Man Who Accused Todd Chrisley Of Secret Affair Going After Reality Star’s Wife Julie For $167k As Stars Prepare For Prison

By Ryan Naumann
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 3 days ago
Todd Chrisley ’s male ex-business partner, who accused the reality star of having an affair with him, has gone to court to collect $167k owed by Julie Chrisley , RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Mark Braddock filed a court case against Julie in Nashville court.

In his petition, Mark said he was awarded $112k in 2014 as part of a legal battle involving Julie. However, he said the amount has increased with interest to $167k

In 2012, Julie and Chrisley Asset Management filed for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against Mark for alleged terroristic threats, forgery, wiretapping, and bad faith dealings related to personal and professional dealings with Julie and her company.

Mark denied the allegations of wrongdoing. The legal battle dragged out for years and ended with Mark being awarded money from Julie.

In court, as part of Todd and Julie’s fraud trial, Mark testified that he had a secret relationship with Todd in the early 2000s, while he was married to Julie. He even admitted to helping Todd with his crimes.

Todd was sentenced to 12 years in prison with three years of supervised release. Julie was sentenced to seven years. The two are fighting to overturn the verdict.

In response to Mark’s petition, Julie claimed Mark owes her $137k stemming from a separate legal battle. Julie said her judgment should be enforced along with Mark’s judgment — which would leave her owing him $29k.

Mark has opposed Julie’s request and the case remains active .

Recently, Todd and Julie’s son Chase spoke out about his parent’s prison sentence. He said

“I don’t owe the public an explanation,” he said on his sister Savannah Chrisley’s podcast Unlocked . “I don’t need to explain how I feel to anybody, other than the people that I care about and I love. Obviously, what we have been going through is hell, it is a terrible, terrible situation, but I have to try and find the good, even in the darkest time.”

Comments / 253

Leon Lilly
3d ago

if he helped told with his crimes then he should go to prison as well. oh I forgot how corrupt the justice system is ............

Reply(14)
71
Colleen Stockfleth
3d ago

This is an old debt from years ago so he's had a decade to put a lien against a home a car anything they have a value. it's very simple to do so he'd rather wait a decade and then come out with this story? Sounds like he just wants to ruin them. She's had a restraining order years ago &he's threatened her. He was awarded the money why has this not been settled if he had enough money to take them to court he surely could have put a lien against them very easily. I think he's lying and is full of BS he sounds bittter ugly nasty and a little cuckoo to me.NONE of that releases her from her obligation of paying him. There's just a lot more going on here if you ask me. He had a decade to come out with these kind of accusations against Todd. So none of this makes any sense on either side that's just my opinion

Reply(5)
30
Mary Ruth Țiscareno
3d ago

Pray with meHeavenly Father, You tell us in 1 Corinthians 16:14, “Therefore, my dear brothers and sisters, stand firm. Let nothing move you. That we are always to give ourselves fully to the work of the Lord, because you know that your labor in the Lord is not in vain.”I humbly ask and pray for You to help me to stand firm. I humbly ask and pray for You to help me stay anchored in You.May You strengthen me, so that, i will be firmly founded on the Rock of Jesus Christ foundation. May I have the ability as a child of God to let nothing move me.In Jesus nameAmen

Reply(4)
