What Are the New Elevated Events on the PGA Tour, and How Large Will the Purses Be?

By Jack Dougherty
 3 days ago

The LIV Golf Invitational Series placed a stain on professional golf last year, but one positive development did come from the formation of the rival tour. Thanks to the efforts of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, among others, the PGA Tour decided to combat LIV Golf’s endless bucket of cash by making 13 tournaments “elevated” events with larger purses and more lucrative payouts.

So, what exactly are these new elevated events on the PGA Tour, and how much money will they offer players?

What are elevated events on the PGA Tour?

A new era of the PGA Tour is about to begin, and it’s all about the Benjamins.

In an effort to strike back against LIV Golf and solidify support for the PGA Tour, Woods, McIlroy, and other stars proposed a change to the 2022-23 schedule that would reward top players with more prize money at certain events. The PGA Tour countered their proposal by making 13 tournaments elevated events, with the four major championships bringing the total to 17. Most of these events will feature purses of $20 million. For reference, The Players Championship set the PGA Tour record with a purse of $20 million last year.

Starting this year, the top 20 golfers in the Tour’s 2022 Player Impact Program will be required to compete in 12 of the 13 elevated events. That way, the PGA Tour will be able to show off its best and most popular players at the same tournaments more consistently than in years past.

Essentially, the addition of the elevated events will create a better and more competitive product while rewarding the brightest PGA Tour stars with more prize money.

How large will the purses be at elevated events?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LXSWC_0k3WdshO00
A flag blows in the wind on the 11th green during the second round of The Players Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass | Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
The elevated event series will commence with the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Kapalua, which will feature a purse of $15 million. Interestingly, that will be the smallest purse of the season among the elevated events.

Check out the complete list of elevated events for the 2022-23 PGA Tour season and how much money will be up for grabs at each tournament.

Date Tournament Purse
Jan. 5-8 Sentry Tournament of Champions $15 million
Feb. 9-12 Waste Management Phoenix Open $20 million
Feb. 16-19 Genesis Invitational $20 million
March 2-5 Arnold Palmer Invitational $20 million
March 9-12 Players Championship $25 million
March 23-26 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play $20 million
April 6-9 Masters Tournament TBD
April 13-16 RBC Heritage $20 million
May 4-7 Wells Fargo Championship $20 million
May 19-22 PGA Championship TBD
June 1-4 Memorial Tournament $20 million
June 15-18 U.S. Open TBD
June 22-25 Travelers Championship $20 million
July 20-23 Open Championship TBD
Aug. 10-13 FedEx St. Jude Championship $20 million
Aug. 17-20 BMW Championship $20 million
Aug. 24-27 Tour Championship $75 million (estimate)

Axios

PGA Tour's "elevated" era begins with more prize money

The Sentry Tournament of Champions (TOC) begins Thursday at Maui's Kapalua Plantation Course, resuming the PGA Tour after seven weeks off and marking the beginning of a new era for the Tour. State of play: The TOC is the first of 13 "elevated" events this season, which feature increased prize...
