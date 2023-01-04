Report: Eric Hosmer agrees to deal to join Cubs

(670 The Score) First baseman Eric Hosmer has agreed to a deal to join the Cubs, Jesse Rogers of ESPN reported Wednesday afternoon.

Hosmer, 33, split time between the Padres and Red Sox in 2022, when he hit .268 with eight homers, 44 RBIs and a .716 OPS in 104 games. Hosmer was traded from San Diego to Boston in early August, then the Red Sox designated him for assignment in December. Hosmer had around $39 million left on his contract when he was cut by the Red Sox, but the Padres are on the hook for that bill, according to reports.

Hosmer is a strong defensive first baseman, as he has won four Gold Gloves in his career. He has a career .764 OPS. He signed a lucrative eight-year deal with the Padres ahead of the 2018 season, but his power lagged in recent seasons. He has just a combined 20 homers across the past two seasons.

The Cubs added Hosmer on a minimum contract, ESPN reported. He could get playing time at first base and designated hitter for them.

Listen live to 670 The Score via:

Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker