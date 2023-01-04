Police seized a loaded handgun and suspected fentanyl from a 22-year-old man after officers spotted a man dealing narcotics downtown on Wednesday. Around 12:30 p.m., officers saw the man passing suspected fentanyl for cash at 3rd and Pike Street. When officers tried to contact the man he led them on a brief foot chase through Westlake Park, and tossed chairs and tables in the path of pursuing officers, only to stumble and fall to the ground.

