leitesculinaria.com

Carrot Fries with Chipotle Sauce

These carrot fries with chipotle sauce are a stealthy healthy way to get everyone at your table to enjoy their veggies. Carrot sticks are tossed in a gluten-free coating and roasted until crispy. The sweet and spicy chipotle dipping sauce that’s served alongside takes these veggie fries over the top.
Dark Chocolate Bars Test Positive for Heavy Metals in New Research: Should You Stop Eating It?

If you're a fan of dark chocolate, you’ve probably come across articles or studies about the health benefits of the delicious dessert, leading you to feeling triumphant and vindicated about your favorite sweet treat. Well sadly, the latest news on dark chocolate may have you feeling a bit worried, as new research has found heavy metals in dark chocolate made by a few popular brands.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Can Vegans Eat Sour Patch Kids? It's a Bit Complicated

Sometimes our sweet tooth is just calling out to us, and we need just the right treat to get the craving under control. If you're a big fan of sweet and sour candies, you've probably had Sour Patch Kids before. They can be found at grocery and convenience stores all over, but that doesn't mean everyone can eat them.
WANE-TV

Popeyes brings back Ghost Pepper Wings after 3 year hiatus

(WANE) Popeyes is bringing back an item that hasn’t been on the quick service restaurant’s menu for three years. Ghost Pepper Wings are available starting Wednesday nationwide at participating restaurants. Popeyes Ghost Pepper Wings feature six crispy chicken wings, marinated in a ghost pepper spice blend for at...
12tomatoes.com

Spinach and Cheese Enchiladas

Eating your veggies never tasted so good. I have very few memories of my dad cooking dinner for our family when I was young (in his defense, my mother loves to cook), but there is one meal that’s always been the exception: enchiladas. As far as I can recall, anytime my mom was out for the evening that is what dad made us for dinner. Not sure how this became his meal of choice, but he was steadfast in his devotion to the dish. Luckily for us, he made some pretty tasty enchiladas.
12tomatoes.com

Simple Red Enchilada Sauce

As my experience cooking Mexican and Tex-Mex recipes has skyrocketed, so has my love for making great-tasting sauces that can be used across a variety of dishes. Where once upon a time I would opt for a store-bought sauce, or even a quick heat-and-eat dish, these days I like to make my own from scratch. They are fridge-friendly, taste better, and I know exactly what’s in them. The latest recipe is a vibrant and delicious Simple Red Enchilada Sauce that adds class to everything you combine it with.
Salon

15 best tofu recipes to fry, bake, simmer and more

Tofu is truly versatile. Light on flavor in the best way possible, it soaks up whatever ingredients you cleverly pair it with, from spicy to salty to sweet to tart. Treat it as a wonderfully-textured blank canvas: You can grill, fry, or bake firm tofu as a stand-in for meat or purée silken tofu as a substitute for dairy or eggs. In our favorite tofu recipes, however, this wonderful block of soy isn't simply a stand-in — it's a star. Try these 15 dishes that feature tofu as a headline ingredient.
fitfoodiefinds.com

Air Fryer Tofu

This air fryer tofu is crispy on the outside, soft on the inside, and flavorful. We marinate the tofu in a gochujang marinade, fry it for 10 minutes, and serve it with a delicious creamy sauce. Air Fryer Tofu. This meatless air fryer tofu is flavorful and crispy! The marinated...
One Green Planet

Meyer Lemon Rice Soup with Tofu [Vegan]

1 (32 oz.) box of vegetable broth, low-sodium preferred. 1 1/2 tablespoons fresh chopped thyme leaves, or 1 ½ teaspoons dried thyme. 1/4 teaspoon umami or mushroom powder, (optional) 1 1/2 packed cups lacinato kale, de-ribbed and torn into long ribbons. Some Meyer lemon zest, about a teaspoon or...
