All signs point to quarterback Jalen Hurts returning to the starting lineup Sunday when the Philadelphia Eagles host the New York Giants. Hurts operated the first-team offense for the first time since injuring his right shoulder on Dec. 18. "He's still knocking the rust off -- but he's crafty, he looked good," Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown said Thursday. Tight end Dallas Goedert said Hurts was sharp and said teammates won't doubt the "fierce competitor" playing Sunday with the top seed in the NFC playoffs on the line. "He definitely wants to be out there. He looked good, he looked like he hasn't missed anything," Goedert said. "The balls look good coming out of his hand, his reads were good." Head coach Nick Sirianni said Thursday the Eagles will "still keep that day by day" regarding Hurts' status for Week 18. Hurts has missed the past two games. The Eagles have dropped both with backup quarterback Gardner Minshew under center. Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and defensive end Robert Quinn have been designated to return from injured reserve, opening their 21-day practice window to rejoin the active roster. Hurts finished the game against the Chicago Bears on Dec. 18, when reports surfaced after the game he had a sprained throwing shoulder. Hurts has passed for 3,472 yards, 22 touchdowns and five interceptions, and rushed for 747 yards and 13 scores in 14 games. Minshew has passed for 663 yards and three touchdowns while also tossing three interceptions. Quinn was placed on IR early last month after injuring his knee in practice. He underwent a procedure. A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Quinn has two tackles, two quarterback hits and no sacks in five games since arriving in an Oct. 26 trade with the Bears. Gardner-Johnson sustained a lacerated kidney in the team's Week 12 game against Green Bay. Acquired in an Aug. 30 trade with the New Orleans Saints, Gardner-Johnson started 11 games for the Eagles and has 60 tackles and one sack along with the career-high six interceptions. Sirianni also said that defensive end Josh Sweat was at the practice facility Wednesday after sustaining a neck injury in last week's loss to New Orleans. He was taken to the hospital but released Sunday night. Sweat is day to day, Sirianni said. Sweat has a career-high 11 sacks and 48 tackles in 16 starts this season. --Field Level Media.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO