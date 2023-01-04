Read full article on original website
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
Rex Ryan could see Sean Payton returning to Saints alongside Tom Brady
Former head coach and current ESPN analyst Rex Ryan believes that Sean Payton and Tom Brady could be together in New Orleans next season. While discussing the Denver Broncos receiving permission to interview the former Saints' coach during halftime of Saturday's Week 18 contest between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans, Ryan delivered his hot take.
How the ‘Snow Globe’ spinning huddle play came to be, and what it says about the Chiefs
When the play that began with 11 grown men arm-in-arm and whirling in circles was called, Chiefs offensive tackle Trey Smith said, “‘It was almost like, ‘Oh, my God, it’s happening.’”
Report: Sean McVay mulls future as Rams coach
Less than a year after becoming the youngest coach to win a Super Bowl, Los Angeles Rams front man Sean
Titans fall short vs. Jaguars, miss playoffs: Everything we know
The Tennessee Titans officially completed their collapse in the AFC South in Week 18 after dropping the Saturday night contest to the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are now AFC South champs, 20-16. Despite nobody expecting the Titans to win, it was a heart-breaking defeat, as Tennessee held a 16-13 lead with...
