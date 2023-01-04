Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesSafa FarooqSeattle, WA
Seattle church parishioners scared off by homeless people camping near, homeless using church address for deliveriesAmarie M.Seattle, WA
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesYana BostongirlSeattle, WA
What to eat at Seattle's Pike Place MarketNick DaviesSeattle, WA
Bainbridge Businesses Start Charging Customers for Disposable CupsEden ReportsBainbridge Island, WA
Related
KOMO News
Police search for 3 men in Mill Creek home invasion
MILL CREEK, Wash. — Police are searching for three face mask wearing men that invaded a home in Mill Creek late Friday night. Mill Creek Police Department (MCPD) responded to reports of a robbery in the 4100 block of 134th Pl. SE at 9:55 p.m. MCPD was assisted by units from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) and Lynnwood Police Department (LPD) along with a police dog unit.
1 arrested after road rage shooting in Seattle’s Pinehurst neighborhood
A man was arrested Friday after an alleged road rage shooting that left one person injured in Seattle’s Pinehurst neighborhood, the Seattle Police Department announced. According to SPD, officers were called to a shooting near the intersection of Northeast 125th Street and 10th Avenue East on Friday afternoon. When officers arrived, they found an adult male victim with non-life-threatening injuries.
whatcom-news.com
Suspect arrested following fatal hit and run crash in Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to a report of a fully involved car fire in the intersection of Meridian Street and Kellogg Road about 9:45pm on Friday, January 6th. Unconfirmed law enforcement radio reports from the scene were there had been a hit and run crash. Bellingham...
KTVB
Seattle woman receives 60 months of community custody for 1997 killing of newborn son
SEATTLE — A Seattle woman was sentenced Friday to five years of community custody after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter last year for leaving her newborn son in a trash can at a Lake City gas station in 1997, where he was found dead. Christine Warren, 52, was arrested...
Seattle, Washington
DUI Collision Involving Juvenile Driver Near North Admiral
Seattle Police responded to a two-vehicle collision where one of the drivers appeared to be trapped near the intersection of Southwest Hinds Street and Walnut Avenue Southwest Friday evening near the North Admiral neighborhood. At approximately 06:30 p.m., SPD officers arrived along with Seattle Fire Department personnel, who were on...
Everett police seize guns, drugs, thousands in cash while making arrest
EVERETT, Wash. — Everett police seized several guns, drugs, and thousands of dollars in cash while making an arrest of a man wanted on nine counts of unlawful possession of a firearm last week. According to the Everett Police Department, the Violent Crime Reduction Unit saw the man putting...
KOMO News
Teens arrested after Ballard robbery, Federal Way police to face charges
SEATTLE — Five teenage boys were arrested Thursday after they reportedly robbed a man in Ballard, drove to Federal Way, and attempted to escape police inside a mall. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office (KCPAO) said the juveniles — one 13-year-old, one 14-year-old, three 15-year-olds — were arrested for robbery and are facing possible charges. According to KCPAO, none of the five have previous cases in King County.
Mason County deputies capture suspect in fatal shooting
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office has captured a man wanted in a fatal shooting Monday in the Tahuya area. According to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, Jacob Elijah Ualika and three women lured a man into a secluded area near Lake Christine where he was shot multiple times and killed.
Man stabbed with rusty screwdriver in the Rainier Valley
SEATTLE — A man in his 20s was stabbed in the forearm with a rusty screwdriver Thursday evening. Police were called to the 4200 block of South Chicago Street in Seattle’s Rainier Valley shortly after 5:30 p.m. and found the injured man. Seattle Fire Department medics treated the...
californiaexaminer.net
Women Were Stabbed Inside A Bothell Apartment The Suspect Spent Hours Barricading Himself
On Wednesday, there were terrifying moments inside a Bothell apartment as police claim a man brutally stabbed a lady before barricading himself inside for many hours. On the Bothell-Everett Highway, a complex was the scene of the standoff. With what were deemed to be “life-threatening injuries,” the woman was transferred...
Seattle, Washington
Police Arrest Suspect in West Seattle Convenience Store Robbery
Police have arrested a 22-year-old man who robbed a West Seattle gas station at gunpoint last month. In that incident, on December 4th, the suspect paid for gas at a pump at the station in the 9200 block of 35th Avenue Southwest, then pulled up to the station’s convenience store. After entering the business, the suspect pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded cash before fleeing.
Shoplifter arrested in Tukwila after parking next to police station
A man was arrested in Tukwila after shoplifting at a convenience store, then returning to his car that he parked next to the police station, according to the Tukwila Police Department. Officers were quick to respond when they received a call from the business next door, where they found the...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Mill Creek DV stabbing leaves woman in life-threatening condition
MILL CREEK, Wash., January 5, 2022—Officers with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call Wednesday morning, later it was determined a stabbing, at approximately 9:30 a.m., in the 1700 block of Bothell Everett Highway in Mill Creek. By the time officers...
Deputies arrest assault suspect after chase through Pierce County in stolen car
Pierce County sheriff’s deputies were assisted by a Tacoma Police Department K9 and other law enforcement agencies in arresting an assault suspect after a chase in Pierce County on Wednesday. According to the sheriff’s department, a 911 caller at noon reported a “suspicious” white Range Rover with plastic covering...
Seattle, Washington
Police Seize Loaded Gun, Suspected Fentanyl After Chasing Dealer Through Westlake Park
Police seized a loaded handgun and suspected fentanyl from a 22-year-old man after officers spotted a man dealing narcotics downtown on Wednesday. Around 12:30 p.m., officers saw the man passing suspected fentanyl for cash at 3rd and Pike Street. When officers tried to contact the man he led them on a brief foot chase through Westlake Park, and tossed chairs and tables in the path of pursuing officers, only to stumble and fall to the ground.
Seattle, Washington
ATV Rider Arrested After Repeatedly Running Man Over in Georgetown Dispute
Police arrested a 28-year-old man in Georgetown Friday morning after he, while driving an all-terrain vehicle, repeatedly ran over a man he believed was burglarizing his trailer. The incident began just before 7 a.m., when the 28-year-old received a notification from a security system on his trailer, which was parked...
KOMO News
Police recover 'bag of possible fentanyl' after man shot in Seattle
SEATTLE — A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg on Wednesday night in the Miller Park neighborhood. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded to reports of gunfire at 11:18 p.m. in the alley on the 200 block of 23rd Avenue East.
KOMO News
1 dead after Sumner apartment fire; 3 families affected
SUMNER, Wash. — One person died in an apartment fire on Saturday morning in Sumner. According to East Pierce Fire & Rescue (EPFR), crews responded to the fire around 9:45 a.m. on the 15900 block of 52nd Street East. When they arrived, flames were coming out of the second-story window, and within about 15 minutes, the fire was contained to the "unit of origin," EPFR tweeted.
KOMO News
Man found sleeping in park after attacking woman in Chinatown-International District
SEATTLE — A 33-year-old man was arrested after he attacked a woman on her way to work in the Chinatown-International District on Thursday morning. The Seattle Police Department said the woman was walking on the 600 block of 5th Avenue South at 6:20 a.m. when a man repeatedly called out to her. She told him to leave her alone then he ran after her, police said.
Moonlighting Snohomish County deputy resigns after being charged with organized retail theft
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A now-former Snohomish County deputy is charged with organized retail theft after allegedly stealing from a south Everett Home Depot over the course of several weeks, last summer. Jeremie Zeller, 46, of Lake Stevens was moonlighting as a security guard at the store at the...
Comments / 0