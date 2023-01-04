Read full article on original website
thesungazette.com
BASKETBALL: Cavaliers come out on top of Trailblazers
VISALIA – The Cavaliers will head into league with an 8-8 record after defeating the Golden West Trailblazers 64-46. It was a close basket-for-basket game for the first three quarters before CVC went on a good scoring run and pulled ahead. The Trailblazers struggled to respond and fell behind in points, costing them the win.
thesungazette.com
BASKETBALL: Tribe, Monarchs battle out old EYL rivalry
TULARE – In their final game before league play begins, the Tulare Union Tribe faced an old rival, the Exeter Monarchs, for the first time in five years and defeated them 58-37. For a night, an old East Yosemite League rivalry was reborn between the Exeter Monarchs and the Tulare Union Tribe. The last time they played against each other was five years ago, that meant the seniors weren’t even in high school yet. This go around, the Tribe came out on top winning 58-37 after four quarters of tough play.
thesungazette.com
BASKETBALL: Aztecs triumph over Spartans
After five years of losses, the Aztecs came out strong against the Spartans, taking the lead and keeping it throughout the entire game. They played a dominant press that kept them in control of the ball. Their speed and ball control left the Spartans scrambling. Between turnovers and breakaways, the Aztecs were simply uncatchable as they ran away with the score, finally defeating the Spartans 54-30.
KMPH.com
More defections for 'Dogs
The Fresno State football team is losing two more key pieces in the success of the program, one coach and one of the team captains. Offensive coordinator Kirby Moore is leaving the Bulldogs to take over the same position at Missouri of the Southeastern Conference. The younger brother of Dallas...
While Portal Transfers are a Quick Fix, Meet the Husky Tailback of the Future
A little more than 100 miles separate the California cities of Fresno and Bakersfield in the sprawling and hard-working San Joaquin Valley, which was hardly enough to keep Kalen DeBoer and his football coaches from finding out about Tybo Rogers. This running back from Bakersfield High School was their first...
Good Sports: Fresno State Bulldog Cam Lamanuzzi trades jersey for new path
A former Fresno State football player is on a new path, filled with more conviction than ever.
thesungazette.com
Vicenta Hernandez Villasenor, 1940–2022
Vicenta Hernandez Villasenor passed away on Dec. 28, 2022. She was 82 years old. Vicenta was born on Jan. 22, 1940 in Texas. Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 at Evans Miller Guinn Chapel. Rosary will begin at 6 p.m. Mass will take place at 9 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Follow by a burial at the Exeter District Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansmillerguinnchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Miller Guinn Chapel.
Rose Parade organizers apologize to Fresno State
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Rose Parade organizers offered an apology on Tuesday to the Fresno State Bulldog Marching Band, among other performers, that reportedly didn’t get to be seen on the national broadcast at the moment of the parade. According to the Rose Parade’s Facebook page, The Nascar and Snapchat floats also could not be […]
thesungazette.com
Gary Olen Cole, 1950–2022
Gary Olen Cole passed away on Dec. 18, 2022. He was 72 years old. Gary was born on July 10, 1950 in Pasadena, Calif. Burial will take place at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 at the Exeter District Cemetery, followed by a celebration of life at 3 p.m. at Evans Miller Guinn Chapel. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansmillerguinnchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Miller Guinn Chapel.
KMJ
Player Strikes Gold At Eagle Mountain Casino, Walks Away With Over $229,000
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Although no one took the winning Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday night, someone was still able to walk away a winner at Eagle Mountain Casino. The Porterville casino announced on Wednesday that a man struck gold last night, Tuesday, after playing the “Gold Standard Jackpots”...
Benaddiction in northwest Fresno closing Jan. 15
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Benaddiction in Nort West Fresno is closing its doors on January 15, according to the owner. The popular Fresno breakfast restaurant located at the Marks & Bullard Shopping Center will be shutting down due to a 30-day notice to vacate from their landlord, according to James Caples, owner of the […]
GV Wire
Bulldogs to Pac-12 or Big 12? Fresno Council Supports Either Move
It may be unknown how much their voice matters, but the Fresno City Council advocated for the Fresno State Bulldogs to play in a Power 5 conference. Citing the success of the 2022 football season, and a list of great Bulldog athletes, the city council passed the resolution, 7-0. “There...
thesungazette.com
University Campus expects to cuts commutes, adds degrees
VISALIA – To achieve her dream of becoming a teacher, Visalia native Jessica Lopez assumed a lengthy commute to Fresno State was in her future. But attending the university’s satellite South Valley Campus in Visalia means her commute to class is 10 minutes, rather than an hour. “I...
KMPH.com
Woman taken to CRMC after she was hit by a car Friday in Clovis
CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman was hurt after she was hit by a van in Clovis Friday morning. It happened at Peach and Nees Avenues around 7:15 a.m. Police say she was taken to Community Regional Medical Center but her condition was not known. Officers say the driver...
Several vehicles damaged by new potholes around Fresno after storm
Potholes are continuing to cause problems and damage to vehicles.
When and where the rain will come to the Central Valley
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The wintery weather conditions continue in the Central Valley bringing more snow in the mountains (from six to 18 inches above 5000 feet and two to four feet above 7000 feet) and a flood watch in effect for the San Joaquin Valley from Wednesday morning until Friday morning. The wet-weather set […]
IDENTIFIED: Woman killed when running across Fresno intersection
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman who was hit by a vehicle while running across a Fresno intersection on Monday was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday. According to the police 30-year-old Zulema Arambula of Fresno was struck by a vehicle when she was running across the intersection on Shields and Anna […]
Fresno Chaffee Zoo announces winning baby rhino name
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Chaffee Zoo has announced the results of the poll to name the baby White Rhino. Via their social media, the Chaffee Zoo announced that the winning name for the Baby Rhino is, Bomani (Bow-Muh-Nee). This is a Swahili boy name that means great warrior. The other names in the […]
Major storm system reaches Central Valley with intense rainfall
Meteorologist Madeline Evans says the Valley and Foothills will be under a Flood Watch both Wednesday and Thursday.
Death of man found in Delano ruled a homicide
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man found dead at an intersection in Delano suffered a stab wound to his left arm and his death has been ruled a homicide, according to the coroner’s office. Kevin Wayne Wright, 41, of Delano was found dead on Nov. 7 at the intersection of West Cecil and Timmons Avenues, […]
