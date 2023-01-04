ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New York Post

Former USMNT stars rip Claudio, Danielle Reyna over Gregg Berhalter scandal: ‘Crossed the line’

Several former U.S. Soccer stars are not happy about the “sad telenovela drama” that is playing out between Claudio and Danielle Reyna and Gregg Berhalter, pointing the finger at the Reynas. Danielle, a former USWNT player and wife of ex-USMNT star Claudio, revealed Wednesday she was the one who contacted U.S. Soccer about an incident involving Berhalter, the USMNT coach, and his now-wife Rosalind in college in which Berhalter kicked her legs. Danielle said she contacted U.S. Soccer sporting director Earnie Stewart on Dec. 11 after critical comments made by Berhalter about an anonymous player later confirmed to be current USMNT...
The Spun

Look: U.S. Women's Soccer Star Officially Changes Name

The U.S. Women's National Team revealed its 24-player roster Thursday. Some quickly searching through the list may have feared that Mallory Pugh somehow missed the cut. Rest assured, the 24-year-old star is on the roster. The team listed her as Mallory Swanson after marrying MLB shortstop Dansby Swanson last month.
Daily Beast

USMNT Coach Breaks Silence Amid Beef With Star Player’s Parents

Gregg Berhalter regrets it all. If he were to do it over again, the U.S. men’s soccer national team coach said Thursday he would have never told a story about an unnamed player—later revealed to be Gio Reyna—revealing how nearly sent the young star home from the World Cup for having a bad attitude.
CBS Sports

Gregg Berhalter wants to stay as USMNT coach, 'saddened' by Reyna family drama: 'To me, it's about my wife'

Gregg Berhalter addressed the public feud with the Reyna family on Thursday when he spoke at a Harvard Business Review event via LinkedIn. Currently out of contract as USMNT head coach, the 49-year-old publicly recognized a domestic violence incident dating back to 1991 which concerned his then-girlfriend and now-wife Rosalind. Berhalter said in his initial statement that someone was trying to "take me down" which has since been revealed to be Danielle and Claudio Reyna -- the parents of USMNT and Borussia Dortmund player Gio.
Mic

U.S. Soccer is investigating a coach after a wild series of events

The World Cup may be over, but a World Cup controversy involving U.S. men’s soccer has grown into a scandal of Shakespearian proportions. The drama originally centered around player Giovanni Reyna’s limited playing time during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, and the situation quickly evolved to include his parents, Claudio and Danielle Reyna, and his coach, Gregg Berhalter. Now, the U.S. Soccer Federation is investigating Berhalter for allegations tied to a decades-old domestic violence dispute — a result of alleged potential blackmail from Gio’s parents over their son’s limited field time, The New York Times reported. This situation isn’t pretty, but when it comes to sports, playing dirty is nothing new.
hypebeast.com

Cristiano Ronaldo Banned From Making Debut for Al-Nassr

Despite being introduced to a packed crowd at Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Cristiano Ronaldo is now banned from making his debut for Al-Nassr FC. The keep Portuguese soccer star was expected to play his first home game for the club against Al Ta-ee, but the club has reportedly exceeded its quota for foreign players.

