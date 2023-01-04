Read full article on original website
Federal appeals court bars Biden administration from forcing Catholic groups to provide transgender care
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit on Friday permanently blocked the Biden administration from forcing Christian groups to provide transgender health care or insurance coverage.
Disgraced Supreme Court whistleblower busted for lying was once a mainstream media darling
Rev. Robert Schenck, a pro-choice activist who claimed to have been tipped off on a 2014 Supreme Court decision, was found to have lied about an incident in his latest book.
Houston cops say woman who ‘smelled heavily of body odor’ linked to at least four pre-Christmas robberies
A nicely dressed thief is allegedly responsible for four robberies in Houston days before Christmas, police said.
Washington Examiner
Senator demands investigation into secret FBI gun confiscations after Washington Examiner report
EXCLUSIVE — A Republican senator is calling for an investigation into the FBI, Secret Service, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement for secretly coordinating to strip U.S. citizens of their rights to own, use, or even buy firearms. The Washington Examiner reported on Dec. 13 that the three federal agencies...
Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
America's 'most dangerous law' goes into effect
Franklin County Sheriff Kevin Bacon says Illinois law enforcement is committed to protecting law-abiding citizens in Illinois as the SAFE-T act takes effect Jan 1.
Stunning new Idaho murder detail shows killer appeared to want to 'get out of dodge'
Criminal profiler John Kelly joined "The Ingraham Angle" to analyze the Idaho college student murders and the suspect in the case, as well as newly released details.
As Biden visits border, still no apology over false claims that Border Patrol agents whipped migrants
President Biden will visit the border on Sunday, but he has not yet apologized for accusing Border Patrol agents of whipping Haitian migrants in September 2021.
Ana Walshe: Massachusetts police conclude ground search for missing mom of three
Massachusetts police concluded their ground search Saturday for the missing mother of three children, Ana Walshe, after it yielded "negative results."
Elizabeth Warren calls for the Supreme Court to reject the 'baseless lawsuits' that blocked Biden's student-loan forgiveness from reaching 'millions of working people in need of relief'
After the Justice Department filed a legal defense of its student-debt relief plan, Sen. Warren urged the Supreme Court to rule in Biden's favor.
Why Are We Spending Millions Housing Illegal Migrants While Americans Go Homeless? | Opinion
The policies of President Biden, complicit legislators, and executives of so called "sanctuary cities" must be treated as the anti-American betrayal that it is.
White House tells Supreme Court there is no longer ‘justification’ left for Title 42
The Biden administration argued to the Supreme Court Tuesday that the controversial Title 42 health policy had outlived its usefulness and should be allowed to expire as scheduled Wednesday. “The government recognizes that the end of the Title 42 orders will likely lead to disruption and a temporary increase in unlawful border crossings,” Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar wrote in response to Chief Justice John Roberts’ Monday order temporarily keeping the policy in place after 19 GOP-led states filed an “eleventh hour” emergency appeal. “The government in no way seeks to minimize the seriousness of that problem,” Prelogar added. “But the solution to...
Federal judge blocks Newsom’s foolish gun law
California Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Legislature passed a gun control law that was aimed at shaming a Texas law on abortion. A federal judge has now brought and end to the political posturing.
AOL Corp
Leaked documents indicate over 300 members of far-right paramilitary Oath Keepers may be current or former DHS employees, Project on Government Oversight reports
A leaked membership list suggests that Oath Keepers have infiltrated the Department of Homeland Security. More than 300 members of the paramilitary group describe themselves as current or former DHS employees. DHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Just weeks after Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes was...
Kamala Harris called husband in rage after Roe v. Wade was overturned by SCOTUS: 'They bleep[ing] did it'
Embattled Vice President Kamala Harris says he called her husband, Doug Emhoff, in a fit of rage after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this year.
Washington Examiner
Pelosi alerts all House members to be physically present for Wednesday 'special' session
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) alerted all House members to be physically present at the United States Capitol for a "special" session on Wednesday. The alert, sent to all colleagues in the form of a letter, only gave the reason that the "very special session" would feature a "very special focus on Democracy." While no elaboration was given, the letter, obtained by the Washington Examiner, coincides with reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the U.S. Capitol in person on Wednesday.
Biden has awkward exchange with reporter about not attending Pope Benedict's funeral
President Biden was asked about why he won't be in attendance at Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI's funeral during an awkward exchange with a reporter on Wednesday.
James Carville Dismisses ‘Stupid and Ignorant’ Kari Lake for Lawsuit to Overturn Arizona Election
Kari Lake’s lawsuit to overturn her defeat in the midterm election for Arizona governor was scoffed at by Democrat strategist James Carville, who told CNN’s Jim Acosta that her attempts to spread distrust in the electoral process shouldn’t be the biggest story in Arizona. “All right, Kari...
Biden admin quietly admits canceling Keystone XL Pipeline cost thousands of jobs, billions of dollars
The Department of Energy issued a congressionally-mandated report late last month highlighting the positive economic benefits the Keystone XL project would have had.
On First Day Back in Power, Republicans Remove Metal Detectors Placed in House Chambers After Capitol Riots
Several Republicans have criticized the metal detectors since they were first erected in 2021 The metal detectors that went up outside the House chambers in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots — in which a violent mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the building in a scene that eventually turned deadly — are now down after Republicans took control of the House on Tuesday. The removal of the metal detectors was among the first projects taken on by House Republicans, who have so far failed...
