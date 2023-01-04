Breaking: NFL Makes Official Decision On Bengals' Week 18 Game

Week 17 of the NFL season ended in nightmarish fashion when Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during Monday Night Football .

Football has been the last thing on anyone's mind ever since. However, there's still one week of the regular season left to be played.

Instead of pushing the season back until we get official word that Hamlin is okay and will recover, Roger Goodell is planning on Week 18 being play, business as usual.

The Bengals will indeed play their regular-season finale this Sunday vs. the Baltimore Ravens. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

"The Bengals-Ravens game for Sunday will be played at 1 PM ET," said Field Yates.

There had been some speculation that the NFL would give both the Bengals and Bills the upcoming weekend off. But it appears the League wants the regular season to end and the playoff schedule to be played as currently scheduled.

An official decision has yet to be made on the Bills' Week 18 game, however. And it's still unclear if Bills-Bengals will be resumed.

Goodell and the NFL office still have big decisions to make before the weekend.