Smiley addresses concerns of school community
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On Saturday, newly elected Providence Mayor Brett Smiley met with community members to discuss concerns about the city’s schools, which are still under state control. Parents, teachers, staff, and city residents filled the cafeteria at Juanita Sanchez Educational Complex, providing feedback to Smiley and his team. Many of the parents at […]
Community Focus: RIDOH’s Dr. Philip Chan
Dr. Phillip Chan, a consultant medical director at the Rhode Island Department of Health, joined 12 News at 4 Friday to discuss post-holiday illnesses and the new coronavirus variant.
ABC6.com
Department of Education has been granted $7.2M to go towards mental health services through Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Education has been granted $7.2 million in federal funds to expand youth mental health services through the state. The McKee Administration announced Wednesday that the services will be distributed through Chariho, East Providence, Newport, and Warwick school districts. The grant...
Turnto10.com
Diocese of Fall River schools hire counselor to help mental health of students and staff
(WJAR) — The pandemic has taken a toll on students' mental health, and public and private schools alike are taking notice. School administrators for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Fall River are hiring an adjustment counselor to oversee 19 private schools from Mansfield to Cape Cod. Cynthia Roche will...
ABC6.com
State Rep. O’Brien introduces “Lead Poisoning Prevention Act”
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — State Rep. William O’Brien (D-Dist. 54) introduced a new bill that would replace lead pipes in Rhode Island’s water system. If passed, the “Lead Poisoning Prevention Act” would create a program to replace the state’s lead water supply. This replacement...
North Kingstown interim superintendent resigns, citing clash with school committee
The interim superintendent cited conflict with the school committee as the reason for her resignation, which she said will take effect Feb. 1, 2023
3rd RI county at ‘high’ COVID-19 level
The community levels are updated weekly based on case and hospitalization rates.
Cranston police win $500K grant for mental health training
The department's Crisis Intervention Team will receive half a million dollars in federal funding, thanks in part to U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse.
GoLocalProv
Smiley’s Appointment of “Prep School Dad” to School Board Comes Under Fire
Providence Mayor Brett Smiley announced his appointments to the Providence School Board this week. Among his appointment is businessman George Matouk — the CEO of John Matouk & Company — a Fall River-based manufacturing company. He took over the helm of the company from his father. Matouk is...
Advocate: Removing homeless encampments isn’t the answer
Homeless advocates are warning against the dismantling of known encampments, arguing that it is only exacerbates the statewide housing crisis.
‘An alarming trend’: More antisemitic flyers crop up in Providence
Police are investigating after antisemitic flyers were found strewn about a Providence neighborhood Friday morning.
Amid recruiting challenges, Providence PD will accept officer transfers for first time
The state's largest police force has never allowed officers to transfer from other departments.
reportertoday.com
East Providence News Briefs
City Volunteers end Year with Free Christmas Dinner Event:. East Providence ended 2022 with a flurry of holiday events throughout the city. From Riverside to Rumford, there were tree lighting ceremonies and concerts and more. Especially remarkable was the 7th consecutive year for an annual free Christmas dinner held on Christmas Day. The free event is sponsored by the all-volunteer group of city residents called, “Together for EP.” The group is led by organizers Izilda Fernandes and Stephen Costa. “No one should be alone on Christmas. With the high prices of food this year don't worry about cooking. Come down to the Brightridge Club for a free meal and grab a coat, hats and gloves. Need a haircut we got you as well. We are a non-profit group dedicated to helping the East Providence community by using different resources to provide assistance to anyone that needs it,” said Izilda Fernandes as she promoted the Christmas Day event through social media and other contacts. Fernandes, Costa and over 90 volunteers provided over 300 people with a full Christmas dinner on Christmas Day. The all-day event was held at the Brightridge Club in the city. Guests were treated to a full turkey dinner, baked ham, pasta, meatballs, roast potatoes and pork, chicken alfredo vegetables and much more. There was also a full dessert table. In addition to a scrumptious meal, guests were given a bag full of toiletries and clothes were offered to anyone who needed something. Warm winter jackets, hats, gloves, shirts were available at no charge. “We also have a barber and a nail tech available for those in need of some personal services,” said Costa. Throughout the day, men and women received a professional haircut and styling. Much of the resources for the Christmas Day event are provided by donations and fundraising throughout the year. People send in cash donations or clothing and toys, etc. Much of the cooking is done by volunteers and some specialty dishes are donated by the Riviera Inn Restaurant and Townies Feel Good Food.
rinewstoday.com
Homeless in RI: (update) 2 encampments cleared. Death of Woonsocket homeless man.
“Two weeks ago, we lost our first client of the year to overdose who was struggling with homelessness and addiction. This individual was a long-time resident, he was a son, a brother, he had ties to a local church, and he viewed Woonsocket as home,” said Benedict Lessing, Chief Executive Officer at Community Care Alliance, in Woonsocket.
johnstonsunrise.net
Johnston's Nicholas A. Ferri Middle School wins $10,000 prize
The faculty at Nicholas A. Ferri Middle School has been celebrating a $10,000 prize for computer coding. According to teachers Alysa Atkin and Kerri Ruggieri, the prize money was awarded “as part of the 10th Hour of Code.”. “Code.org partnered with DonorsChoose to award $1 million to U.S. schools...
rinewstoday.com
Mastery Martial Arts donates 1,200 toys to children in need
Mastery Martial Arts students, family members, and instructors held a toy drive and participated in Wreaths Across America as a part of a volunteer initiative this holiday season. Mastery collected more than 1,200 toys for children in need across Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts. Donation bins were placed in all...
GoLocalProv
People on the Move: Nicole Pollock Named DRK Chief of Staff, Residential Property Adds Parella
GoLocal's People on the Move is an update on new hires and promotions across southern New England. If your organization has an announcement, email it to us at [email protected]. Pollock Named DRK Chief of Staff. Nicole Pollock, Former Chief of Staff and Chief of Policy and Innovation for the...
ABC6.com
After being notified multiple times, homeless encampment removed from Woonsocket
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A homeless encampment in downtown Woonsocket was evicted Wednesday night by the Department of Public Works, after being notified over a dozen times by Woonsocket police. Chief Thomas Calouro said in a statement to ABC 6 News that they began “outreaching the people camping by...
Valley Breeze
Rhode Island Beekeepers Association announces 2023 Bee School
The Rhode Island Beekeepers Association is once again offering in-person Beginner Beekeeping Courses. The five-week course will begin in late January. The course will cover everything the beginning beekeeper needs to know, and a variety of beekeeping equipment will be displayed and demonstrated. Subjects will include: getting started, the honeybee life cycle, choosing an apiary site, buying bees and equipment, assembly of the hive, installing package bees, catching swarms, nectar sources, bee diseases and pests, hive inspections, and wintering.
North Kingstown police investigating white supremacist flyer in neighborhood
The flyer was reported to police on Tuesday.
