Man Who Accused Todd Chrisley Of Secret Affair Going After Reality Star’s Wife Julie For $167k As Stars Prepare For Prison

Todd Chrisley ’s male ex-business partner, who accused the reality star of having an affair with him, has gone to court to collect $167k owed by Julie Chrisley , RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Mark Braddock filed a court case against Julie in Nashville court.

In his petition, Mark said he was awarded $112k in 2014 as part of a legal battle involving Julie. However, he said the amount has increased with interest to $167k

In 2012, Julie and Chrisley Asset Management filed for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against Mark for alleged terroristic threats, forgery, wiretapping, and bad faith dealings related to personal and professional dealings with Julie and her company.

Mark denied the allegations of wrongdoing. The legal battle dragged out for years and ended with Mark being awarded money from Julie.

In court, as part of Todd and Julie’s fraud trial, Mark testified that he had a secret relationship with Todd in the early 2000s, while he was married to Julie. He even admitted to helping Todd with his crimes.

Todd was sentenced to 12 years in prison with three years of supervised release. Julie was sentenced to seven years. The two are fighting to overturn the verdict.

In response to Mark’s petition, Julie claimed Mark owes her $137k stemming from a separate legal battle. Julie said her judgment should be enforced along with Mark’s judgment — which would leave her owing him $29k.

Mark has opposed Julie’s request and the case remains active .

Recently, Todd and Julie’s son Chase spoke out about his parent’s prison sentence. He said

“I don’t owe the public an explanation,” he said on his sister Savannah Chrisley’s podcast Unlocked . “I don’t need to explain how I feel to anybody, other than the people that I care about and I love. Obviously, what we have been going through is hell, it is a terrible, terrible situation, but I have to try and find the good, even in the darkest time.”