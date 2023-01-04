ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermillion, SD

siouxlandnews.com

Friday fog creates zero visibility

Zero visibility registered in Orange City and Sheldon, Iowa Friday morning. A dense fog advisory has been issued for counties north of Sioux City, southeast South Dakota, and north of HWY 20 in Iowa as visibility will be less than 1/4 mile over slick roads. Drive safer by using headlights,...
SHELDON, IA
KELOLAND TV

Taking a look at snow numbers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The snow isn’t finished yet. We could see another inch or two before the day is over. Mitchell saw just over 17 inches of snow. This beat out the last record of 6 inches set in 1949. This also beat the highest one day snowfall record of 16 inches from 1907 and 1910. This system also broke the single day precipitation record of just under 3 quarters of an inch in 1949, with a little over an inch.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Snow for the history records in South Dakota, Southwest MN

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week’s storm should be one for the historical records in several communities across South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota. Total snowfall reported snowfall as of noon today (Jan. 3) include 12 inches and 16 inches in Humboldt and even 20 inches in Armour. Armour had 26.5 inches as of 4 p.m., according to KELOLAND meteorologist Jay Trobec.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxlandnews.com

Free family fun night planned for Sunday at Long Lines Rec Center

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Neighborhood Network will host a free Family Fun Night for the community on Sunday, January 8 from 2:30-4:30 p.m. at the Long Lines Family Recreation Center, 401 Gordon Drive. The free event will include games, booths, basketball, bounce houses, food, and more. The...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

North Fork Area Transit near Norfolk ceases operations after financial fall-out

NORFOLK, Neb. — A public transit system in northeast Nebraska is in a precarious position after its leader is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the system. A statement on the website for "North Fork Area Transit" says "Effective Friday, January 6th at 6:00 P.M., all services will be suspended unless financial sponsors can be found."
NORFOLK, NE
siouxlandnews.com

Three Southwest South Dakota water projects get state funding boost

PIERRE, S.D. — Three Southeast South Dakota water projects are getting a funding boost from the state. Clay County Rural Water System and the cities of Gayville and Vermillion all get loan funds from the state. Clay Rural Water System got $21.8 million to build a new water treatment...
VERMILLION, SD
News Channel Nebraska

Fremont man arrested in Norfolk related to incident in parking lot

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska man is in custody after a Tuesday incident in a Norfolk parking lot. Shortly after 5:00 p.m., Norfolk Police officers were called to a business in the 700 block of Benjamin Avenue for reports of a suspicious person. Reporting parties said there was a...
NORFOLK, NE
siouxlandnews.com

Siouxland's Most Wanted: Cletus Armell

WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa — US Marshals need our help finding another fugitive who is wanted for violating his parole. Cletus Armell is wanted by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for that crime. He is on parole for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Armell is 51 years...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
KELOLAND TV

Another system is on the way

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND can see a mostly quiet New Years weekend weather-wise. We are watching the next winter storm moving into KELOLAND after the holiday weekend. Sioux Falls typically sees six tenths of an inch of precipitation throughout the month of January. That is just the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxlandnews.com

Group of teens arrested for string of burglaries, stolen cars

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A group of teenagers has been arrested in connection to a string of crimes across Sioux City ranging from burglaries to stolen cars. Sioux City Police confirmed details with Siouxland News Thursday saying their investigation has been ongoing for seven weeks into burglaries that happened at gas stations, vape shops and a local gun shop.
SIOUX CITY, IA

