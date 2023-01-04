Read full article on original website
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
WKRC
'It's black and white. It's in the rule book': Bengals unhappy with NFL's changing plans
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The NFL doesn't seem to mind moving the goal posts when it thinks it's convenient as it did on Friday when it changed a rule that could lead to the Bengals playing a playoff game at Baltimore despite already clinching the AFC North, so why not move those goal posts even further?
WKRC
Bengals 2023 opponents set before they play season finale; Bills to return to Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Bengals 2023 opponents are already set before they and the rest of the NFL play the final regular season games this weekend, and it features a return trip to Cincinnati for the Bills. As a result of the NFL canceling the game against Buffalo on Thursday...
WKRC
Bengals game vs. Bills canceled; clubs to consider neutral site for AFC Championship game
CINCINNATI (AP/WKRC) - Even if the Bengals have already "clinched" the AFC North Division championship they still might not host a single playoff game. The NFL will not resume the Buffalo Bills-Bengals game that was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field, the league announced Thursday night.
WKRC
How to get a refund from the Bengals-Bills Monday Night Football game
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - With the news that the Monday Night Football game between the Bengals and the Bills is canceled, tens of thousands of people want to know about refunds. The game was stopped near the end of the first quarter when Damar Hamlin collapsed after a hit with Tee Higgens on Jan. 2. Hamlin was rushed to the hospital where he remains in critical condition but is improving. His breathing tube was removed on Friday.
WKRC
'Get well soon, Mr. Hamlin': Tri-State kids send thoughts to injured Bills player
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The wife of Bengal’s coach Zac Taylor is helping to organize well-wishes for Damar Hamlin from thousands of children around the Tri-State. Local 12 spent some time Thursday at Cardinal Pacelli School in Mount Lookout, where many of the kids have been thinking a lot about what happened to Damar, and they wanted to let him know it.
WKRC
Here's how the NFL plans to honor Hamlin during games this weekend
CINCINNATI (WKRC/AP) - The NFL announced plans to show support for Damar Hamlin during all Week 18 games, including a pregame moment of support, painting Hamlin's No. 3 on the 30-yard line and pregame shirts with “Love for Damar 3.”. The league office sent a memo to all 32...
WKRC
Hamlin's medical situation hit close to home for Bengals' Boyd and Adomitis
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - What happened to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday hit everyone who saw it in a hard way, but it hit close to home for two Bengals players. Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd grew up in the same area of suburban Pittsburgh as Hamlin and has known him for a long time, while Bengals long snapper Cal Adomitis was a high school teammate at Central Catholic High School in Pittsburgh.
WKRC
Buffalo Bills give update on safety Damar Hamlin's recovery
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Buffalo Bills provided an update from UC Medical Center Saturday on safety Damar Hamlin's recovery. Following a cardiac arrest during Monday's game against the Bengals, the 24-year-old has been in critical condition. However, his team saw him on a video chat Friday, speaking after having his...
WKRC
'Remarkable improvement' over last 24 hours for Damar Hamlin
CINCINNATI (AP/WKRC) - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has shown what physicians treating him are calling “remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours,” the team announced Thursday, three days after the player went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field. “While still critically ill,...
WKRC
Damar Hamlin makes first statement since cardiac arrest via social media post
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP/WKRC) - Bills' player Damar Hamlin has made his first public statement on both Twitter and Instagram since his sudden on-field collapse. Hamlin has continued to make great progress following his cardiac arrest during the game against the Bengals on Monday night. "When you put real love...
WKRC
Damar Hamlin injury helps teach elementary students lessons in kindness
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) -- We have seen support for Damar Hamlin from people all over the country, but even the youngest in our community want to show they care. Students at Ridgeway Elementary in Hamilton say it has been hard to process and think about what happened to Hamlin on Monday. So their principal and teachers stepped up to teach them an important lesson they cannot get from a textbook.
