
If the prophecy of one NFL guesser comes to fruition, Dallas Cowboys fans better enjoy the antics of Tony Pollard while they still can over the next few weeks. ... though another guesser offers a David Montgomery answer.
NBC Sports
Damar Hamlin’s father addressed Bills, told them Damar is making progress
The Bills heard good news on Wednesday from the father of safety Damar Hamlin. Mario Hamlin spoke with the entire Bills team on a Zoom call on Wednesday and told them that Damar is making progress, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. That good news follows the statement from the...
NBC Sports
Draymond, Dubs frustrated with double techs in loss to Pistons
SAN FRANCISCO -- Draymond Green sat at his locker and began taking the tape off his ankles minutes after the Warriors had just lost to the Detroit Pistons, 122-119, on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Saddiq Bey. Emotions and frustrations still were running high. Especially for Green, who caught himself in...
NBC Sports
Aube-Kubel makes case to stay with goals in consecutive games
WASHINGTON — For the first time this season, the Capitals are approaching a situation in which they will have too many healthy players. The injury-plagued Caps have endured several stretches without key stars and at least one in John Carlson is still out indefinitely. However, both Nicklas Backstrom and...
NBC Sports
Joc praises Giants' offseason moves, excited for 2023 season
Despite missing out on two superstar free agents this offseason, the Giants still managed to have a productive winter. First, San Francisco infamously came up short in its pursuit of reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge. Then, shortstop Carlos Correa spurned the Giants -- and their initial 13-year, $350 million agreement -- for the New York Mets after San Francisco raised concerns with Correa's medicals.
Lucic, Coleman score early as Flames beat Islanders 4-1
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Milan Lucic and Blake Coleman scored 89 seconds apart early in the first period and the Calgary Flames beat the New York Islanders 4-1 on Friday night. Nikita Zadorov and Nazem Kadri also scored to help Calgary win for the third time in four games. Jacob Markstrom stopped 24 shots as the Flames inched ahead of Edmonton by a point into the West’s first wild-card spot. “Points are huge for us especially because of where we are in the standings,” Lucic said. “Two months ago we were just hoping to win the game instead of going out there in the third and playing to win. That’s what good teams do when they have leads going into the third period. They press and play to win and that’s something we need to keep getting better at.” Zach Parise scored for the Islanders, who were without star center Mathew Barzal (lower body injury). Semyon Varlamov, making his first start since a groin injury at Vegas on Dec. 17, finished with 17 saves as New York lost for the third time in four games on its western trip.
NBC Sports
Report: Indianapolis turns down NFL’s request to host AFC Championship Game if needed
NFL owners on Friday approved a resolution that could result in the AFC Championship Game being played at a neutral site later this month. If any one of three scenarios happens, then NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will choose the site of the game. If it comes to that, the game...
NBC Sports
How Shanahan's 'holy cow' moment cemented his faith in Purdy
It didn't take long for 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan to feel comfortable with rookie seventh-round quarterback Brock Purdy under center. After replacing veteran signal-caller Jimmy Garoppolo in the first quarter of the 49ers' Week 13 win over the Miami Dolphins, Purdy has become an overnight sensation. The Iowa State product has helped lead San Francisco to wins in his first four starts following his three-plus quarter appearance against Miami.
NBC Sports
Eagles activate Gardner-Johnson in flurry of roster moves
The Eagles activated NFL interception leader C.J. Gardner-Johnson from Injured Reserve Saturday as part of a flurry of roster moves in advance of their pivotal game against the Giants Sunday. Gardner-Johnson has missed the last five games after suffering a lacerated kidney during the Eagles’ win over the Packers on...
NBC Sports
Dubs played with fire during win streak, finally got burned
SAN FRANCISCO – The Warriors fully earned the 122-119 loss to the Detroit Pistons that ended their five-game win streak Wednesday night. They invited it from the start, with atrocious first-quarter defense, until Jordan Poole’s ghastly turnover in the final seconds. As much as there is to rummage...
NBC Sports
Sanders reflects on miracle conversation with Damar Hamlin
The first thing Miles Sanders said to Damar Hamlin was, “Why the bleep you scare me like that?”. They both laughed, and then Sanders repeated it: “Why the bleep you scare me like that.”. Sanders and Hamlin have been best friends since both were high school football stars...
NBC Sports
Report: Jim Harbaugh and Michigan are under investigation by NCAA
The road to the NFL is paved with good football coaches facing a potentially bad outcome from the NCAA. The latest college coach to escape a predicament arising from an NCAA probe could be Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh. Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports reports that the NCAA is investigating Michigan and Harbaugh for “numerous potential rules violations.” The violations include a possible claim that Harbaugh failed to cooperate with investigators.
Thunder Gameday: Back Home Against Washington
The Thunder will host the Wizards in Oklahoma City on Friday night.
NBC Sports
When 49ers can learn NFC playoff schedule, first opponent
As the 49ers enter the final week of the regular season as NFC West champions, the only certainty is their first playoff game will be at Levi’s Stadium. The 49ers’ seeding, as well as the date and time of their postseason opener, will be determined through the results of the Week 18 games.
NBC Sports
Orioles DFA O’Hearn 2 days after trade, claim Díaz back
BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles designated first baseman Ryan O'Hearn for assignment two days after acquiring him in a trade with Kansas City. They also claimed infielder Lewin Diaz off waivers from Atlanta after trading him to the Braves last month. The Orioles acquired O’Hearn from the Royals for...
NBC Sports
Tomase: No team, including the Sox, should consider signing Bauer
It's hard to imagine anyone signing radioactive right-hander Trevor Bauer. For the Red Sox to even consider it is basically unfathomable. Bauer the pitcher could help any team, given his age, arsenal, and track record. Bauer the person is a completely different story, and as much as America believes in second chances, some players simply don't deserve them.
NBC Sports
Perry: Pats anticipating never-before-seen atmosphere in Buffalo
FOXBORO -- Matthew Slater has played in Buffalo once a year, at least, for 15 years. He's seen good Bills teams and bad. He's been to Super Bowls. He's played in front of empty stadiums during a pandemic, and was there when fans returned. He's seen just about everything there is to see when it comes to a game-day atmosphere.
Comments / 0