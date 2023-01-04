ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

Comments / 14

Related
New York Post

White House tells Supreme Court there is no longer ‘justification’ left for Title 42

The Biden administration argued to the Supreme Court Tuesday that the controversial Title 42 health policy had outlived its usefulness and should be allowed to expire as scheduled Wednesday. “The government recognizes that the end of the Title 42 orders will likely lead to disruption and a temporary increase in unlawful border crossings,” Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar wrote in response to Chief Justice John Roberts’ Monday order temporarily keeping the policy in place after 19 GOP-led states filed an “eleventh hour” emergency appeal. “The government in no way seeks to minimize the seriousness of that problem,” Prelogar added. “But the solution to...
AOL Corp

Leaked documents indicate over 300 members of far-right paramilitary Oath Keepers may be current or former DHS employees, Project on Government Oversight reports

A leaked membership list suggests that Oath Keepers have infiltrated the Department of Homeland Security. More than 300 members of the paramilitary group describe themselves as current or former DHS employees. DHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Just weeks after Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes was...
Washington Examiner

Pelosi alerts all House members to be physically present for Wednesday 'special' session

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) alerted all House members to be physically present at the United States Capitol for a "special" session on Wednesday. The alert, sent to all colleagues in the form of a letter, only gave the reason that the "very special session" would feature a "very special focus on Democracy." While no elaboration was given, the letter, obtained by the Washington Examiner, coincides with reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the U.S. Capitol in person on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON STATE
People

On First Day Back in Power, Republicans Remove Metal Detectors Placed in House Chambers After Capitol Riots

Several Republicans have criticized the metal detectors since they were first erected in 2021 The metal detectors that went up outside the House chambers in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots — in which a violent mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the building in a scene that eventually turned deadly — are now down after Republicans took control of the House on Tuesday. The removal of the metal detectors was among the first projects taken on by House Republicans, who have so far failed...
WASHINGTON, DC
Fox News

Fox News

924K+
Followers
4K+
Post
714M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy