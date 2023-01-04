Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CarmelTed RiversCarmel, IN
Be Part of the Revival of Indy's Union StationRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
The All-You-Can-Eat Mexican Food Buffet In Indiana You Must TryTravel MavenBargersville, IN
Indian Roots of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Nonviolence MovementJR SandadiIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
Clayton News Daily
Teammates: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts reclaims first-team role Thursday
All signs point to quarterback Jalen Hurts returning to the starting lineup Sunday when the Philadelphia Eagles host the New York Giants. Hurts operated the first-team offense for the first time since injuring his right shoulder on Dec. 18. "He's still knocking the rust off -- but he's crafty, he looked good," Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown said Thursday. Tight end Dallas Goedert said Hurts was sharp and said teammates won't doubt the "fierce competitor" playing Sunday with the top seed in the NFC playoffs on the line. "He definitely wants to be out there. He looked good, he looked like he hasn't missed anything," Goedert said. "The balls look good coming out of his hand, his reads were good." Head coach Nick Sirianni said Thursday the Eagles will "still keep that day by day" regarding Hurts' status for Week 18. Hurts has missed the past two games. The Eagles have dropped both with backup quarterback Gardner Minshew under center. Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and defensive end Robert Quinn have been designated to return from injured reserve, opening their 21-day practice window to rejoin the active roster. Hurts finished the game against the Chicago Bears on Dec. 18, when reports surfaced after the game he had a sprained throwing shoulder. Hurts has passed for 3,472 yards, 22 touchdowns and five interceptions, and rushed for 747 yards and 13 scores in 14 games. Minshew has passed for 663 yards and three touchdowns while also tossing three interceptions. Quinn was placed on IR early last month after injuring his knee in practice. He underwent a procedure. A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Quinn has two tackles, two quarterback hits and no sacks in five games since arriving in an Oct. 26 trade with the Bears. Gardner-Johnson sustained a lacerated kidney in the team's Week 12 game against Green Bay. Acquired in an Aug. 30 trade with the New Orleans Saints, Gardner-Johnson started 11 games for the Eagles and has 60 tackles and one sack along with the career-high six interceptions. Sirianni also said that defensive end Josh Sweat was at the practice facility Wednesday after sustaining a neck injury in last week's loss to New Orleans. He was taken to the hospital but released Sunday night. Sweat is day to day, Sirianni said. Sweat has a career-high 11 sacks and 48 tackles in 16 starts this season. --Field Level Media.
Clayton News Daily
Jets to Start Joe Flacco on Sunday With Mike White Out
The Jets have ruled Mike White out for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins and will start Joe Flacco, while Zach Wilson will serve as the backup quarterback, head coach Robert Saleh confirmed on Friday. White is dealing with a rib injury, seemingly the same one that kept him out...
Clayton News Daily
Commanders place RB Antonio Gibson on IR
Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson was placed on injured reserve on Thursday. Gibson sat out last Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday due to foot and knee injuries. He sustained those injuries in the Commanders' 37-20 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Dec. 24. Washington (7-8-1) is eliminated from postseason contention. The Commanders conclude their season against the visiting Dallas Cowboys (12-4) on Sunday. Gibson, 24, began the season as the team's starting running back before rookie Brian Robinson assumed the role. Gibson totaled 546 yards rushing and three touchdowns to go along with 46 catches for 353 yards and two scores in 15 games (six starts) this season. Also on Thursday, the Commanders signed Jaret Patterson off the practice squad and added fellow running back Reggie Bonnafon to the practice squad. Patterson, 23, appeared in two games as a temporary elevation this season. He had 68 carries for 266 yards and two touchdowns in 17 games last season --Field Level Media.
Clayton News Daily
Browns downgrade DE Jadeveon Clowney to out vs. Steelers
Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney was downgraded to out for Sunday's season finale against the host Pittsburgh Steelers. The Browns noted that the move was "not injury related" on Saturday, one day after Clowney was sent home after making critical comments and openly questioning whether Cleveland put him in position to succeed. Clowney, 29, told Cleveland.com it has become apparent the Browns have "their own guys, and I ain't one of them, so it's time for me to get my exit slip." The comments, published Thursday, pointed to the Browns focusing gameplans around defensive end Myles Garrett, who has 15 sacks and is one of the leading candidates for NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Clowney felt he wasn't getting ample support from coaches, he said, adding he was "95 percent sure I won't be back." "I just feel like I need to be around somebody that believes in me and my ability," Clowney said. "(It can't) just be me believing in myself. I believe in myself more than anybody." Clowney, a former No. 1 overall pick, has signed a one-year deal each of the past four offseasons. A three-time Pro Bowl selection, he has never reached 10 sacks in a single season since entering the league with the Houston Texans in 2014. Also on Saturday, the Browns elevated rookie linebacker Storey Jackson and defensive end Sam Kamara from the practice squad. --Field Level Media.
Clayton News Daily
Broncos replace turf ahead of finale vs. Chargers
The Denver Broncos will close an ugly season Sunday on beautiful new turf at their home field. 9News in Denver reported Saturday that CEO and co-owner Greg Penner ordered a replacement of the grass field at Empower Field at Mile High this week in advance of the season finale against the Los Angeles Chargers. The new field will cost an estimated $400,000 and remain in place during a busy offseason at the stadium, which will include concerts and a Supercross motorcycle event. Penner ordered the replacement turf, concerned about the aesthetics of a field that has shown its wear over the past few weeks and about the potential for injury, per the report. A $100 million renovation project at the stadium is due to begin next week and is expected to be finished before the start of the 2023 season, which Broncos brass hopes will provide a facelift for the team, too. The Broncos enter the finale at 4-12 against the playoff-bound Chargers (10-6). Head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired on Dec. 26. --Field Level Media.
Clayton News Daily
NFL Week 18 Picks From the MMQB Staff
Welcome to Week 18. Much of the focus this week has rightfully been on Damar Hamlin, as it surely still will be even when new games kick off Saturday and Sunday. All 32 teams will be back in action, with playoff berths, division titles and improved seeds on the line. To start the weekend, our writers and editors believe unanimously that the Chiefs will beat the Raiders and the Jaguars will clinch the AFC South with a win over the Titans.
Clayton News Daily
Report: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (shoulder) expected to play Sunday
It appears the Philadelphia Eagles will be taking no chances in their quest for the NFC's top seed entering the postseason. With the 13-3 Eagles one win from securing the No. 1 playoff seed in the conference, starting quarterback and potential Most Valuable Player candidate Jalen Hurts is expected to play in his team's home game Sunday against the New York Giants, NFL Network reported Saturday. Hurts has not played since injuring his throwing shoulder in a Dec. 18 against the Chicago Bears, although he played through the ailment in leading the Eagles to a 25-20 win. But the third-year passer sat out each of Philadelphia's last two games -- both losses with backup Gardner Minshew, at Dallas and home against New Orleans. Hurts worked with the first-team offense in limited fashion in Thursday's practice, and after head coach Nick Sirianni said before Friday's workout that "it's trending in the right direction" for Hurts to return, the team's top QB was again limited Friday and officially deemed questionable. Per NFL Network's report, Hurts threw "extremely well in practice this week" and the team likely hopes to build an early lead in hopes of eventually pulling him later against the Giants, who at 9-6-1 cannot move up or down the NFC standings as the No. 6 seed. Hurts entered Saturday with the NFL's third-highest passer rating (104.6) with 22 touchdown passes and just five interceptions. He also has rushed for 747 yards and 13 touchdowns, which are tied for second-most in the league. The Giants are also expected to rest several of their starters, including quarterback Daniel Jones. New York elevated Davis Webb off its practice squad on Friday. The Eagles also officially activated safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who is tied for the NFL lead with six interceptions, and veteran defensive end Robert Quinn from injured reserve on Friday. --Field Level Media.
Clayton News Daily
FiveThirtyEight Releases Final AFC Playoff Spot Odds
With the final AFC playoff spot up for grabs in Week 18, FiveThirtyEight has released its final playoff odds for the Dolphins, Patriots and Steelers entering the final weekend of the regular season. The analytics site has New England with the best odds at 35%, while the Dolphins have a...
Rex Ryan could see Sean Payton returning to Saints alongside Tom Brady
Former head coach and current ESPN analyst Rex Ryan believes that Sean Payton and Tom Brady could be together in New Orleans next season. While discussing the Denver Broncos receiving permission to interview the former Saints' coach during halftime of Saturday's Week 18 contest between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans, Ryan delivered his hot take.
Clayton News Daily
Chiefs blast Raiders, clinch No. 1 seed in AFC
The Kansas City Chiefs repeatedly harassed Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham while their offense built a big lead en route to a 31-13 win in Las Vegas on Saturday, clinching the top seed in the AFC playoffs. In the regular-season finale for both teams, the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes threw for 202 yards and a touchdown while setting an NFL record for total offense by a quarterback in a single season. The top seed assures Kansas City (14-3) a first-round playoff bye and a home game in the division round. Kansas City's defense made big play after big play in the first half, sacking Stidham four times, one of those leading to a fumble, and intercepting him once. Stidham, making just his second NFL start after the Raiders benched Derek Carr, threw for 219 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 50 yards. The Raiders (6-11) trailed 14-3 early in the second quarter when they drove 74 yards to the Chiefs' 2-yard line. However, consecutive incompletions by Stidham gave the ball back to the Chiefs on downs. Kansas City then drove 98 yards on 12 plays, capped by Kadarius Toney's 11-yard run for a 21-3 lead with 47 seconds before halftime. On the Raiders' next possession, Stidham fumbled on a sack by Mike Danna, and two plays later, Harrison Butker kicked a 44-yard field goal as time expired to move the halftime score to 24-3. Las Vegas opened the third quarter with a 13-play drive but had to settle for Daniel Carlson's 38-yard field goal to make it 24-6. Isiah Pacheco scored on a 1-yard run early in the fourth quarter for Kansas City, and Stidham found Hunter Renfrow for an 11-yard touchdown with 6:37 to play. Mahomes completed 18 of 26 passes and also rushed for 29 yards. In the first half, he surpassed Drew Brees (5,562 in 2011) for the most combined yards rushing and passing in one season. Mahomes finished at 5,608. The Chiefs held the NFL's leading rusher, Josh Jacobs, to 45 yards on 17 carries. Kansas City scored touchdowns on two of its first three possessions. Mahomes' 2-yard shovel pass to Jerick McKinnon made the score 7-0 just over two minutes into the game. The Raiders moved it to 7-3 on Carlson's 54-yard field goal, but on their next possession, Juan Thornhill picked off Stidham at the Las Vegas 44. The Chiefs needed only three plays to score, capped by Ronald Jones' 2-yard touchdown run. --Field Level Media.
Clayton News Daily
Stetson Bennett Is One Game Away From Becoming an All-Time Great
One more game. Stetson Bennett will pull on the silver britches and the “G” helmet a final time Monday, culminating a Georgia career that has surpassed even his most grandiose childhood dreams growing up in Blackshear, Ga., a minuscule map dot 220 miles south of Athens. There will...
Clayton News Daily
Your Guide to the Week’s Best Ticket Deals
A new year means a new sports calendar, with a full slate of matchups on the docket to kick off 2023. The college football campaign may be coming to a close, but the NFL schedule is heating up as teams enter the final stretch of the regular season. College basketball is also climbing, with schools gearing up for the push to March. With so many exciting contests set for this week, there are plenty of opportunities to catch sport’s must-see events in person.
Report: Sean McVay mulls future as Rams coach
Less than a year after becoming the youngest coach to win a Super Bowl, Los Angeles Rams front man Sean
Clayton News Daily
Dom Dwyer waived by Atlanta United
Atlanta United announced Friday the club has waived forward Dom Dwyer. “We thank Dom for his contributions to the club and wish him the best in his future,” Atlanta United Vice President and Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra said. Dwyer, 32, signed with Atlanta as a free agent on Feb....
Podcast: Auburn basketball defeats the Arkansas Razorbacks
Auburn basketball grabs a HUGE win vs Arkansas.
Comments / 0