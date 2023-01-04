Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wtva.com
Gas line install to close road in Starkville
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Crews working for Atmos Energy will be working on a major line upgrade near Pinelake Church in Starkville – and that will mean drivers in the area will have to plan a different route. The project will happen on Tuesday, January 10 from 9 a.m....
wcbi.com
Here comes the rain again
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – More frontal boundaries arrive to the region bringing more rain chances through next week. SATURDAY: Clouds increase with temperatures peaking in the mid to upper 60s. Rain showers arrive this afternoon and becomes more widespread overnight. Can’t rule out a few rumbles of thunder.
wcbi.com
Sunday Morning Rain, Then Drying Out and Warming Up
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Showers will linger through Sunday morning, but after that we’ll begin to dry out and warm up. TONIGHT: Showers likely. Rain may be heavy at times and rumbles of thunder are possible. Low near 54°. SUNDAY: Lingering showers in the morning, exiting the...
Major discount supermarket to host grand opening for new location in Mississippi
If you've been looking for more ways to save on your grocery bills, you may be interested to know that a major discount supermarket chain recently opened another new grocery store location in Mississippi to help you do just that. Read on to learn more about their grand opening event.
Jackson Free Press
Kemper County Knew It: Plant Won't be Ready On Time
Residents of Kemper County suspected, and now Mississippi Power is confirming, that the utility's 582-megawatt power plant will not be complete by May 2014. As a result, the unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co. will have to repay $133 million in federal tax credits it received with the condition of meeting the May deadline.
wcbi.com
MHP releases new information on fatal crash near French Camp
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – We have new information on a fatal accident in Choctaw County. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said that three vehicles were involved in the crash on Highway 413, near French Camp, on Thursday. Troopers believed an 18-wheeler loaded with logs ran off the highway and...
WTOK-TV
Marion man dies in Highway 19 crash
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a Marion man died in a crash Tuesday on Highway 19 North in Meridian. A 2017 Ford Focus driven by 60-year-old Thomas Mattimore left the road and overturned in a creek about 6:40 p.m. The crash remains under investigation by the...
WTOK-TV
New wings business coming to Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - News 11 spotted a sign on North Frontage Road for a new business that will be coming to town. Super Crown Wings is the name of the business. It will be located at the old Bumpers Drive-In, next to Arby’s. Super Crown Wings serves several flavors of wings and other food items like burgers and sandwiches.
WTOK-TV
Local gas station damaged by storm
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Valero gas station in North Hills suffered major damage due to Tuesday’s severe storm. The roof covering the gas pumps collapsed because of the strong wind. Pieces of the metal were still hanging from the structure Wednesday, signs were knocked down, and the front door to the building was broken. Workers could be seen cleaning up the debris.
wtva.com
One dead in crash near French Camp
FRENCH CAMP, Miss. (WTVA) - One person is dead following a fatal crash Thursday in Choctaw County. Choctaw County deputy Dillion Cates said the wreck happened around noon on Highway 413 near Miller Road. He said a log truck lost its load while going around a curve. A van tried...
breezynews.com
Local pilot helps locate elderly man lost in Attala County
An elderly Vicksburg man who got lost in Attala County Tuesday night was found with help from a local pilot. Attala County Emergency Management Director Danny Townsend said the search began Wednesday afternoon after a man called 911 and said he was lost. Deputies with the Attala County Sheriffs office...
wtva.com
Woman pulled from burning car in Lowndes County
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A Lowndes County fireman helped a woman escape from a burning car moments before it exploded. The incident happened Wednesday shortly before midnight on Border Springs Road. The car crashed into a tree and landed in a ditch. "I acted as quick as I could because...
breezynews.com
COVID Update: 91 New Cases Locally
This part of central Mississippi has seen 91 new COVID-19 cases in the past week. The State Health Department says that includes 43 in Neshoba County, 34 in Attala County and 14 in Leake County. But there haven’t been any additional COVID-related deaths in the three counties.
breezynews.com
Shooting in Kosciusko Thursday, Kosciusko Police Asking for Information
At approximately 8:10 pm on Thursday, January 5th, 2022 Kosciusko Police were dispatched to West Adams Street for reports of shots fired into a residence. When officers arrived, it was discovered that two homes were shot into. Numerous bullet holes were found in the residences. Kosciusko Police are currently investigating...
wcbi.com
MSU lands multi-million dollar contract for uncrewed aircraft project
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi State lands an $18.7 million contract to research, test, and evaluate an uncrewed aircraft project. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is spearheading the funding for the five-year plan. MSU’s Raspet Flight Research Laboratory will lead the effort on campus. The university will...
WTOK-TV
First twins of 2023 born at Anderson
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The first set of twins born in 2023 at Anderson Hospital arrived early Jan. 3. Thomas and Lindsey Jones, of Little Rock, welcomed two healthy babies. Riley Jones arrived at 12:50 a.m. Tuesday, followed by his sister, Renley, at 12:58 a.m. Riley weighed in at 6...
wcbi.com
Columbus police arrest man in deadly Christmas Eve party shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police made an arrest in a deadly Christmas Eve shooting. 22-year-old Gregory Morris was charged with murder. He had a court appearance this afternoon. Morris was injured in the shooting melee. He was also arrested last year in connection with an April 26 shooting.
wtva.com
Trio arrested for Columbus assault
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Three women face charges after they allegedly attacked another woman in Columbus. According to the Columbus Police Department, the attack happened on Dec. 17 in the 2000 block of Short Main Street when the victim walked to her car. Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said an...
Man arrested for statutory rape in Carroll County
CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Carroll County deputies arrested a man on a statutory rape charge on Wednesday, January 4. Deputies were dispatched to a home in the McCarley area around 5:30 a.m. They said Marqabious Markees Hughes, 19, of Greenwood, was arrested and taken to the Carroll Montgomery Regional Correctional Facility. Hughes was booked […]
Jim Carmody, a huge part of Mississippi football history, is dead at age 89
Jim Carmody, a renowned defensive football mastermind and a prominent figure in the football histories of Southern Miss, Ole Miss and Mississippi State, died Thursday after a brief illness. Carmody, a Madison resident, was 89. “Big Nasty” was Carmody’s nickname given to him by his defensive players at Southern Miss,...
Comments / 0