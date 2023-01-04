Coinbase settles with New York regulators, and Messari CEO explains 2023 themes: CNBC Crypto World

Read full article on original website
CNBC
Solana prices fall, and New York AG accuses Celsius ex-CEO of defrauding investors: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Bradley Duke, the co-CEO of ETC Group, weighs in on the new ruling that could make Celsius customers last in line to collect funds from the bankrupt crypto lender. He also discusses whether the industry currently has enough consumer protections in place.
CNBC
New York AG accuses Celsius ex-CEO Alex Mashinsky of defrauding hundreds of thousands of crypto investors in $20 billion collapse
New York Attorney General Letitia James alleges Alex Mashinsky defrauded thousands of investors, lying to them about the extent of losses when he was CEO of now bankrupt crypto exchange Celsius. James seeks to bar Mashinsky from working in the securities industry or as an executive in New York state...
CNBC
BofA top banker Rick Sherlund predicts 2023 tech comeback, delivers bullish software call
Bank of America top banker Rick Sherlund sees a major market shift ahead. According to Sherlund, optimism surrounding technology stocks will make a comeback this year — but the key is weathering upcoming earnings season first. "What we need to do is de-risk 2023 numbers," the firm's vice chair...
CNBC
Friday, Jan. 6 2023: Cramer shares a warning for megacap tech stocks
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down what the December jobs report means for the portfolio. Jim gives insight after talking with the CEO of Constellation Brands on "Mad Money" Thursday night, and why a stock buyback program would be great for the beer company's shareholders. Jim also warns Investing Club members that several megacap tech names in the portfolio could see even more selling.
Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of Alibaba who disappeared from public view in 2020, appears to resurface in Thailand as he prepares to give up control of his company
The Bangkok restaurant Jay Fai posted a picture of the elusive billionaire on Instagram just hours before he ceded control of the company he founded.
CNBC
Mortgage interest rates expected to drop in 2023—here's by how much
After home financing costs nearly doubled in 2022, some relief is in sight for potential homebuyers in 2023. The interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage in the U.S. is expected to drop to 5.25% by the end of this year, according to a forecast by the financial services website Bankrate. That's 1.49 percentage points lower than the current rate, and nearly two percentage points lower than 2022's peak rate of 7.12%.
A One-time $1,200 Payment Coming Courtesy of the State of Washington
Starting next month a new program from the state of Washington called the Working Families Tax Credit will provide payments up to $1,200 to select individuals and families who meet certain eligibility requirements. This program focuses on low-to-moderate income individuals and families that live in the state. The amounts you will be eligible to receive will vary depending on income level and the number of qualifying children. (source) It is important to note that you do have to apply for this program.
CNBC
What Bed Bath and Beyond's bankruptcy warning could mean for meme stocks
The traders discuss what a potential bankruptcy of BBBY could mean for the other meme stocks. With CNBC's Sara Eison and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman, Dan Nathan and Guy Adami.
CNBC
These states will dominate EV battery manufacturing in 2030
Georgia, Kentucky, and Michigan are going to dominate electric vehicle battery manufacturing in the United States by 2030. Kansas, North Carolina, Ohio and Tennessee will also be key players. This EV battery manufacturing capacity will support the manufacturing of between 10 and 13 million all-electric vehicles per year, putting the...
CNBC
Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023: Cramer says there are opportunities in two slumping stocks
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks share why they see December's ADP Payroll report as a bad sign for the market. Despite headwinds, Jim shares two stocks he is seeing opportunity in right now. Jim also explains why he bought more shares of an energy stock in the portfolio.
CNBC
Gold jumps to highest since June on suggestions of less-hawkish Fed path
Gold prices shot up over 1% on Friday to seven-month highs as Treasury yields and the dollar fell after U.S. economic data cemented expectations of a less-hawkish Fed. Spot gold jumped 1.9% to $1,867.18 per ounce by 1:43 p.m. ET, their highest since June 13 last year. Prices have gained about 2.1% so far this week, the most since the week of Dec. 2.
CNBC
Turns out companies are deflating their public salary ranges, so you still have to negotiate for top dollar
Salary transparency laws are supposed to help workers understand the minimum and maximum earning potential for a new job, whether they see it on a job posting or ask a hiring manager about the range during interviews. So far, some cases have only caused more confusion, like in New York City where companies were called out for posting jobs with $100,000-plus pay bands.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Silvergate Capital, Bed Bath & Beyond, Walgreens, CrowdStrike and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Shares of the crypto-focused bank tumbled more than 42% after Silvergate disclosed massive customer withdrawals during the fourth quarter. The bank said it $3.8 billion in assets from digital asset customers at the end of December, down more than 60% from three months earlier. The company also sold off more the $5 billion of debt securities to cover the withdrawals, resulting in a loss on those sales of $718 million.
CNBC
China's new Covid surge is crippling the world's most important factories and biggest ports
Freight booking cancellations are increasing at the ports of Shanghai and Shenzhen as "factories cannot operate properly due to a lot of workers getting Covid." Congestion is also building off of the Ports of Ningbo and Qingdao as well, per Chinese logistics company HLS. Logistics managers are warning of very...
CNBC
Online holiday sales hit a new record in 2022
Online holiday sales jumped by 3.5% year to over year to $211.7 billion, according to Adobe Analytics. CNBC's 'Tech Check' team discusses the numbers.
CNBC
McDonald's plans reorganization, job cuts as it accelerates restaurant openings
McDonald's is planning job cuts and a reorganization as the company refocuses its priorities to accelerate restaurant expansion. The company will be deprioritizing and halting certain initiatives, according to a company-wide memo from CEO Chris Kempczinski viewed by CNBC. Kempczinski also announced a handful of internal promotions. The fast-food giant...
CNBC
CNBC Exclusive: Eisai U.S. CEO on Alzheimer's drug approval
CNBC's Meg Tirrell talks to Ivan Cheung, Eisai U.S. CEO on the company's Alzheimer's drug receiving approval from the FDA today. With CNBC's Tyler Mathisen and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Bonawyn Eison, Steve Grasso and Jeff Mills.
CNBC
Watch Thursday's full episode of the Halftime Report — January 5, 2023
"Fast Money Halftime Report" is on the front lines of CNBC's market coverage. Host CNBC's Scott Wapner and the Street's top investors get to the heart of the action as it's happening and help set the agenda for the rest of the day. Watch today's full episode on CNBC PRO.
CNBC
These 6 Club stocks look reasonably priced as Wall Street shuns high flyers
We're growing increasingly worried about some richly valued companies in our portfolio, including the likes of. (MSFT). Expensive stocks remain out of favor on Wall Street — just as they had been for much of last year — and there could be more room for them to fall as recession fears mount.
CNBC
Don't read too much into the shape of the yield curve, warns fmr. Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher
Richard Fisher, fmr. U.S. Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas president, joins 'Closing Bell: Overtime' to discuss what the jobs report could mean for Fed policy.
