Suspect in Gruesome Oregon Train Station Attack Believed Victim Was a Robot Trying to Kill Him, Court Docs Say
Koryn D. Kraemer, the 25-year-old man arrested in a gruesome attack at a Gresham MAX platform Tuesday morning, told detectives that he bit the ear off the victim because he believed the man was a robot trying to kill him, according to a court filing in the case. Kraemer pleaded...
15-year-old boy accused of critically wounding another 15-year-old in Portland shooting
A 15-year-old boy is accused of two counts of attempted murder in a November shooting that wounded another 15-year-old boy in Northeast Portland and missed a 14-year-old girl, according to police. Police obtained a warrant for his arrest and had been searching for him for several weeks. They arrested him...
nbcrightnow.com
Man who chewed off the ear of 78-year-old man on Oregon train platform said the victim was a robot, police say
A man accused of chewing off the ear of a 78-year-old man on a light-rail train platform near Portland, Oregon, told detectives he thought the victim was a robot trying to kill him, police said. Koryn Daniel Kraemer was charged with second-degree assault in Multnomah County District Court on Wednesday,...
kptv.com
3 arrested, 3 illegal guns found after police track speeding car across Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Three people were arrested after a car sped throughout Portland and illegal guns were recovered on Friday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said at 11:15 p.m. Friday, an officer saw a car speeding and driving recklessly on Southeast Division Street under I-205. The...
kptv.com
Homeless man seriously injured in shooting, arson attack
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was seriously injured Thursday morning after someone shot him and lit his tent on fire, according to the Portland Police Bureau. At 11:42 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting on North Interstate Avenue. They found the man shot and the tent on fire. Portland Fire and Rescue put out the fire and the man was taken to the hospital. He is expected to recover.
KATU.com
Man accused of attacking woman in Salem park previously had identical charges dismissed
SALEM, Ore. — A 25-year-old man was arrested after attempting to assault a woman in Minto-Brown Island Park on Monday. David William Belluno was detained by police after he allegedly stalked a female jogger, grabbed her by the throat, and attempted to drag her off the path. The woman managed to fight him off, and Belluno was arrested after he became stranded in a high-water area of the park.
Court docs: Person who confessed to church arson blamed voices in their head
Court documents reveal the suspected arsonist in the Portland Korean Church fire turned themselves in and told investigators voices in their head made them do it.
Victim of vicious attack at MAX stop in Gresham identified by authorities
GRESHAM, Ore. — David Woodard is in disbelief that a man he once shared a house with was the victim of a vicious attack. "I'm really shocked and surprised," Woodard said. "I'm so sorry for Gary and I'd hate for that to happen to anybody." Court documents identify 78-year-old...
Pedestrian hit, killed by suspected intoxicated driver ID’d
A man who was hit and killed by a driver suspected of DUII was identified by Portland police on Thursday.
Suspect accused of chewing man’s ear off claims victim was a ‘robot’
A man accused of chewing an elderly man's ear off at a MAX platform area was arraigned Wednesday on second-degree assault charges, announced Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt.
Oregon Man Who Shook His Baby to Death Gets 10 Years: ‘Milo Holds Me Accountable Every Day’
A Portland man who fatally shook his 8-month-old baby was sentenced to 10 years in prison as part of a plea deal approved Tuesday. Isaiah C. Hill, now 21, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and criminal mistreatment in Multnomah County Circuit Court after admitting to squeezing and then violently shaking Milo Raney-Hill during a fit of rage on Oct. 10, 2020.
Court docs show Salem attempted kidnapping suspect has history of violent behavior
According to court documents, a man accused of assaulting a woman at a Salem park has been charged with doing this in the past.
Police: Woman pushing child in stroller hit by driver in Forest Grove
A woman and young child were rushed to the hospital Thursday after they were struck by a vehicle while walking in Forest Grove, authorities said.
Oregon Woman Sentenced for Selling Elephant Tranquilizer in Counterfeit Pill That Led to Overdose Death
A woman who sold the extremely potent drug carfentanil to a man who died of an overdose in Portland in 2018 was sentenced Wednesday to three months of home detention. Carfentanil is an opioid typically used as a tranquilizing agent for elephants and other large mammals. It’s about 10,000 times more potent than morphine and 100 times more potent than fentanyl. It was never meant to be consumed by humans. A couple of milligrams, equal to a pinch of salt, is used to sedate elephants.
kptv.com
Man arrested in connection with deadly Oct. 2022 shooting in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a October 2022 shooting that left a 30-year-old man dead, according to the Portland Police Bureau. The shooting happened on Oct. 18, at about 8:40 p.m., in the parking lot of a department store in the 14700 block of Southeast Division Street. The victim, identified as Ian L. Beyers, was taken to a hospital where he died a week later.
Investigators release surveillance photos of suspect in SE Portland bank arson
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Fire Investigations Unit released surveillance photos of a man suspected of arson at a bank in Southeast Portland in late December. Portland Fire and Rescue crews responded around 3:13 a.m. to a fire at Bank of America on Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard and Southeast 38th Avenue on Dec. 31, 2021. Firefighters reported seeing smoke from the building's front door when they arrived. They located several hot spots inside the building, but the fire did not spread to the basement. A second alarm was called and additional crews were deployed to help put the fire out, which was extinguished about an hour later.
Portland police arrest 48-year-old man in Eastbank Esplanade shooting
Portland police on Tuesday arrested 48-year-old Charles E. Maxey on allegations he shot and injured a man Dec. 20 on the Eastbank Esplanade. Detectives have booked Maxey at the Multnomah County Detention Center on suspicion of second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon. He also faces an allegation of possessing a firearm as a felon.
Panel split on whether to charge deputy in Officer Sahota’s death
A group of outside attorneys failed to reach a consensus on whether Deputy John Feller should be charged for shooting and killing off-duty Vancouver Police Officer Donald Sahota.
kptv.com
Suspect reveals motive behind burning historic Portland church
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has arrested a person suspected of starting a destructive fire at the former Portland Korean Church on Tuesday. The blaze erupted at the 933 SW Clay Street building just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and took 80 firefighters to get the fire under control.
KLEWTV
Source says victim's face was 'half chewed off' following attack at Oregon transit station
GRESHAM, Ore. (KATU) — Police in Gresham, Oregon responded to reports of a violent attack early Tuesday morning at the Cleveland Transit Station, with investigators saying the injuries were so severe they could see the 78-year-old victim's skull. Initial reports came in at about 2:15 a.m. indicating that someone...
