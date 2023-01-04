Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Meet Skittles, a west Valley zoo's new 3-month-old scarlet macaw
AZFamily
Sun Lakes crochet expert wins Pay It Forward award
SUN LAKES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — We paid it forward to Nan Desmarius and her friends, who work hard to keep people warm in Chandler. Her friend Ruth Wick nominated her for the award. “I have known Nan for about eight or nine years, she is very involved with her church and gives back to her community. Always doing things for people, she has helped our Chandler Lions Club at or snack shack,” said Wick.
AZFamily
Things to Do across the Valley for the next week!
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - There’s plenty of things to get up to in the Valley over the next week! With temperatures expected to be in the upper 60s, you and your family can enjoy the weather at events across Phoenix and surrounding areas. PHOENIX: Phoenix Zoo Lights - Friday,...
AZFamily
Popular Phoenix movie theater, upscale Chandler winery hit with health code violations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
AZFamily
Three strangers aid owners find lost pet in Gilbert social media group
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A missing dog is back home thanks to the help of some strangers. Turns out these strangers are always doing Something Good — helping find lost dogs in the community! Jenn Joseph was dogsitting for a family member when the family dog Poppy bolted out the front door. Jenn charged a post on the “Go Gilbert” neighborhood Facebook page, and it wasn’t long before others said they’d help look for her.
AZFamily
Chilly start to weekend across the Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona had a chilly start to the morning on Saturday, but temperatures are expected to warm into a nice afternoon. In Phoenix, you can expect highs in the upper 60s on Saturday. The ridge of high pressure that came in on Friday is still holding strong, bringing plenty of sunshine through the rest of this weekend and into the next week, keeping temperatures in the high 60s to low 70s area. On Sunday, you can anticipate seeing a few clouds as another weather system heads into California. Still, no rain is expected tomorrow.
AZFamily
West Valley zoo welcomes new baby bird
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Wildlife World Zoo in Litchfield Park, Ariz. is kicking off the new year by welcoming an exotic 3-month-old bird. The zoo’s head birdkeeper Danielle Hinderliter brought in young Skittles, a scarlet macaw, to the studio. The bird species population is shrinking, Hinderliter says, so they took Skittles in to raise and monitor his growth.
AZFamily
More sun on your Friday in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A mild start to your morning in Phoenix with temperatures in the 40s. Plan on a day with clouds and sun with highs climbing to the mid-60s later this afternoon, staying dry statewide for your Friday. The weekend looks good too with the temperatures climbing a...
AZFamily
On Your Side helps Arizona couples recover $28,000 after canceled travel plans
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Two Arizona couples, who don’t know each other, booked vacations with the same cruise line and then had to cancel for medical reasons. They both paid for trip insurance. When they couldn’t get it to pay out, they turned to On Your Side for help.
AZFamily
Mother heartbroken after Make-A-Wish statue stolen in Phoenix
AZFamily
Bronze Make-A-Wish statue stolen from Phoenix office
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Make-A-Wish says one of their most prized items, a bronze statue representing the very start of the nonprofit, was stolen late Tuesday night. According to a nonprofit spokesperson, a car with two people pulled up to the headquarters near 16th Street and Highland Avenue around 10 a.m. The pair used a harness to remove the statue from the base before loading it into the trunk and driving away. Phoenix police confirmed to Arizona’s Family that a theft report at the address within the past day.
AZFamily
Be careful when streaming online sports
AZFamily
‘Do it somewhere else’: Glendale residents asking Walmart to stop drone delivery service
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- People in a peaceful neighborhood off of 59th Avenue and Bell Road were in for a rude awakening when they say Walmart began testing their large delivery drones. Residents say it sounded like a helicopter flying directly above their homes. “It sounds like a hornet’s...
AZFamily
Weekend temperatures climb a little bit
Arizona saw a chilly start to the morning, but temperatures will warm up later today. Temperatures in the 70s returning to metro Phoenix. After Tuesday, the sun returns, and we will end the workweek with temperatures in the 70s and some nice sunshine Wednesday and Thursday. Cool temperatures to continue...
AZFamily
Family warning others about drinking and driving after Scottsdale mom killed in crash
AZFamily
Weekend freeway closures around Phoenix 1/7/23
AZFamily
CES 2023: ViraWarn can detect viruses like Flu & COVID using a breath test
AZFamily
2 adults, dog escape burning house in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A family has been displaced after an early morning house fire in north Phoenix on Thursday. According to Capt. Joe Huggins with Phoenix fire, crews were called out to a home around 3 a.m. near 40th Street and Thunderbird Road. When they arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames billowing from the back of the house that appeared to be extending into the attic. Firefighters were then quickly able to get a handle on the blaze. Two adults and one dog managed to escape the burning home before fire crews arrived. No injuries were reported.
AZFamily
Sister of Scottsdale woman killed in crash speaks on dangers of drinking and driving
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Scottsdale woman’s family is speaking about the dangers of drinking and driving after the mother of two was killed in a bad crash the day before New Year’s Eve. “Dawn was small but mighty,” said Dawn Paugh’s sister, Heather Hassan.
AZFamily
Man who allegedly shot Scottsdale sergeant while serving warrant at Phoenix apartment identified
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police have identified the man suspected of shooting a Scottsdale police sergeant in downtown Phoenix Friday night. Police are asking the public for help in locating 37-year-old Kenneth Hearne in connection with the shooting. Scottsdale Police Chief Jeff Walther says around 7 p.m., detectives were serving a warrant inside Union at Roosevelt near 1st Avenue and Roosevelt Street. The Scottsdale police sergeant is in the hospital. Hearne is reportedly wanted for several crimes and is believed to be armed and dangerous.
