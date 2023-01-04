ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle

CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton looking for 1 thing from next team?

Sean Payton will be in high demand this offseason as multiple NFL teams look for a new head coach. However, his ultimate choice may be heavily influenced by one specific factor. Former NFL general manager and current analyst Michael Lombardi said on “The Pat McAfee Show” Friday that despite conventional wisdom suggesting that Payton will... The post Sean Payton looking for 1 thing from next team? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Thomas makes big adjustment to Saints contract

The New Orleans Saints and Michael Thomas made a significant contractual move Friday that could have some bearing on his future with the organization. Thomas restructured his existing deal to significantly reduce his 2023 base salary and convert much of it to a roster bonus that would kick in on March 17, according to Field... The post Michael Thomas makes big adjustment to Saints contract appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CBS News

Dolphins sign Mike Glennon to practice squad amid QB injuries

MIAMI GARDENS - The Miami Dolphins signed veteran quarterback Mike Glennon to their practice squad Wednesday amid injuries to Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater. Tagovailoa has been out since suffering a concussion in a Week 16 loss to Green Bay. Bridgewater, who started in last week's loss to New England, injured the pinky finger on his throwing hand and couldn't finish the game.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sean Payton Coaching Update

Sean Payton may return to coaching next season, but don't write it in stone just yet. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show" Thursday and said that Payton will be "choosy" about his next coaching job. "He's going to want a strong ownership, with a good functional...
Larry Brown Sports

Jags player takes shot at Urban Meyer after clinching division

The Jacksonville Jaguars went from 3-14 and being somewhat of a joke under Urban Meyer last season to winning the division a year later. Plenty of people are more than happy to point that out. The Jags beat the Tennessee Titans 20-16 in Week 18 on Saturday night to clinch the AFC South. After their... The post Jags player takes shot at Urban Meyer after clinching division appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker

Rex Ryan could see Sean Payton returning to Saints alongside Tom Brady

Former head coach and current ESPN analyst Rex Ryan believes that Sean Payton and Tom Brady could be together in New Orleans next season. While discussing the Denver Broncos receiving permission to interview the former Saints' coach during halftime of Saturday's Week 18 contest between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans, Ryan delivered his hot take.
