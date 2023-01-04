ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kptv.com

Driver dies after hitting downed tree on Hwy 238 in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 238 in Jackson County on Tuesday morning, according to Oregon State Police. Just after 6:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to a crash on the highway near milepost 20. OSP said an investigation showed a Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling eastbound on the highway when it struck a downed tree, went off the roadway and came to a rest in a ditch.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Reckless driver crashed into trees, dies at scene

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Medford Police say one person died during a police chase after the driver struck multiple trees on Jan. 1. According to police, officers with the Jacksonville police department tried to pull over the vehicle for reckless driving, but the driver, 26-year-old Jared Nathanial Combs, refused to stop.
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

MPD: two menorah vandalism strikes, one suspect booked for both cases

MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford police say today the man responsible for the first vandalism of a Vogel Plaza menorah is also responsible for its subsequent vandalism. The Medford Police Department (MPD) says today its "officers developed probable cause to arrest Isaiah Cleveland for the vandalism incident reported on 12/27/22. Upon review of available video footage, officers were able to determine it was the same male from the previous vandalism."
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

Man who choked girlfriend unconscious gets sentenced to four years of prison time

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore-- On Friday, the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office announced that Justin Thomas Martell pled guilty to charges of Strangulation Felony Constituting Domestic Violence, Assault in the Fourth Degree Felony Constituting Domestic Violence, and Tampering with a Witness. Mr. Martell, age 41, was sentenced to four years...
MEDFORD, OR
kptv.com

Riddle man found dead after early morning trailer fire

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - An elderly man was found dead early Wednesday morning after a trailer fire, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 5:15 a.m., firefighters responded to a fire in the 600 block of Council Creek Road near Riddle. Crews arrived to the scene and found a travel trailer fully engulfed in flames. The fire was extinguished at about 5:50 a.m.
RIDDLE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TILLER WOMAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER SINGLE-VEHICLE WRECK

A Tiller woman was taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle wreck Monday afternoon. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at about 4:50 p.m. a deputy was dispatched to the crash in the 14000 block of Tiller Trail Highway in the Tiller area. The motorist said her sedan was making noises with the front-end vibrating. Shortly after that the vehicle went through the guard rail while taking a turn around a corner.
TILLER, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER TWO-VEHICLE CRASH

A Roseburg man was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle collision Wednesday morning. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 7:50 a.m. a sedan hit the back of a second sedan while traveling east in the 3700 block of Melrose Road. The vehicle hit was stopped, waiting to turn into a business, when it was rear-ended.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ELDERLY OCCUPANT PERISHES IN TRAVEL TRAILER FIRE

An elderly occupant perished in a travel trailer fire Wednesday morning in south Douglas County. A release from the Riddle Fire District said at approximately 5:15 a.m. crews responded to the 600 block of Council Creek Road in the Riddle area. Fire Chief Devin Loughridge said initial reports were that the trailer was fully involved. Loughridge said another caller said the occupant was still inside.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
mybasin.com

Klamath Falls Man Arrested for Attempted Murder

December 31, 2022 at approximately 2:00PM Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 10400 block of Old Fort Rd north of Klamath Falls, on a reported assault with a victim of a gun shot wound having left the scene. The first deputy arriving into the area tended to wounded victim and secured scene for Klamath County Fire District 1 ambulance to respond in and transport the victim to SkyLakes Medical Center. The victim sustained two gun shot wounds that were not life threatening and was later released from the hospital.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KDRV

Child exploitation investigation involves Central Point warrant for evidence

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. -- Local police and federal law enforcement are looking through evidence from a Central Point home today for instances of child exploitation. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) says the Southern Oregon Child Exploitation Team (SOCET) joint interagency task force served a search warrant this morning at a residence in the 800 block of South Haskell Street in Central Point.
CENTRAL POINT, OR
KDRV

Grayback-Happy Camp Road getting no winter maintenance as "unsafe"

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- The U.S. Forest Service says today conditions are preventing maintenance of a National Forest Service Road (NFSR). It says the unsafe conditions will prevent that road's maintenance the rest of this winter. The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) says "significant road failures" to NFSR 48 affect the...
CAVE JUNCTION, OR
Klamath Alerts

Klamath Falls Native Steven Mainwaring Found Deceased After Two Week Search

Missing Corvallis Man Found Deceased on Mary’s Peak. At 4:54 PM today, Deputies of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a remote area of Mary’s Peak in regards to information about Steven Mainwaring, a missing person from Corvallis. Volunteers who had been assisting in the search for Mainwaring reported finding a vehicle matching the description of the Ford Bronco Mainwaring was thought to be driving.
CORVALLIS, OR
KTVZ

Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Oregon

Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Oregon. Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not the case.
OREGON STATE
KDRV

Tree splits a mobile home in half from the strong wind storm

GOLD HILL, Ore. -- For the past few days, the Rogue Valley has experienced severe winds. With trees swaying back and forth, one fell onto a mobile home on December 27, 2022. The homeowners, Casey Shafer and Carrie Arnott lived in 'Gold Hill Mobile Home Park' for about two and a half years.
GOLD HILL, OR

