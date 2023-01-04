ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports

WATCH: Frederic and Lemieux throw down in one of the best fights of season

Thursday night's game between the Boston Bruins and Los Angeles Kings didn't lack entertainment. The Bruins overcame a 1-0 deficit and won 5-2 thanks to David Pastrnak and Trent Frederic both scoring two goals. Brad Marchand also found the back of the net as Boston's opened its three-game California road trip on the right foot.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Frederic credits this person for his career-best season with Bruins

Trent Frederic had a lot to prove entering the 2022-23 NHL season. The Boston Bruins forward had not met expectations since being drafted in the first round in 2016. He didn't provide enough offense, he often took bad penalties and he just didn't do enough in all three zones to warrant a ton of ice time. His training camp also was disappointing, resulting in B's present Cam Neely saying at Media Day in October that Frederic "didn't have the camp he wanted (or) we wanted."
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

Oilers Have Defensive Fix by Trading for Predators’ Ekholm

The Edmonton Oilers are in a dogfight for a playoff spot, similar to last season. They will be getting Evander Kane back in the lineup, but scoring hasn’t necessarily been their problem this season. The depth scoring hasn’t been great but is improving as some of the young players get more comfortable. What has hampered the Oilers is defensive inconsistencies.
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC Sports

Damar Hamlin’s father addressed Bills, told them Damar is making progress

The Bills heard good news on Wednesday from the father of safety Damar Hamlin. Mario Hamlin spoke with the entire Bills team on a Zoom call on Wednesday and told them that Damar is making progress, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. That good news follows the statement from the...
NBC Sports

Draymond, Dubs frustrated with double techs in loss to Pistons

SAN FRANCISCO -- Draymond Green sat at his locker and began taking the tape off his ankles minutes after the Warriors had just lost to the Detroit Pistons, 122-119, on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Saddiq Bey. Emotions and frustrations still were running high. Especially for Green, who caught himself in...
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Aube-Kubel makes case to stay with goals in consecutive games

WASHINGTON — For the first time this season, the Capitals are approaching a situation in which they will have too many healthy players. The injury-plagued Caps have endured several stretches without key stars and at least one in John Carlson is still out indefinitely. However, both Nicklas Backstrom and...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

Joc praises Giants' offseason moves, excited for 2023 season

Despite missing out on two superstar free agents this offseason, the Giants still managed to have a productive winter. First, San Francisco infamously came up short in its pursuit of reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge. Then, shortstop Carlos Correa spurned the Giants -- and their initial 13-year, $350 million agreement -- for the New York Mets after San Francisco raised concerns with Correa's medicals.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

Lucic, Coleman score early as Flames beat Islanders 4-1

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Milan Lucic and Blake Coleman scored 89 seconds apart early in the first period and the Calgary Flames beat the New York Islanders 4-1 on Friday night. Nikita Zadorov and Nazem Kadri also scored to help Calgary win for the third time in four games. Jacob Markstrom stopped 24 shots as the Flames inched ahead of Edmonton by a point into the West’s first wild-card spot. “Points are huge for us especially because of where we are in the standings,” Lucic said. “Two months ago we were just hoping to win the game instead of going out there in the third and playing to win. That’s what good teams do when they have leads going into the third period. They press and play to win and that’s something we need to keep getting better at.” Zach Parise scored for the Islanders, who were without star center Mathew Barzal (lower body injury). Semyon Varlamov, making his first start since a groin injury at Vegas on Dec. 17, finished with 17 saves as New York lost for the third time in four games on its western trip.
ELMONT, NY
NBC Sports

How Shanahan's 'holy cow' moment cemented his faith in Purdy

It didn't take long for 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan to feel comfortable with rookie seventh-round quarterback Brock Purdy under center. After replacing veteran signal-caller Jimmy Garoppolo in the first quarter of the 49ers' Week 13 win over the Miami Dolphins, Purdy has become an overnight sensation. The Iowa State product has helped lead San Francisco to wins in his first four starts following his three-plus quarter appearance against Miami.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Eagles activate Gardner-Johnson in flurry of roster moves

The Eagles activated NFL interception leader C.J. Gardner-Johnson from Injured Reserve Saturday as part of a flurry of roster moves in advance of their pivotal game against the Giants Sunday. Gardner-Johnson has missed the last five games after suffering a lacerated kidney during the Eagles’ win over the Packers on...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Dubs played with fire during win streak, finally got burned

SAN FRANCISCO – The Warriors fully earned the 122-119 loss to the Detroit Pistons that ended their five-game win streak Wednesday night. They invited it from the start, with atrocious first-quarter defense, until Jordan Poole’s ghastly turnover in the final seconds. As much as there is to rummage...
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Sanders reflects on miracle conversation with Damar Hamlin

The first thing Miles Sanders said to Damar Hamlin was, “Why the bleep you scare me like that?”. They both laughed, and then Sanders repeated it: “Why the bleep you scare me like that.”. Sanders and Hamlin have been best friends since both were high school football stars...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Report: Jim Harbaugh and Michigan are under investigation by NCAA

The road to the NFL is paved with good football coaches facing a potentially bad outcome from the NCAA. The latest college coach to escape a predicament arising from an NCAA probe could be Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh. Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports reports that the NCAA is investigating Michigan and Harbaugh for “numerous potential rules violations.” The violations include a possible claim that Harbaugh failed to cooperate with investigators.
ANN ARBOR, MI
NBC Sports

When 49ers can learn NFC playoff schedule, first opponent

As the 49ers enter the final week of the regular season as NFC West champions, the only certainty is their first playoff game will be at Levi’s Stadium. The 49ers’ seeding, as well as the date and time of their postseason opener, will be determined through the results of the Week 18 games.
NBC Sports

Orioles DFA O’Hearn 2 days after trade, claim Díaz back

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles designated first baseman Ryan O'Hearn for assignment two days after acquiring him in a trade with Kansas City. They also claimed infielder Lewin Diaz off waivers from Atlanta after trading him to the Braves last month. The Orioles acquired O’Hearn from the Royals for...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Tomase: No team, including the Sox, should consider signing Bauer

It's hard to imagine anyone signing radioactive right-hander Trevor Bauer. For the Red Sox to even consider it is basically unfathomable. Bauer the pitcher could help any team, given his age, arsenal, and track record. Bauer the person is a completely different story, and as much as America believes in second chances, some players simply don't deserve them.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Perry: Pats anticipating never-before-seen atmosphere in Buffalo

FOXBORO -- Matthew Slater has played in Buffalo once a year, at least, for 15 years. He's seen good Bills teams and bad. He's been to Super Bowls. He's played in front of empty stadiums during a pandemic, and was there when fans returned. He's seen just about everything there is to see when it comes to a game-day atmosphere.
BUFFALO, NY

