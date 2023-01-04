Read full article on original website
This stand mixer is causing a stir at CES – and it's a smart option for bakers
We love cake here at TechRadar, and obviously we love tech, so when the two combine something pretty magical happens – and in this case, it's a smart mixer. Our time at CES 2023 in Las Vegas has been pretty eye-opening, with some of the best robot vacuums and best smart home devices being unveiled. And the latest gadget to catch our eye is a counter-top appliance from GE Profile, which has been named a CES Innovation Awards Honoree by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA).
Motorola's new business-only ThinkPhone has features every Moto user deserves
Lenovo is leveraging two of its most iconic acquisitions to create its first business-focused smartphone; designed to carry on the torch once held by the likes of BlackBerry; meet the newly-unveiled ThinkPhone by Motorola. The ThinkPad brand is well-established within the industry, having long-served businesses with their hardy, no-nonsense designs,...
I tried LG’s wireless OLED TV with 4K 120Hz video; it’s impressive, but with 3 problems
At CES 2023, LG announced its range of new OLED TVs for 2023 – including the fascinating new LG Signature OLED M3 model. The LG M3 model doesn't have any HDMI ports. Well, not on the bit with the screen. It has a separate 'Zero Connect' box which is capable of beaming video in 4K HDR over to the screen, even at 120Hz – this the first time I've seen this in a commercial product (though 4K 60Hz wireless transmission has been around for a while).
Lenovo’s new ThinkBook comes with modular accessories to boost your productivity
Giving your work laptop an extra boost could soon be a whole lot easier thanks to a new launch from Lenovo. At its recent CES 2023 event, the company revealed details on the fourth generation of the Lenovo ThinkBook 16p, including some pretty hefty updates and a unique feature that sets it apart from almost every other laptop currently available - but it’ll come at a price.
What is Wi-Fi encryption?
Wireless networking has become ubiquitous in our society, used in both homes and businesses alike to connect a wide variety of computing products. Wi-Fi at most homes requires a password (opens in new tab), if for no other reason that this gets enabled by default at the factory. However, many businesses, airports, schools, libraries and municipalities have open Wi-Fi, free for the taking to make it simple for anyone to log on to their network with a device.
Looking for cheap AirPods? The AirPods 2 just dropped to $99 at Amazon
If you're looking to save some cash on a pair of premium earbuds to kick off the new year, then you're in luck. We've just spotted Apple's best-selling AirPods 2 on sale for $99.99 (was $159) at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's just $20 more than the record-low price, and the best deal you can find right now.
Microsoft scraps unpopular change to Windows 11 Start menu
Windows 11 users will doubtless be glad to see Microsoft scrap an idea introduced in testing late last year, namely recommended websites popping up in the Start menu (and a second unpopular change has just been given the elbow, too). The latest preview version of Windows 11 witnessed the abandonment...
This new Xbox controller sets itself apart with a unique feature
Asus has announced a new controller in its ROG brand that a unique thing going for it: a sharp OLED screen built into the controller itself. Revealed at CES 2023, the ROG Raikiri Pro is the company's latest controller, expected to launch sometime in Q2 2023. It also bears the official Designed for Xbox branding, meaning it's passed Microsoft's smell test, and the pad will be compatible with PC, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One consoles.
Dell wants to cut out Chinese-made chips
Dell has announced plans to phase out chips made in China from its machines by 2024 in a move that could to have major repercussions across the wider tech industry. A person familiar with the matter told Nikkei Asia (opens in new tab): “The determined shift involves not only those chips that are currently made by Chinese chipmakers but also at the facilities in China of non-Chinese suppliers”.
I tried Lenovo’s dual-screen OLED laptop, and it’s what the folding laptops should have been
The Lenovo Yoga Book 9i is one of the few dual screen laptops that really seem to work like they should, but the price point might be too much for many. The Lenovo Yoga Book 9i is making quite a splash here at CES 2023, and it's pretty easy to see why.
How to use the redesigned System Settings app in macOS Ventura
With the launch of macOS Ventura, the familiar System Preferences was transformed into System Settings to better reflect how it looks on iOS and iPadOS, and it's not been without its fair share of feedback from users. Some prefer how it looked before, while others are glad this redesign has...
Lightyear reveals new $40,000 solar-powered car, claims it will sell in 2025
Like pixies and pegasus, the idea of a solar-powered car is dreamy and perfect. Who wouldn’t want a car powered by the sun? Who doesn’t want to ditch the lines and bills at the gas station? This car can go up to 450 miles on a single charge, with solar panels covering five square meters of roof that can recover up to 12 km of range every hour. This car has four electric motors! This car … sounds almost too good to be true, doesn’t it?
Microsoft Windows boss says AI will "reinvent how you do everything"
One of Microsoft's top executives has kicked off the company's 2023 by stating that AI is set to have a transformational effect on how most of us live and work. Speaking at CES 2023, company Chief Product Officer Panos Panay declared that “AI is going to reinvent how you do everything on Windows, quite literally”, likening it to the effect that the development of the mouse had on graphical user interface.
I grabbed 1.5TB cloud storage for free for life: Here’s how
(Update: 7/1/2023): The table is no longer available so I copied and pasted the entirety of the document below. Apologies for the inconvenience. As of January 2023, we have recorded 34 free cloud storage providers with a combined capacity of almost 1.5TB. The majority of these providers are based in Europe and offer capacities between 1GB and a staggering 1TB.
Samsung TVs are getting an exciting upgrade thanks to Philips Hue smart lights
Signify – the company behind the color-changing Philips smart bulbs – has announced at CES 2023 that it's bringing its Ambilight light-syncing tech to select Samsung TVs. If you own a Samsung QLED TV model from 2022 or later, and it’s also a Q60 model number or higher – such as the Samsung Q60T QLED TV or the Samsung QN900B Neo QLED 8K TV – you’ll be able to download the Philips Hue Sync TV app. This service then lets you sync your TV up with Philips Hue smart light bulbs and LED arrays so you can enjoy a more colorful home entertainment setup.
Sony’s Afeela car shows the next big tech battleground is on the road
For the past year, we’ve been barraged with discourse about the metaverse and its potential as the next big tech platform. But the latest edition of CES, the world’s biggest technology show, has shown that hardware giants like Sony are focusing on driving their tech towards a much more familiar space – our roads.
Amazon reveals huge job layoffs to help cut costs
Just days after entering into a credit agreement worth $8 billion, Amazon is the latest company to announce major layoffs affecting thousands of workers. In a statement on the Amazon website (opens in new tab), CEO Andy Jassy explained that a teammate had leaked information regarding the cutbacks, forcing a decision to announce publicly that a total of 18,000 jobs would be axed, without first “speak[ing] with the people who are directly impacted”, leading to further speculation about uncertainty within the company.
Samsung’s 77-inch OLED is the best TV I’ve seen at CES 2023
CES always provides a perfect opportunity to check out envelope-pushing TV tech, whether it’s real world developments that will be incorporated in the next generation of sets shipping that year, or futuristic prototypes that allow manufacturers to flex their design and engineering muscles. CES 2023 is filled with plenty...
Why Dell Technologies is the technology partner your small business needs this year
Whether your new year's resolution is to finally chase that dream and start a small business of your own, or scale your business to the next level, having the right hardware is vital, as is having the right hardware partner. Dell Technologies is one of the most well-established brands in...
Windows 11 figures are finally rising as businesses start to welcome upgrades
Enterprises such as Accenture and L’Oreal are leading the charge for Windows 11 adoption amongst businesses, and, although there’s still a long way to go, analysts aren’t concerned. The latest data from web analytics service Statcounter (via The Register (opens in new tab)) reveals that Windows 11...
