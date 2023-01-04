Read full article on original website
Dow makes big move on Friday as tech stocks lift Nasdaq
Stocks rallied on Friday as the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped over 700 points during trading as sluggish technology stocks boosted the Nasdaq Composite and U.S. Tech 100.
Bed Bath & Beyond's list of store closings
Bed Bath & Beyond disclosed it may not be able to survive as challenges mount for the home retailer. The company's stock lost about 90% of its value over the past year.
New IRS tax brackets take effect in 2023, meaning your paycheck could be bigger
Higher tax brackets announced by the IRS in October are set to take effect this year, potentially allowing more Americans to shield their income from the government.
Microsoft shares lag Big Tech peers as growth worries prompt UBS downgrade
Jan 4 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) underperformed big technology peers on U.S. exchanges on Wednesday as its shares fell 5.3% following a downgrade by brokerage UBS on worries over slowing growth for its cloud services and Office suite.
Stuart Varney: The left can't undo what Elon Musk has done for free speech
FOX Business' Stuart Varney praises Elon Musk's achievements and discusses the left's disdain for the Tesla CEO following his purchase of Twitter.
Ex-Fed Chair Alan Greenspan sees a US recession as the ‘most likely outcome’
CIO for Wealth and Investment Management Darrell Cronk reacts to the former Federal Reserve Chair Alan Greenspan saying that a U.S. recession is likely.
LARRY KUDLOW: A dramatic speech with absolute clarity on issues would help McCarthy's speakership quest
Larry Kudlow suggests that Kevin McCarthy and House Republicans must clarify issues, including those that did'nt make it into the Commitment to America, to help his speakership quest on 'Kudlow.'
Samsung's profit sinks to 8-year low on slowing demand
Samsung issued a preliminary look at quarterly results that indicated that profit dropped by two-thirds to an eight-year low.
IRS says avoid 'surprise' tax bill by making fourth-quarter payment before Jan. 17
Taxpayers who fail to make a fourth-quarter estimated tax payment by Jan. 17 could be hit with a "surprise" financial penalty, according to the IRS.
Missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe is real estate company employee who commuted to DC
Ana Walshe, a 39-year-old mother who vanished on New Year’s Day after leaving her home in Cohasset, Massachusetts, works in real estate. She commuted to a job in Washington, D.C.
Tech stocks headed for ‘bloodbath’ in 2023, more ‘job threats’ expected
Tech stocks are positioned to fall again in 2023 as the U.S. Federal Reserve continues interest rate hikes to slow inflation
Oil industry exec rips White House after surprising Keystone admission: Biden created 'economic boondoggle'
Canary CEO Dan Eberhart claims President Biden knew he was creating an "economic boondoggle" after a DOE report showed the Keystone XL cancellation cost thousands of jobs and billions of dollars.
American Airlines drops 3 cities from service, blaming pilot shortage, 'soft demand'
American Airlines has announced the cancellation of flight routes to three more airports inside the US amid 'soft demand' and the ongoing pilot shortage.
Markets in for a 'rude awakening': expert
Strategic Wealth Partners CEO Mark Tepper discusses the outlook for the markets and the impact from the Fed's management of inflation on "Mornings With Maria."
Bed Bath & Beyond bankruptcy could happen ‘this month’
Bed Bath & Beyond is expected to file bankruptcy in early 2023 amid slumping sales and weakening demand
Bed Bath & Beyond delivers grim warning
Bed Bath & Beyond delivered a grim warning to shareholders and customers about its future.
Here are the winning numbers for Friday's $940M Mega Millions drawing
Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot jumped to an estimated $1.1 billion, with a cash prize option of $568.7 million, after no one matched all six numbers on Friday.
McDonald's mulling corporate job cuts
McDonald's is considering cutting some corporate jobs and will alert any affected staff by early April, CEO Chris Kempczinski told global employees Friday.
The Great Resignation isn't over yet: Where are all the workers?
The U.S. Labor Department recently reported that there were a historical number of jobs available in the U.S, but not enough workers to fulfill them.
Biden's new border control plan a 'tiny Band-Aid on a very big bleeding wound': Maria Salazar-Woerner
Republican Congresswoman-elect Maria Salazar-Woerner reacts to President Biden's new border control measures and his planned trip.
