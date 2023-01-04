Read full article on original website
Former USMNT stars rip Claudio, Danielle Reyna over Gregg Berhalter scandal: ‘Crossed the line’
Several former U.S. Soccer stars are not happy about the “sad telenovela drama” that is playing out between Claudio and Danielle Reyna and Gregg Berhalter, pointing the finger at the Reynas. Danielle, a former USWNT player and wife of ex-USMNT star Claudio, revealed Wednesday she was the one who contacted U.S. Soccer about an incident involving Berhalter, the USMNT coach, and his now-wife Rosalind in college in which Berhalter kicked her legs. Danielle said she contacted U.S. Soccer sporting director Earnie Stewart on Dec. 11 after critical comments made by Berhalter about an anonymous player later confirmed to be current USMNT...
Look: U.S. Women's Soccer Star Officially Changes Name
The U.S. Women's National Team revealed its 24-player roster Thursday. Some quickly searching through the list may have feared that Mallory Pugh somehow missed the cut. Rest assured, the 24-year-old star is on the roster. The team listed her as Mallory Swanson after marrying MLB shortstop Dansby Swanson last month.
CBS Sports
Sophia Smith voted 2022 U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year, becomes first Black woman to win award
The Sophia Smith era is in full swing. The 22-year-old forward was voted 2022 U.S Soccer Player of the Year on Friday and subsequently became the first Black woman to win the award in its 38-year history. It's a first-time honor for Smith following a 2022 calendar year where she...
Daily Beast
USMNT Coach Breaks Silence Amid Beef With Star Player’s Parents
Gregg Berhalter regrets it all. If he were to do it over again, the U.S. men’s soccer national team coach said Thursday he would have never told a story about an unnamed player—later revealed to be Gio Reyna—revealing how nearly sent the young star home from the World Cup for having a bad attitude.
Injured Smith, Rapinoe Left Off USWNT Roster for New Zealand Camp
The back-to-back world champions will kick off a World Cup year with a pair of friendlies in Wellington and Auckland.
Soccer-Berhalter wants to stay on as U.S. coach despite recent turmoil
Jan 5 (Reuters) - Gregg Berhalter on Thursday said he hopes U.S. Soccer will keep him on as head coach of the men's team despite an ongoing investigation into a domestic violence incident that occurred between him and his now-wife 31 years ago.
Angel City FC acquire No. 1 overall pick in NWSL draft
Angel City FC now hold the No. 1 selection in next week’s 2023 NWSL Draft after completing a pair of
Taylor Twellman Announces Departure From ESPN
The former MLS and USMNT player has been at the network for nearly 13 years.
CBS Sports
Gregg Berhalter wants to stay as USMNT coach, 'saddened' by Reyna family drama: 'To me, it's about my wife'
Gregg Berhalter addressed the public feud with the Reyna family on Thursday when he spoke at a Harvard Business Review event via LinkedIn. Currently out of contract as USMNT head coach, the 49-year-old publicly recognized a domestic violence incident dating back to 1991 which concerned his then-girlfriend and now-wife Rosalind. Berhalter said in his initial statement that someone was trying to "take me down" which has since been revealed to be Danielle and Claudio Reyna -- the parents of USMNT and Borussia Dortmund player Gio.
Mic
U.S. Soccer is investigating a coach after a wild series of events
The World Cup may be over, but a World Cup controversy involving U.S. men’s soccer has grown into a scandal of Shakespearian proportions. The drama originally centered around player Giovanni Reyna’s limited playing time during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, and the situation quickly evolved to include his parents, Claudio and Danielle Reyna, and his coach, Gregg Berhalter. Now, the U.S. Soccer Federation is investigating Berhalter for allegations tied to a decades-old domestic violence dispute — a result of alleged potential blackmail from Gio’s parents over their son’s limited field time, The New York Times reported. This situation isn’t pretty, but when it comes to sports, playing dirty is nothing new.
Portland Thorns forward Sophia Smith named U.S. Soccer female player of the year
The 2022 NWSL MVP is adding another trophy to her ever-growing case. Portland Thorns forward Sophia Smith was named female player of the year by U.S. Soccer on Friday. Smith, 22, is the youngest player to win the award since Mia Hamm in 1994. “Obviously this is surreal, and I’m...
hypebeast.com
Cristiano Ronaldo Banned From Making Debut for Al-Nassr
Despite being introduced to a packed crowd at Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Cristiano Ronaldo is now banned from making his debut for Al-Nassr FC. The keep Portuguese soccer star was expected to play his first home game for the club against Al Ta-ee, but the club has reportedly exceeded its quota for foreign players.
Zinedine Zidane Rejects USMNT Job Offer
Zidane has been out of work since ending his second spell as Real boss in 2021.
Al-Nassr ‘want to partner Cristiano Ronaldo with Germany legend Marco Reus with Dortmund star out of contract in summer’
AL-NASSR are reportedly hoping to sign Marco Reus in a free transfer from Borussia Dortmund. The Saudi Pro League side completed the signing of five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo last week. And now manager Rudi Garcia wants to add more European superstars to his ranks. According to The Daily...
