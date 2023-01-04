Read full article on original website
Related
siouxlandnews.com
Friday fog creates zero visibility
Zero visibility registered in Orange City and Sheldon, Iowa Friday morning. A dense fog advisory has been issued for counties north of Sioux City, southeast South Dakota, and north of HWY 20 in Iowa as visibility will be less than 1/4 mile over slick roads. Drive safer by using headlights,...
KELOLAND TV
Taking a look at snow numbers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The snow isn’t finished yet. We could see another inch or two before the day is over. Mitchell saw just over 17 inches of snow. This beat out the last record of 6 inches set in 1949. This also beat the highest one day snowfall record of 16 inches from 1907 and 1910. This system also broke the single day precipitation record of just under 3 quarters of an inch in 1949, with a little over an inch.
KELOLAND TV
Snow for the history records in South Dakota, Southwest MN
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week’s storm should be one for the historical records in several communities across South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota. Total snowfall reported snowfall as of noon today (Jan. 3) include 12 inches and 16 inches in Humboldt and even 20 inches in Armour. Armour had 26.5 inches as of 4 p.m., according to KELOLAND meteorologist Jay Trobec.
siouxlandnews.com
Free family fun night planned for Sunday at Long Lines Rec Center
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Neighborhood Network will host a free Family Fun Night for the community on Sunday, January 8 from 2:30-4:30 p.m. at the Long Lines Family Recreation Center, 401 Gordon Drive. The free event will include games, booths, basketball, bounce houses, food, and more. The...
siouxlandnews.com
North Fork Area Transit near Norfolk ceases operations after financial fall-out
NORFOLK, Neb. — A public transit system in northeast Nebraska is in a precarious position after its leader is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the system. A statement on the website for "North Fork Area Transit" says "Effective Friday, January 6th at 6:00 P.M., all services will be suspended unless financial sponsors can be found."
siouxlandnews.com
Three Southwest South Dakota water projects get state funding boost
PIERRE, S.D. — Three Southeast South Dakota water projects are getting a funding boost from the state. Clay County Rural Water System and the cities of Gayville and Vermillion all get loan funds from the state. Clay Rural Water System got $21.8 million to build a new water treatment...
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City Public Library receives federal grant for bridge local connectivity gap
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Sioux City Public Library is getting money from a federal program to help connect people to the internet by allowing them to check out hundreds of devices. The library received more than $1 million from the Emergency Connectivity Fund whose goal is to help...
siouxlandnews.com
Puppy in critical health, among worst condition Siouxland Humane Society has seen
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Workers at the Siouxland Humane Society are calling one puppy's health one of the most severe cases they've ever seen. The dog was dropped off in below-zero temperatures, abused and faces a long road of recovery. Meet Rudolph - staff at the Siouxland Humane Society...
News Channel Nebraska
Fremont man arrested in Norfolk related to incident in parking lot
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska man is in custody after a Tuesday incident in a Norfolk parking lot. Shortly after 5:00 p.m., Norfolk Police officers were called to a business in the 700 block of Benjamin Avenue for reports of a suspicious person. Reporting parties said there was a...
siouxlandnews.com
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Cletus Armell
WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa — US Marshals need our help finding another fugitive who is wanted for violating his parole. Cletus Armell is wanted by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for that crime. He is on parole for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Armell is 51 years...
KELOLAND TV
Another system is on the way
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND can see a mostly quiet New Years weekend weather-wise. We are watching the next winter storm moving into KELOLAND after the holiday weekend. Sioux Falls typically sees six tenths of an inch of precipitation throughout the month of January. That is just the...
siouxlandnews.com
Group of teens arrested for string of burglaries, stolen cars
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A group of teenagers has been arrested in connection to a string of crimes across Sioux City ranging from burglaries to stolen cars. Sioux City Police confirmed details with Siouxland News Thursday saying their investigation has been ongoing for seven weeks into burglaries that happened at gas stations, vape shops and a local gun shop.
The richest person in Sioux Falls wants to give his billion dollar fortune away
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
Comments / 0