Meadville man pleads no contest to corruption of minors
Jan. 7—A Meadville-area man has avoided trial on alleged rape and related counts by entering a no-contest plea to lesser charges. Matthew P. Broscious was set to go on trial in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas on a total of 12 charges filed by Meadville Police Department when the criminal trial term opened next week.
Centerville man sentenced to jail, probation for exposing self to teen
Jan. 6—A Centerville man who pleaded guilty to exposing himself to a teenage girl on two occasions in the county has been given jail time and probation totaling seven years by Crawford County Court of Common Pleas. Edward A. Beightol, 58, of the 1800 block of Stewart Road, was...
Meadville woman to trial on drug charges
Jan. 5—A 35-year-old Meadville woman will head to trial after waiving her preliminary hearing on 14 drug-related charges Tuesday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino. Michelle Yvonne Woge, who resides in the 15000 block of Limber Road, allegedly was found in possession of various drugs after making a sale...
Prosecutors: Accused in brutal North East attack, gang members planned to decapitate victim
Five men, all members of the same gang, left an Erie residence on the evening of Dec. 28, 2021, and headed east on a journey that would lead them to a cemetery in North East Township. Four of the men had plans to kill the fifth member, believing that he...
Man facing charges after hunting incident
Jan. 5—DEER CREEK TOWNSHIP — A Conneaut Lake man is accused of injuring a passing motorist with a shotgun while he was hunting for pheasant in Deer Creek Township. Brian T. Stanton, 35, was charged Thursday by the Pennsylvania Game Commission with with simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, shooting at or causing injury to human beings while hunting, unlawful shooting on or across highway and two counts of unlawful taking or possession of game or wildlife.
Garrettsville police issue scam alert on Saturday
Garrettsville police say they received reports on Saturday about an unidentified male asking people for money to get his vehicle towed. Police said an investigation determined several people gave the male money and that it is a scam. Anyone approached by this person should report it to the police at...
DeKalb police searching for suspect who shot innocent bystander at gas station
The DeKalb Police department is searching for a suspect they believed fired shots at another man but injured an innocent bystander instead. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police say they were called to a Texaco station on Columbia Drive just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday...
