Everett, WA

KOMO News

Police search for 3 men in Mill Creek home invasion

MILL CREEK, Wash. — Police are searching for three face mask wearing men that invaded a home in Mill Creek late Friday night. Mill Creek Police Department (MCPD) responded to reports of a robbery in the 4100 block of 134th Pl. SE at 9:55 p.m. MCPD was assisted by units from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) and Lynnwood Police Department (LPD) along with a police dog unit.
MILL CREEK, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

1 arrested after road rage shooting in Seattle’s Pinehurst neighborhood

A man was arrested Friday after an alleged road rage shooting that left one person injured in Seattle’s Pinehurst neighborhood, the Seattle Police Department announced. According to SPD, officers were called to a shooting near the intersection of Northeast 125th Street and 10th Avenue East on Friday afternoon. When officers arrived, they found an adult male victim with non-life-threatening injuries.
SEATTLE, WA
whatcom-news.com

Suspect arrested following fatal hit and run crash in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to a report of a fully involved car fire in the intersection of Meridian Street and Kellogg Road about 9:45pm on Friday, January 6th. Unconfirmed law enforcement radio reports from the scene were there had been a hit and run crash. Bellingham...
BELLINGHAM, WA
Seattle, Washington

DUI Collision Involving Juvenile Driver Near North Admiral

Seattle Police responded to a two-vehicle collision where one of the drivers appeared to be trapped near the intersection of Southwest Hinds Street and Walnut Avenue Southwest Friday evening near the North Admiral neighborhood. At approximately 06:30 p.m., SPD officers arrived along with Seattle Fire Department personnel, who were on...
KOMO News

Teens arrested after Ballard robbery, Federal Way police to face charges

SEATTLE — Five teenage boys were arrested Thursday after they reportedly robbed a man in Ballard, drove to Federal Way, and attempted to escape police inside a mall. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office (KCPAO) said the juveniles — one 13-year-old, one 14-year-old, three 15-year-olds — were arrested for robbery and are facing possible charges. According to KCPAO, none of the five have previous cases in King County.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
Seattle, Washington

Police Arrest Suspect in West Seattle Convenience Store Robbery

Police have arrested a 22-year-old man who robbed a West Seattle gas station at gunpoint last month. In that incident, on December 4th, the suspect paid for gas at a pump at the station in the 9200 block of 35th Avenue Southwest, then pulled up to the station’s convenience store. After entering the business, the suspect pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded cash before fleeing.
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Mill Creek DV stabbing leaves woman in life-threatening condition

MILL CREEK, Wash., January 5, 2022—Officers with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call Wednesday morning, later it was determined a stabbing, at approximately 9:30 a.m., in the 1700 block of Bothell Everett Highway in Mill Creek. By the time officers...
MILL CREEK, WA
Seattle, Washington

Police Seize Loaded Gun, Suspected Fentanyl After Chasing Dealer Through Westlake Park

Police seized a loaded handgun and suspected fentanyl from a 22-year-old man after officers spotted a man dealing narcotics downtown on Wednesday. Around 12:30 p.m., officers saw the man passing suspected fentanyl for cash at 3rd and Pike Street. When officers tried to contact the man he led them on a brief foot chase through Westlake Park, and tossed chairs and tables in the path of pursuing officers, only to stumble and fall to the ground.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

ATV Rider Arrested After Repeatedly Running Man Over in Georgetown Dispute

Police arrested a 28-year-old man in Georgetown Friday morning after he, while driving an all-terrain vehicle, repeatedly ran over a man he believed was burglarizing his trailer. The incident began just before 7 a.m., when the 28-year-old received a notification from a security system on his trailer, which was parked...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Police recover 'bag of possible fentanyl' after man shot in Seattle

SEATTLE — A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg on Wednesday night in the Miller Park neighborhood. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded to reports of gunfire at 11:18 p.m. in the alley on the 200 block of 23rd Avenue East.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

1 dead after Sumner apartment fire; 3 families affected

SUMNER, Wash. — One person died in an apartment fire on Saturday morning in Sumner. According to East Pierce Fire & Rescue (EPFR), crews responded to the fire around 9:45 a.m. on the 15900 block of 52nd Street East. When they arrived, flames were coming out of the second-story window, and within about 15 minutes, the fire was contained to the "unit of origin," EPFR tweeted.
SUMNER, WA
KOMO News

Man found sleeping in park after attacking woman in Chinatown-International District

SEATTLE — A 33-year-old man was arrested after he attacked a woman on her way to work in the Chinatown-International District on Thursday morning. The Seattle Police Department said the woman was walking on the 600 block of 5th Avenue South at 6:20 a.m. when a man repeatedly called out to her. She told him to leave her alone then he ran after her, police said.
SEATTLE, WA

