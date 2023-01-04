College scam mastermind gets 3.5 years in prison

BOSTON (KNX) - The mastermind of the nationwide college admissions bribery scheme that ensnared celebrities, prominent businesspeople and other parents who used their wealth and privilege to buy their kids' way into top-tier schools was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison Wednesday.

The punishment for Rick Singer, 62, is the longest sentence handed down in the sprawling scandal that embarrassed some of the nation's most prestigious universities and put a spotlight on the secretive admissions system already seen as rigged in favor of the rich.

For more than a decade as an admissions consultant for wealthy families, Singer paid off entrance exam administrators or proctors to inflate students' test scores and bribed coaches to designate applicants as recruits for sports they sometimes didn't even play to boost their chances of getting into the school.

Singer pleaded guilty to numerous charges on the same day the massive case became public nearly four years ago. Federal prosecutors in Boston had asked for six years behind bars.

