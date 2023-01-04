Read full article on original website
Related
Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
Sean Payton looking for 1 thing from next team?
Sean Payton will be in high demand this offseason as multiple NFL teams look for a new head coach. However, his ultimate choice may be heavily influenced by one specific factor. Former NFL general manager and current analyst Michael Lombardi said on “The Pat McAfee Show” Friday that despite conventional wisdom suggesting that Payton will... The post Sean Payton looking for 1 thing from next team? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
Bucs rule out 4 players for Sunday's game vs. Falcons
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without at least four key players for Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Atlanta Falcons. Cornerback Carlton Davis III, left tackle Donovan Smith, outside linebacker Carl Nassib and safety Logan Ryan have all been ruled out for this week, head coach Todd Bowles confirmed Friday.
Michael Thomas makes big adjustment to Saints contract
The New Orleans Saints and Michael Thomas made a significant contractual move Friday that could have some bearing on his future with the organization. Thomas restructured his existing deal to significantly reduce his 2023 base salary and convert much of it to a roster bonus that would kick in on March 17, according to Field... The post Michael Thomas makes big adjustment to Saints contract appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CBS News
Dolphins sign Mike Glennon to practice squad amid QB injuries
MIAMI GARDENS - The Miami Dolphins signed veteran quarterback Mike Glennon to their practice squad Wednesday amid injuries to Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater. Tagovailoa has been out since suffering a concussion in a Week 16 loss to Green Bay. Bridgewater, who started in last week's loss to New England, injured the pinky finger on his throwing hand and couldn't finish the game.
NFL World Reacts To Sean Payton Coaching Update
Sean Payton may return to coaching next season, but don't write it in stone just yet. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show" Thursday and said that Payton will be "choosy" about his next coaching job. "He's going to want a strong ownership, with a good functional...
Denver Broncos receive permission to interview Sean Payton for head coaching vacancy
The Denver Broncos know they’ll have Russell Wilson as the starting quarterback in 2023. But we don’t know who his
NFL rumors: Broncos to interview Sean Payton; Rams’ Sean McVay’s future in ‘limbo’ | Black Monday LIVE UPDATES
Week 18 is here. Which means several NFL head coaches are about to lose their jobs. UPDATE 7:38 PM: ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports: Sean McVay’s immediate future as the Los Angeles Rams head coach is in limbo, multiple sources told ESPN. UPDATE 5:51 PM: Schefter reports: Broncos and...
Bucs vs. Falcons: Top storylines for Tampa Bay in Week 18
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have already locked up the No. 4 seed in the NFC playoff bracket, as well as their second straight NFC South title, but there’s still plenty for them to play for in Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Atlanta Falcons. Here are the top storylines...
Breaking: 1 NFL Team Received Permission From Saints To Interview Sean Payton
The Sean Payton sweepstakes are about to heat up. According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Broncos have "requested and received permission" from the Saints to interview Payton for their head coaching vacancy. The Broncos parted ways with first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett earlier this season. Pursuing an experienced coach...
How the Titans Went From 7-3 to Out of the Playoffs
There were consistent problems during a seven-game losing streak that culminated with Saturday's 20-16 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Jags player takes shot at Urban Meyer after clinching division
The Jacksonville Jaguars went from 3-14 and being somewhat of a joke under Urban Meyer last season to winning the division a year later. Plenty of people are more than happy to point that out. The Jags beat the Tennessee Titans 20-16 in Week 18 on Saturday night to clinch the AFC South. After their... The post Jags player takes shot at Urban Meyer after clinching division appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Rex Ryan could see Sean Payton returning to Saints alongside Tom Brady
Former head coach and current ESPN analyst Rex Ryan believes that Sean Payton and Tom Brady could be together in New Orleans next season. While discussing the Denver Broncos receiving permission to interview the former Saints' coach during halftime of Saturday's Week 18 contest between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans, Ryan delivered his hot take.
Patriots' top 10 defensive players in Week 17, according to PFF
There is no question that the defense has been the strength of the New England Patriots this season. If defense wins championships, then the Patriots could be an interesting team if they somehow manage to sneak into the wild card round of the playoffs. Of course, that would mean they’d...
Comments / 1