Richland welcomes new parks and facilities director
RICHLAND, Wash.- Laura Hester is the new Parks and Public Facilities Director for the City of Richland. Hester has over 20 years of parks and recreation experience, most recently serving as Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Director in Sahuarita, Arizona and began in Richland on January 3. “We are excited...
‘Gem’ Known as Hermiston Recently Featured in Business View Magazine
“A gem within a state renowned for its natural beauty.”. That’s how the city of Hermiston is described in a recent feature in Business View Magazine, an online publication focusing on business-related issues. The feature is based on an interview between City Manager Byron Smith, the city’s Director of...
Dutch Bros. coffee makes big donation to Tri-Cities nonprofit helping people
Owners donated based on number of drinks sold.
City councilmember selected to fill open seat in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. — The Richland City Council has filled its vacant councilmember position with Ryan Whitten, from Prosser, according to a press release from the City of Richland. Council seat 7 was left open at the start of the year after Michael Alvarez was elected Benton County Commissioner in the 2022 midterm elections.
Tri-Cities gets ready to demolish second old motel
(The Center Square) – The Richland City Council started the new year by approving a contract to demolish a vacant motel considered a “blight” that the local government purchased for $1.2 million last March. Officials awarded a contract to Construction Group International, based in Woodinville, to tear down the old Economy Inn on George Washington Way. The company’s payment of about $437,000 after taxes will also include restoring the site with landscaping. ...
Power outage in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE 1:20 p.m.- Power has been restored. If you are still experiencing …
22 Tri-Cities restaurants and businesses fail their food safety inspections
Benton Franklin Health District inspectors awarded 18 perfect scores.
Staffing shortage and illness fills up Kadlec’s capacity
RICHLAND, Wash. – Kadlec Regional Medical center is reporting beds are filling up once again. RSV, Covid, and the Flu, The tripledemic along with staffing shortages affected the hospital hard. Kadlec’ Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kevin Pieper says the hospital is at full capacity. Dr. Pieper says the...
“It is nothing personal:” Sheriff Raymond encourages Franklin Co. Commissioners to act
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — Sheriff Jim Raymond is not known to be a man of few words. He released a statement saying Franklin County needs to take its independence back from Benton County. Raymond said the people of Franklin County deserve more than what the commissioners are giving them. He said now is the time for Franklin County to demand...
A Tri-City nonprofit has spayed and neutered 55,000 strays. They want to help more
Donations up to $50,000 are being matched until Jan. 20.
Highest-paying management jobs in Walla Walla
Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Walla Walla, WA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Tri-Cities, Help Reunite This Lost Little Hard Hat with His Owner
Sometimes you just have to take a second out of your day to help a missing hard hat in need find his home. Tri-Cities, we need your help!. Little White Hard Hat Turns Up Lost on the Highway. This little white hard hat was found on SR-240 early Thursday morning,...
Tri-City Herald death notices Jan. 3, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Benton County Prosecutor Andy Miller retires after 36 years in office
KENNEWICK, Wash. – A staple in the local justice community… has hung up his hat. Benton County Prosecutor… Andy Miller… is now the former prosecutor. He retired last week… after 40 years on the job. Miller says the words he lived by while in office...
Horse Heaven Wind Farm Envronmental Draft Released
The Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council (EFSEC) has released its environmental impact statement about the proposed massive Horse Heaven Hills wind farm project. Now, the public has until February 1st to respond and comment. The EIS (environmental impact statement) was first released just prior to Christmas and can be viewed...
Should Franklin County go its own way to address mental health? Fed up sheriff says so
“They are moving — they are doing things — and we are not being consulted. Where are we at in this mix?”
Benton PUD working to restore power in Kennewick
UPDATE 1:20 p.m.- Power has been restored. If you are still experiencing an outage Benton PUD says to report it to their Outage Line at 1-888-582-2176 or the SmartHub app. 12:35 p.m.- According to Benton PUD, crews are responding to a power outage in East Kennewick and the Southridge areas. They say the cause is due to an animal in the Ely substation that feeds the area. Crews are working to restore power and should have it restored within the next hour and a half.
Richland will demolish problem motel it bought for $1.2M. What could take its place?
Criminal activity has been increasing at the motel over the years.
Port of Pasco receives $3.6 mil in federal funding for Darigold railway
PASCO, Wash. — The Port of Pasco secured $3.6 million toward an extension of a railway near the incoming Darigold milk processing plant. With a project this big, you may be wondering where your money is going. It isn’t your tax dollars that are supporting this construction, according to Randy Hayden with the Port of Pasco. The Port of Pasco...
La Grande man takes to social media for help finding items stolen from his home
LA GRANDE – Bret Wheeler of La Grande has taken to social media for help with locating items that were stolen from his property on Morgan Lake Road in La Grande over New Year’s weekend. Erick Paul Kynaston of Walla Walla was arrested in relation to the theft but there are items of sentimental value that he would love to get back if possible.
