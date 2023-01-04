ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

Meadville man pleads no contest to corruption of minors

Jan. 7—A Meadville-area man has avoided trial on alleged rape and related counts by entering a no-contest plea to lesser charges. Matthew P. Broscious was set to go on trial in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas on a total of 12 charges filed by Meadville Police Department when the criminal trial term opened next week.
MEADVILLE, PA
Meadville woman to trial on drug charges

Jan. 5—A 35-year-old Meadville woman will head to trial after waiving her preliminary hearing on 14 drug-related charges Tuesday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino. Michelle Yvonne Woge, who resides in the 15000 block of Limber Road, allegedly was found in possession of various drugs after making a sale...
MEADVILLE, PA
Man facing charges after hunting incident

Jan. 5—DEER CREEK TOWNSHIP — A Conneaut Lake man is accused of injuring a passing motorist with a shotgun while he was hunting for pheasant in Deer Creek Township. Brian T. Stanton, 35, was charged Thursday by the Pennsylvania Game Commission with with simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, shooting at or causing injury to human beings while hunting, unlawful shooting on or across highway and two counts of unlawful taking or possession of game or wildlife.
CONNEAUT LAKE, PA
Garrettsville police issue scam alert on Saturday

Garrettsville police say they received reports on Saturday about an unidentified male asking people for money to get his vehicle towed. Police said an investigation determined several people gave the male money and that it is a scam. Anyone approached by this person should report it to the police at...
GARRETTSVILLE, OH

