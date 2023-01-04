ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

The Birth Of Evil: These Infamous Killers Were Born In Iowa

Many movies, documentaries, and other forms of media cover the life and history of infamous serial killers. Many cities and Towns are tied to these serial killers. Iowa has some history tied to different serial killers, the most notorious is John Wayne Gacy, but Gacy was not born in Iowa. We will be looking at criminals born in the state of Iowa.
IOWA STATE
Did You Know It’s Illegal To Take Photos On These In Iowa?

Sometimes the perfect backdrop for photographs can be hard to find. A good backdrop can enhance the quality of your photo and help provide a scene to the story you're trying to tell. If you're taking family photos, wedding photos, or senior pictures, do not take photos on these in Iowa, no matter how romantic the look might be.
IOWA STATE
DNR getting weekly reports of elk in Iowa

Iowa — Your best chance to see an elk in the state of Iowa is likely looking through a tall fence at Jester Park, but more people are spotting them more often in the wild in a state where they were once native. "Either through social media, or word...
IOWA STATE
Iowa Woman Wins Huge Lottery Jackpot

Everyone I know is talking and dreaming about the Mega Millions lottery drawing tonight. The jackpot has grown to $940-million with a cash option of $484 million. Do you have a ticket? Do you have lucky numbers that you use every time?. Fox 35 published a story from LottoNumbers.com that...
IOWA STATE
At Least 10 Additional Sonic Drive-In Locations Planned for Iowa

2023 marks the 60th year of the restaurant chain that would become Sonic and its resurgence in Iowa is on its way. If you've lived in eastern Iowa for more than a decade, you undoubtedly remember there were a number of Sonic Drive-In locations in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, and Coralville. According to the Gazette, those all closed in late 2011.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Man Shocked After Getting $3,000 Water Bill

We all get a little shaken up when bills arrive. Energy costs fluctuate from season to season causing your gas and electric bills to occasionally spike. But one bill that is usually pretty consistent is your water bill. Sure it may go up or down a few dollars here and there, based on water usage. But one Iowa man was stunned when he got his December water bill...for $3,000.
DES MOINES, IA
Let’s Meet The Ten Smallest Towns in Minnesota

#10 - Warba, Minnesota (Population 181) Warba, Minnesota is located in Itasca County, about 15 miles southeast of Grand Rapids. Warba boasts a post office, a store, and great hunting & fishing. #9 - McGrath, Minnesota (Population 78) The town of McGrath is located in Aitkin County, about 30 miles...
MINNESOTA STATE
Wild-Harvested Mushroom Certification Classes Set for Spring

AMES, Iowa – Mushroom gatherers who wish to sell wild-harvested mushrooms can attend one of two certification workshops to be held in March and April. The certification is a requirement for those selling any of eight state-regulated mushrooms in Iowa, and participants will learn how to distinguish those eight from look-alikes that could potentially be poisonous.
AMES, IA
Record number of people receive assistance from Iowa food pantry

DES MOINES, Iowa — A record-breaking number this week for a central food pantry network. Des Moines Area Religious Council says it assisted more than 1,600 people on Tuesday. The DMARC team says this caught them by surprise. While they're happy they could help provide food, they say Tuesday...
DES MOINES, IA
Minnesota’s Most Bizarre Laws: Folklore, Fiction and Fact

My goal is to break as few laws as possible. I don't look good in stripes. The challenge is staying up to speed on Minnesota's laws, regulations and restrictions. Ignorance isn't an excuse. Laws change over time, and it's difficult to weed through a myriad of obcure laws on the books to see what is current, and what "unusual" laws have lapsed.
MINNESOTA STATE
These Minnesotans Just Gave New Meaning to Shoveling Snow

Is THIS what they mean when they talk about 'Minnesota Nice?'. There are many things about which we're proud here in the Land of 10,000 (Frozen and Snow Covered) Lakes, right? Like our high standards of living, including our great schools, healthcare and more. And, of course, our ability to withstand all the cold, snowy weather Old Man Winter throws at us each winter.
MINNESOTA STATE
These Are The Funniest Towns In Iowa

Does a funny name of a town make you laugh? If the answer is yes, then you came to the right place. Today we are looking at the funniest town names in Iowa. Now I'm not sure how funny the people are in these towns, but I'm sure a few readers are from the listed towns, and they can let us know.
IOWA STATE
