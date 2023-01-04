Read full article on original website
jack1065.com
Allegan Co. family of four found dead in apparent murder/suicide
LEE TWP., MI (WKZO-AM/FM, Jan. 7, 2023) – A family of four in southern Allegan County has passed away from what authorities are calling a homicide/suicide on Saturday afternoon. According to Allegan County Sheriff’s Detective Lieutenant Mike Brown, deputies were dispatched to an address off of 54th Street in...
jack1065.com
Deceased body located in Cass County field: Authorities investigating
CASS COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a deceased body was found by deputies around 1:15 Thursday afternoon, January 5. The body was located in a field near the intersection of Beeson Street and M-62 in Lagrange Township. Authorities say the...
jack1065.com
Former police chief of Vicksburg passes away at 75
VICKSBURG, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A former Vicksburg police chief has passed away. Fox 17 reported on Thursday, January 5 that 75-year-old Michael Descheneau battled Lewy body Dementia and Parkinsonism until his passing on Tuesday, January 3. Descheneau was born in Manchester, New Hampshire in 1947 and is a...
jack1065.com
Kalamazoo Metro looking to implement additional micro transit service by 2024
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A consultant’s report is expected to be presented in March that will give recommendations on how Kalamazoo area public transit operator Metro has can better serve passengers. Metro has already invested at least $500,000 to introduce a new service. Micro transit will operate...
jack1065.com
Boysen officially sworn in as chief of Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety’s Acting Chief David Boysen has officially been sworn in as the Public Safety Chief on Thursday, January 5. The swearing in ceremony took place just days after the City of Kalamazoo reached a separation agreement with the former...
jack1065.com
Nessel to launch investigation into actions by Ottawa County Board of Commissioners
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office will investigate the sweeping changes made this week by the new conservative members of the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners. John Shay was fired as county administrator and replaced by John Gibbs, and administrative health officer Adeline...
jack1065.com
Allegan County Board elects chair, vice chair, and road commissioners
ALLEGAN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Allegan County Board of Commissioners have elected Commissioner Jim Storey of Holland as its chairperson and Commissioner Dean Kapenga of Hamilton as its vice chair during organizational meeting. According to a news released dated Thursday, January 5, the board also elected former county...
jack1065.com
Altered City of Kalamazoo budget proposal to include funding for improved childcare and other services
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo’s City Manager has altered his 2023 proposed city budget to include money to improve child care for preschoolers at the request of commissioners, who say daycare is a major issue for working families. Manager Jim Ritsema says he’s carved out $125,000 from...
jack1065.com
Hunger relief charities to co-host free Martin Luther King Jr. Day dinner
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – God’s Kitchen of Michigan and Broncos Kitchen, nonprofit hunger relief charities serving greater Kalamazoo County, will co-host a free Martin Luther King Day Jr. dinner Monday, January 16. Dinner will be served from 5:00-6 :00 p.m. at the Wesley Foundation, 2350 Ring Road...
