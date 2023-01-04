ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, MS

wtva.com

Gas line install to close road in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Crews working for Atmos Energy will be working on a major line upgrade near Pinelake Church in Starkville – and that will mean drivers in the area will have to plan a different route. The project will happen on Tuesday, January 10 from 9 a.m....
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Here comes the rain again

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – More frontal boundaries arrive to the region bringing more rain chances through next week. SATURDAY: Clouds increase with temperatures peaking in the mid to upper 60s. Rain showers arrive this afternoon and becomes more widespread overnight. Can’t rule out a few rumbles of thunder.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Sunday Morning Rain, Then Drying Out and Warming Up

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Showers will linger through Sunday morning, but after that we’ll begin to dry out and warm up. TONIGHT: Showers likely. Rain may be heavy at times and rumbles of thunder are possible. Low near 54°. SUNDAY: Lingering showers in the morning, exiting the...
COLUMBUS, MS
Jackson Free Press

Kemper County Knew It: Plant Won't be Ready On Time

Residents of Kemper County suspected, and now Mississippi Power is confirming, that the utility's 582-megawatt power plant will not be complete by May 2014. As a result, the unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co. will have to repay $133 million in federal tax credits it received with the condition of meeting the May deadline.
KEMPER COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

MHP releases new information on fatal crash near French Camp

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – We have new information on a fatal accident in Choctaw County. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said that three vehicles were involved in the crash on Highway 413, near French Camp, on Thursday. Troopers believed an 18-wheeler loaded with logs ran off the highway and...
CHOCTAW COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Marion man dies in Highway 19 crash

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a Marion man died in a crash Tuesday on Highway 19 North in Meridian. A 2017 Ford Focus driven by 60-year-old Thomas Mattimore left the road and overturned in a creek about 6:40 p.m. The crash remains under investigation by the...
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

New wings business coming to Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - News 11 spotted a sign on North Frontage Road for a new business that will be coming to town. Super Crown Wings is the name of the business. It will be located at the old Bumpers Drive-In, next to Arby’s. Super Crown Wings serves several flavors of wings and other food items like burgers and sandwiches.
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

Local gas station damaged by storm

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Valero gas station in North Hills suffered major damage due to Tuesday’s severe storm. The roof covering the gas pumps collapsed because of the strong wind. Pieces of the metal were still hanging from the structure Wednesday, signs were knocked down, and the front door to the building was broken. Workers could be seen cleaning up the debris.
MERIDIAN, MS
wtva.com

One dead in crash near French Camp

FRENCH CAMP, Miss. (WTVA) - One person is dead following a fatal crash Thursday in Choctaw County. Choctaw County deputy Dillion Cates said the wreck happened around noon on Highway 413 near Miller Road. He said a log truck lost its load while going around a curve. A van tried...
CHOCTAW COUNTY, MS
breezynews.com

Local pilot helps locate elderly man lost in Attala County

An elderly Vicksburg man who got lost in Attala County Tuesday night was found with help from a local pilot. Attala County Emergency Management Director Danny Townsend said the search began Wednesday afternoon after a man called 911 and said he was lost. Deputies with the Attala County Sheriffs office...
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Woman pulled from burning car in Lowndes County

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A Lowndes County fireman helped a woman escape from a burning car moments before it exploded. The incident happened Wednesday shortly before midnight on Border Springs Road. The car crashed into a tree and landed in a ditch. "I acted as quick as I could because...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
breezynews.com

COVID Update: 91 New Cases Locally

This part of central Mississippi has seen 91 new COVID-19 cases in the past week. The State Health Department says that includes 43 in Neshoba County, 34 in Attala County and 14 in Leake County. But there haven’t been any additional COVID-related deaths in the three counties.
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
breezynews.com

Shooting in Kosciusko Thursday, Kosciusko Police Asking for Information

At approximately 8:10 pm on Thursday, January 5th, 2022 Kosciusko Police were dispatched to West Adams Street for reports of shots fired into a residence. When officers arrived, it was discovered that two homes were shot into. Numerous bullet holes were found in the residences. Kosciusko Police are currently investigating...
KOSCIUSKO, MS
wcbi.com

MSU lands multi-million dollar contract for uncrewed aircraft project

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi State lands an $18.7 million contract to research, test, and evaluate an uncrewed aircraft project. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is spearheading the funding for the five-year plan. MSU’s Raspet Flight Research Laboratory will lead the effort on campus. The university will...
STARKVILLE, MS
WTOK-TV

First twins of 2023 born at Anderson

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The first set of twins born in 2023 at Anderson Hospital arrived early Jan. 3. Thomas and Lindsey Jones, of Little Rock, welcomed two healthy babies. Riley Jones arrived at 12:50 a.m. Tuesday, followed by his sister, Renley, at 12:58 a.m. Riley weighed in at 6...
LITTLE ROCK, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus police arrest man in deadly Christmas Eve party shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police made an arrest in a deadly Christmas Eve shooting. 22-year-old Gregory Morris was charged with murder. He had a court appearance this afternoon. Morris was injured in the shooting melee. He was also arrested last year in connection with an April 26 shooting.
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Trio arrested for Columbus assault

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Three women face charges after they allegedly attacked another woman in Columbus. According to the Columbus Police Department, the attack happened on Dec. 17 in the 2000 block of Short Main Street when the victim walked to her car. Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said an...
COLUMBUS, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested for statutory rape in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Carroll County deputies arrested a man on a statutory rape charge on Wednesday, January 4. Deputies were dispatched to a home in the McCarley area around 5:30 a.m. They said Marqabious Markees Hughes, 19, of Greenwood, was arrested and taken to the Carroll Montgomery Regional Correctional Facility. Hughes was booked […]
CARROLL COUNTY, MS

