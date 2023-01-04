ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence Township, NJ

Allegan Co. family of four found dead in apparent murder/suicide

LEE TWP., MI (WKZO-AM/FM, Jan. 7, 2023) – A family of four in southern Allegan County has passed away from what authorities are calling a homicide/suicide on Saturday afternoon. According to Allegan County Sheriff’s Detective Lieutenant Mike Brown, deputies were dispatched to an address off of 54th Street in...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
Deceased body located in Cass County field: Authorities investigating

CASS COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a deceased body was found by deputies around 1:15 Thursday afternoon, January 5. The body was located in a field near the intersection of Beeson Street and M-62 in Lagrange Township. Authorities say the...
CASS COUNTY, MI
Former police chief of Vicksburg passes away at 75

VICKSBURG, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A former Vicksburg police chief has passed away. Fox 17 reported on Thursday, January 5 that 75-year-old Michael Descheneau battled Lewy body Dementia and Parkinsonism until his passing on Tuesday, January 3. Descheneau was born in Manchester, New Hampshire in 1947 and is a...
VICKSBURG, MI
Allegan County Board elects chair, vice chair, and road commissioners

ALLEGAN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Allegan County Board of Commissioners have elected Commissioner Jim Storey of Holland as its chairperson and Commissioner Dean Kapenga of Hamilton as its vice chair during organizational meeting. According to a news released dated Thursday, January 5, the board also elected former county...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
Hunger relief charities to co-host free Martin Luther King Jr. Day dinner

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – God’s Kitchen of Michigan and Broncos Kitchen, nonprofit hunger relief charities serving greater Kalamazoo County, will co-host a free Martin Luther King Day Jr. dinner Monday, January 16. Dinner will be served from 5:00-6 :00 p.m. at the Wesley Foundation, 2350 Ring Road...
KALAMAZOO, MI

