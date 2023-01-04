ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

Hudson Valley Post

Top Spots to Grab a Great Meal in New Windsor

All right, so I know I've said this a few times before but my hometown is located right here in the Hudson Valley. A little town called New Windsor. I've lived there my entire life and I'd say my hometown is like most hometowns. You go to specific places, develop specific routines and it all just becomes a part of your everyday life.
NEW WINDSOR, NY
Beloved Business for Sale in Cornwall, New York

I can't tell you how much I wish I had won the mega millions over the holiday. If I had I know what I would be spending part of the money on. I just found out that one of my favorite places in my hometown of Cornwall-on-Hudson is up for sale, Painter's Tavern at 266 Hudson Street in the heart of the Village.
CORNWALL, NY
Goshen, NY Police Officer Goes Viral for Astonishing Reason

It's a very touching story that deserves to be highlighted. I was on Facebook the other day and noticed a pretty incredible video that was posted and going viral. A local police officer from the Hudson Valley recently went above and beyond the call of duty to help make a young resident's day.
GOSHEN, NY
The Truth About the Mysterious Markings Near East Fishkill

Another mystery of the Hudson Valley has been solved. No, it's not aliens, but one Dutchess County resident finally has answers to a question that has plagued him for years. "Can anyone tell me what these are off Robinson? I see the concrete boxes behind the property and always wondered what they were and now these from the map view", asked a Hopewell Junction, NY man on Facebook.
EAST FISHKILL, NY
Something Amazing is Vanishing from the Beacon Library

Book buffs, library nerds and cheapskates alike, it's time to celebrate... Howland Public Library in Beacon, NY recently made an announcement that everybody can appreciate. Howland Public Library in Beacon, NY is Now "Fine-Free" The big (and unexpected) news is that the library will now be "fine-free", meaning that there...
BEACON, NY
appraisalbuzz.com

Planet Home Lending Opens Location in Woodbury, N.Y.

Planet Home Lending, a national mortgage lender and servicer, reports that it has added a new team in Woodbury, N.Y., as part of its growing presence in the Tristate area and continued expansion across the U.S. The new location is led by regional vice presidents Jason Morano and Chris Wubbenhorst,...
WOODBURY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com

