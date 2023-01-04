Jan. 5—DEER CREEK TOWNSHIP — A Conneaut Lake man is accused of injuring a passing motorist with a shotgun while he was hunting for pheasant in Deer Creek Township. Brian T. Stanton, 35, was charged Thursday by the Pennsylvania Game Commission with with simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, shooting at or causing injury to human beings while hunting, unlawful shooting on or across highway and two counts of unlawful taking or possession of game or wildlife.

