The Birth Of Evil: These Infamous Killers Were Born In Iowa
Many movies, documentaries, and other forms of media cover the life and history of infamous serial killers. Many cities and Towns are tied to these serial killers. Iowa has some history tied to different serial killers, the most notorious is John Wayne Gacy, but Gacy was not born in Iowa. We will be looking at criminals born in the state of Iowa.
Which Iowa Residents are Cooking Meth? This Map Shows You
A simple, interactive map shows you exactly how close recently busted meth labs are to your address. Many Iowans will be shocked by how many homemade labs have been unearthed in the Hawkeye State. According to a recent article published by Iowa State Daily, meth use in Iowa is 19%...
Did You Know It’s Illegal To Take Photos On These In Iowa?
Sometimes the perfect backdrop for photographs can be hard to find. A good backdrop can enhance the quality of your photo and help provide a scene to the story you're trying to tell. If you're taking family photos, wedding photos, or senior pictures, do not take photos on these in Iowa, no matter how romantic the look might be.
Meet the Iowa Woman Who’s in the New Season of ‘The Bachelor’
If you follow the Bachelor franchise you probably have already seen who the 30 women are on the upcoming season of 'The Bachelor'. Plenty of people, including the popular Reality Steve, figured out the women on the show earlier when filming started. But now ABC has released their official list of the women and one of them is from Iowa!
KCCI.com
DNR getting weekly reports of elk in Iowa
Iowa — Your best chance to see an elk in the state of Iowa is likely looking through a tall fence at Jester Park, but more people are spotting them more often in the wild in a state where they were once native. "Either through social media, or word...
Iowa Woman Wins Huge Lottery Jackpot
Everyone I know is talking and dreaming about the Mega Millions lottery drawing tonight. The jackpot has grown to $940-million with a cash option of $484 million. Do you have a ticket? Do you have lucky numbers that you use every time?. Fox 35 published a story from LottoNumbers.com that...
At Least 10 Additional Sonic Drive-In Locations Planned for Iowa
2023 marks the 60th year of the restaurant chain that would become Sonic and its resurgence in Iowa is on its way. If you've lived in eastern Iowa for more than a decade, you undoubtedly remember there were a number of Sonic Drive-In locations in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, and Coralville. According to the Gazette, those all closed in late 2011.
Our 10 Least Favorite Things About Winter in Minnesota
Love it or hate it, winter is an unescapable reality of living year-round in Minnesota. Yesterday we dared to look at Minnesota's Ten Favorite Things About Winter, and in fairness, today we flip the coin. Winter gets a bad rap, and sure it's a bit too long -- but getting...
Huge Lottery Jackpot on the Line Tonight in Minnesota, Iowa
Undated (KROC-AM News)- The drawing for a historic lottery jackpot is happening Friday night. Lottery players in Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin have until 10 p.m. buy their tickets for a chance at the $940 million Mega Millions jackpot. The cash option for tonight’s drawing is $484 million. The jackpot...
Iowa Man Shocked After Getting $3,000 Water Bill
We all get a little shaken up when bills arrive. Energy costs fluctuate from season to season causing your gas and electric bills to occasionally spike. But one bill that is usually pretty consistent is your water bill. Sure it may go up or down a few dollars here and there, based on water usage. But one Iowa man was stunned when he got his December water bill...for $3,000.
Let’s Meet The Ten Smallest Towns in Minnesota
#10 - Warba, Minnesota (Population 181) Warba, Minnesota is located in Itasca County, about 15 miles southeast of Grand Rapids. Warba boasts a post office, a store, and great hunting & fishing. #9 - McGrath, Minnesota (Population 78) The town of McGrath is located in Aitkin County, about 30 miles...
Say What?! Ice Cream Nuggets, with Dipping Sauces, Now Sold in Iowa
When I saw the picture I knew... I've GOT to try these. Will they become all the rage? We'll have to wait for that to be determined, but a popular Iowa ice cream shop is now selling ice cream nuggets. Oh, and there are several dipping sauces to choose from. No wonder people are so thrilled.
Iowa Native To Compete on Upcoming Season of ‘The Bachelor’
A 24-year-old Iowa native is about to become the Hawkeye State's latest connection to the ABC reality series 'The Bachelor'. Mercedes Northrup, originally from Bloomfield, will be among the 30 contestants vying for the affection of bachelor Zach Shallcross during season 27th of the franchise. It premiers Monday, January 23...
Another Reason to Hate Minnesota Winters: Snow Fleas Are Here
If you love winter because "It's cold, but that kills all the bugs," and you think all this new snow keeps you especially bug-free... you need to know something. It's all lies, Minnesota!. Sorry, There Are Winter Bugs In Minnesota. I could have gone my entire life not learning this,...
Iowa researchers asking for help to track gray foxes as their population declines
IOWA, USA — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is asking for help to track gray foxes, a species which is experiencing a population decline. The organization is offering a $400 bounty for trappers to catch a gray fox and contact the Iowa DNR. Researchers will then put a...
iastate.edu
Wild-Harvested Mushroom Certification Classes Set for Spring
AMES, Iowa – Mushroom gatherers who wish to sell wild-harvested mushrooms can attend one of two certification workshops to be held in March and April. The certification is a requirement for those selling any of eight state-regulated mushrooms in Iowa, and participants will learn how to distinguish those eight from look-alikes that could potentially be poisonous.
KCCI.com
Record number of people receive assistance from Iowa food pantry
DES MOINES, Iowa — A record-breaking number this week for a central food pantry network. Des Moines Area Religious Council says it assisted more than 1,600 people on Tuesday. The DMARC team says this caught them by surprise. While they're happy they could help provide food, they say Tuesday...
Minnesota’s Most Bizarre Laws: Folklore, Fiction and Fact
My goal is to break as few laws as possible. I don't look good in stripes. The challenge is staying up to speed on Minnesota's laws, regulations and restrictions. Ignorance isn't an excuse. Laws change over time, and it's difficult to weed through a myriad of obcure laws on the books to see what is current, and what "unusual" laws have lapsed.
These Minnesotans Just Gave New Meaning to Shoveling Snow
Is THIS what they mean when they talk about 'Minnesota Nice?'. There are many things about which we're proud here in the Land of 10,000 (Frozen and Snow Covered) Lakes, right? Like our high standards of living, including our great schools, healthcare and more. And, of course, our ability to withstand all the cold, snowy weather Old Man Winter throws at us each winter.
These Are The Funniest Towns In Iowa
Does a funny name of a town make you laugh? If the answer is yes, then you came to the right place. Today we are looking at the funniest town names in Iowa. Now I'm not sure how funny the people are in these towns, but I'm sure a few readers are from the listed towns, and they can let us know.
