Digital Collegian
No. 4 Penn State men’s volleyball discards No. 13 Ohio State in 4 sets, moves to 2-0 in 2023
After taking care of Central State in the season opener the day prior, No. 4 Penn State took the court for a much tougher test. The Nittany Lions faced off against No. 13 Ohio State in enemy territory, and came away with a 3-1 victory. The 119th meeting between the...
Digital Collegian
Penn State wrestling’s Levi Haines earns statement victory against Wisconsin
Penn State’s lineup has experienced very few significant holes over the course of the last few seasons, but 157 pounds has been a struggle as of late to find a consistent wrestler. That was until Levi Haines stepped foot on campus. Haines entered Penn State as the only member...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's basketball hits mark from beyond the arc in victory over Purdue
The first home game of 2023 came with the high expectations of an in-conference matchup, and Penn State’s play lived up to that presumption. The Lady Lions saw a Purdue squad on Saturday that came in with an 11-3 record, but Penn State came out strong to result in a 70-60 win.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's volleyball takes down Central State in 4 sets to begin 2023 campaign
Entering the season ranked in the top five nationally, Penn State got its season started on the right foot. The Nittany Lions rolled to a victory, taking down Central State 3-1. The Marauders fought hard to begin the contest, making Penn State sweat and closing the gap to 10-9, however,...
Digital Collegian
SEE IT: James Franklin puts Penn State football linebacker Dominic DeLuca on scholarship
Penn State made headlines when Chad Powers, A.K.A. Eli Manning, announced that punter Barney Amor had been put on scholarship. While Powers didn’t show up again, the Nittany Lions did extend a scholarship to linebacker and special teams ace Dominic DeLuca this past week. “Dom’s on f———g scholarship,” James...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's volleyball adds Arizona State transfer Ella Snyder
Penn State has added new talent to its roster ahead of the 2023 season next fall. Former Arizona State setter Ella Snyder’s transfer to Happy Valley was announced on Thursday. The Manhattan Beach, California, native spent the previous three years many miles away from Penn State, but will now...
Digital Collegian
Former Penn State offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca hired by Rutgers
Former Penn State offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca is off to his fourth school in four years. Ciarrocca, who returned to Minnesota for the 2022 season, is officially headed to Rutgers to serve as its offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Following Ricky Rahne’s departure in 2020, Ciarrocca stepped in as the...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football adds former star safety Calvin Lowry as offensive analyst
Penn State has added another former player to its coaching staff. Calvin Lowry, who starred at safety for the Nittany Lions from 2001-05, has officially joined the staff as offensive analyst and analytics coordinator. His name has already been added to the Penn State athletics staff directory. Lowry commanded the...
Digital Collegian
Penn State wrestling to kick off new year against No. 13 Wisconsin in ranked conference battle
The saying goes, “New year, new me,” but for Penn State, the same old wrestling team is set to take the mat against No. 13 Wisconsin on Friday to kick off 2023. The Nittany Lions enter the dual meet with a perfect 7-0 record, and it’s been almost three years since they’ve been beaten. The last dual meet loss Penn State suffered was on Jan. 31, 2020 to Iowa.
Digital Collegian
“The future’s bright” | Penn State football’s offensive line looks to build on breakthrough 2022 season
Following a season that left Penn State leading the Big Ten in sacks allowed and second to last in rushing yards per game, James Franklin and offensive line coach Phil Trautwein knew changes had to be made in 2022. After discussing a new route to take, Franklin and Trautwein determined...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football defensive tackle Fatorma Mulbah to enter transfer portal
One of Penn State's defensive tackles has gone portaling. Sophomore defensive tackle Fatorma Mulbah announced on Twitter he has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. Mulbah was at Penn State for three seasons and appeared in 12 games primarily on special teams in 2022. He racked up four...
