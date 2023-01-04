ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless man seriously injured in shooting, arson attack

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was seriously injured Thursday morning after someone shot him and lit his tent on fire, according to the Portland Police Bureau. At 11:42 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting on North Interstate Avenue. They found the man shot and the tent on fire. Portland Fire and Rescue put out the fire and the man was taken to the hospital. He is expected to recover.
Man accused of attacking woman in Salem park previously had identical charges dismissed

SALEM, Ore. — A 25-year-old man was arrested after attempting to assault a woman in Minto-Brown Island Park on Monday. David William Belluno was detained by police after he allegedly stalked a female jogger, grabbed her by the throat, and attempted to drag her off the path. The woman managed to fight him off, and Belluno was arrested after he became stranded in a high-water area of the park.
Oregon Man Who Shook His Baby to Death Gets 10 Years: ‘Milo Holds Me Accountable Every Day’

A Portland man who fatally shook his 8-month-old baby was sentenced to 10 years in prison as part of a plea deal approved Tuesday. Isaiah C. Hill, now 21, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and criminal mistreatment in Multnomah County Circuit Court after admitting to squeezing and then violently shaking Milo Raney-Hill during a fit of rage on Oct. 10, 2020.
Oregon Woman Sentenced for Selling Elephant Tranquilizer in Counterfeit Pill That Led to Overdose Death

A woman who sold the extremely potent drug carfentanil to a man who died of an overdose in Portland in 2018 was sentenced Wednesday to three months of home detention. Carfentanil is an opioid typically used as a tranquilizing agent for elephants and other large mammals. It’s about 10,000 times more potent than morphine and 100 times more potent than fentanyl. It was never meant to be consumed by humans. A couple of milligrams, equal to a pinch of salt, is used to sedate elephants.
Man arrested in connection with deadly Oct. 2022 shooting in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a October 2022 shooting that left a 30-year-old man dead, according to the Portland Police Bureau. The shooting happened on Oct. 18, at about 8:40 p.m., in the parking lot of a department store in the 14700 block of Southeast Division Street. The victim, identified as Ian L. Beyers, was taken to a hospital where he died a week later.
Investigators release surveillance photos of suspect in SE Portland bank arson

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Fire Investigations Unit released surveillance photos of a man suspected of arson at a bank in Southeast Portland in late December. Portland Fire and Rescue crews responded around 3:13 a.m. to a fire at Bank of America on Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard and Southeast 38th Avenue on Dec. 31, 2021. Firefighters reported seeing smoke from the building's front door when they arrived. They located several hot spots inside the building, but the fire did not spread to the basement. A second alarm was called and additional crews were deployed to help put the fire out, which was extinguished about an hour later.
Suspect reveals motive behind burning historic Portland church

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has arrested a person suspected of starting a destructive fire at the former Portland Korean Church on Tuesday. The blaze erupted at the 933 SW Clay Street building just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and took 80 firefighters to get the fire under control.
