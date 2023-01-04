Read full article on original website
KDRV
Two motorists rescued after getting stranded on Happy Camp Road
DEL NORTE COUNTY, Ore. – Josephine County Search and Rescue team rescued two motorists who were stranded on Happy Camp Road. On Thursday, January 5, the Josephine County Search and Rescue team used a SnoCat to look for the two motorists. The team says they were able to find...
kptv.com
Driver dies after hitting downed tree on Hwy 238 in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 238 in Jackson County on Tuesday morning, according to Oregon State Police. Just after 6:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to a crash on the highway near milepost 20. OSP said an investigation showed a Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling eastbound on the highway when it struck a downed tree, went off the roadway and came to a rest in a ditch.
KVAL
Reckless driver crashed into trees, dies at scene
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Medford Police say one person died during a police chase after the driver struck multiple trees on Jan. 1. According to police, officers with the Jacksonville police department tried to pull over the vehicle for reckless driving, but the driver, 26-year-old Jared Nathanial Combs, refused to stop.
KDRV
MPD: two menorah vandalism strikes, one suspect booked for both cases
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford police say today the man responsible for the first vandalism of a Vogel Plaza menorah is also responsible for its subsequent vandalism. The Medford Police Department (MPD) says today its "officers developed probable cause to arrest Isaiah Cleveland for the vandalism incident reported on 12/27/22. Upon review of available video footage, officers were able to determine it was the same male from the previous vandalism."
KTVL
Josephine County Search & Rescue save two people stranded in Northern California
Del Norte County, Ca. — On Wednesday, January 4, 2023, Josephine County Search & Rescue rescued two people stranded in Northern California. At approximately 4:45 pm last Wednesday, Josephine County 911 received a call from two people in a vehicle stuck in the snow on Happy Camp Rd, south of the Oregon/California border.
KDRV
Man who choked girlfriend unconscious gets sentenced to four years of prison time
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore-- On Friday, the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office announced that Justin Thomas Martell pled guilty to charges of Strangulation Felony Constituting Domestic Violence, Assault in the Fourth Degree Felony Constituting Domestic Violence, and Tampering with a Witness. Mr. Martell, age 41, was sentenced to four years...
kptv.com
Riddle man found dead after early morning trailer fire
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - An elderly man was found dead early Wednesday morning after a trailer fire, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 5:15 a.m., firefighters responded to a fire in the 600 block of Council Creek Road near Riddle. Crews arrived to the scene and found a travel trailer fully engulfed in flames. The fire was extinguished at about 5:50 a.m.
kqennewsradio.com
TILLER WOMAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER SINGLE-VEHICLE WRECK
A Tiller woman was taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle wreck Monday afternoon. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at about 4:50 p.m. a deputy was dispatched to the crash in the 14000 block of Tiller Trail Highway in the Tiller area. The motorist said her sedan was making noises with the front-end vibrating. Shortly after that the vehicle went through the guard rail while taking a turn around a corner.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER TWO-VEHICLE CRASH
A Roseburg man was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle collision Wednesday morning. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 7:50 a.m. a sedan hit the back of a second sedan while traveling east in the 3700 block of Melrose Road. The vehicle hit was stopped, waiting to turn into a business, when it was rear-ended.
kqennewsradio.com
ELDERLY OCCUPANT PERISHES IN TRAVEL TRAILER FIRE
An elderly occupant perished in a travel trailer fire Wednesday morning in south Douglas County. A release from the Riddle Fire District said at approximately 5:15 a.m. crews responded to the 600 block of Council Creek Road in the Riddle area. Fire Chief Devin Loughridge said initial reports were that the trailer was fully involved. Loughridge said another caller said the occupant was still inside.
mybasin.com
Klamath Falls Man Arrested for Attempted Murder
December 31, 2022 at approximately 2:00PM Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 10400 block of Old Fort Rd north of Klamath Falls, on a reported assault with a victim of a gun shot wound having left the scene. The first deputy arriving into the area tended to wounded victim and secured scene for Klamath County Fire District 1 ambulance to respond in and transport the victim to SkyLakes Medical Center. The victim sustained two gun shot wounds that were not life threatening and was later released from the hospital.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Local 12-year-old killed in crash while visiting family during holidays
A local woman is grieving the unexpected death of her 12-year-old son who was killed in a car accident while visiting family during the holidays. Family and friends have set up a GoFundMe account to cover funeral expenses for the mother’s only child. “When they were driving, I believe...
Authorities ID two Prineville men killed in head-on crash on Juniper Canyon Road
Crook County sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday released the names of two Prineville men killed in a fiery head-on crash on Juniper Canyon Road late Monday afternoon that closed the road for six hours. The post Authorities ID two Prineville men killed in head-on crash on Juniper Canyon Road appeared first on KTVZ.
KDRV
Child exploitation investigation involves Central Point warrant for evidence
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. -- Local police and federal law enforcement are looking through evidence from a Central Point home today for instances of child exploitation. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) says the Southern Oregon Child Exploitation Team (SOCET) joint interagency task force served a search warrant this morning at a residence in the 800 block of South Haskell Street in Central Point.
KDRV
Grayback-Happy Camp Road getting no winter maintenance as "unsafe"
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- The U.S. Forest Service says today conditions are preventing maintenance of a National Forest Service Road (NFSR). It says the unsafe conditions will prevent that road's maintenance the rest of this winter. The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) says "significant road failures" to NFSR 48 affect the...
Klamath Falls Native Steven Mainwaring Found Deceased After Two Week Search
Missing Corvallis Man Found Deceased on Mary’s Peak. At 4:54 PM today, Deputies of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a remote area of Mary’s Peak in regards to information about Steven Mainwaring, a missing person from Corvallis. Volunteers who had been assisting in the search for Mainwaring reported finding a vehicle matching the description of the Ford Bronco Mainwaring was thought to be driving.
KDRV
Parts of Highway 3 in Trinity & SIksiyou Counties shut down due to snow and wintry weather
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - Highway 3 in Trinity and Siskiyou Counties has been shut down due to snow. Caltrans District 2 reports that Highway 3 has been closed from approximately twenty miles north of Trinity Center to three miles south of Callahan at Scott Mountain due to snow and winter weather conditions.
KDRV
Asante in Medford operating at full capacity, emergency department overcrowded
MEDFORD, Ore. – The recent rise in COVID-19, influenza and RSV cases is forcing Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center to operate at full capacity. The emergency department is overcrowded and patients are stuck waiting for beds. "We are at capacity in our medical surgical departments and what that means...
KTVZ
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Oregon
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Oregon. Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not the case.
KDRV
Tree splits a mobile home in half from the strong wind storm
GOLD HILL, Ore. -- For the past few days, the Rogue Valley has experienced severe winds. With trees swaying back and forth, one fell onto a mobile home on December 27, 2022. The homeowners, Casey Shafer and Carrie Arnott lived in 'Gold Hill Mobile Home Park' for about two and a half years.
