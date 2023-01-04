ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOBankingRates

Student Loan Forgiveness: What Is the Income-Driven Repayment Account Adjustment and How Can You Apply?

By Vance Cariaga
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YbC8S_0k3WaDlu00

The Biden administration’s plan to forgive up to $20,000 in federal student debt per borrower has not gone well, to put it mildly. Legal battles continue to delay the loan forgiveness program from being implemented, and it’s no longer a certainty it will ever see the light of day.

See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food Stamps
Find: 10 Things To Stop Buying in 2023

This uncertainty has left many cash-strapped borrowers scrambling for other options. For some, one option is to seek student loan forgiveness under income-driven repayment (IDR) adjustment plans. These are one-time adjustments made to borrower accounts to address past inaccuracies, according to Studentaid.gov. The ultimate goal is to permanently fix the way IDR payments are counted by reforming the U.S Department of Education’s IDR tracking procedures.

As part of the initiative, the Education Department will conduct one-time adjustments of IDR-qualifying payments for all William D. Ford Federal Direct Loan (Direct Loan) Program and federally owned Federal Family Education Loan (FFEL) Program loans. The adjustments will count time toward IDR forgiveness, including the following:

  • Any months in a repayment status, regardless of the payments made, loan type, or repayment plan.
  • A full 12 or more months of consecutive forbearance, or 36 or more months of cumulative forbearance.
  • Months spent in economic hardship or military deferments after 2013.
  • Months spent in any deferment (with the exception of in-school deferment) prior to 2013.
  • Any time in repayment on earlier loans prior to consolidation of those loans into a consolidation loan.

The Education Department announced the adjustment in April 2022. At the time, the agency said several thousand borrowers with older loans will receive forgiveness through IDR, while more than 3.6 million borrowers will receive at least three years of additional credit toward IDR forgiveness.

Related: Can Unpaid Student Loans Affect How Much Social Security Money You Receive?

The IDR Account Adjustment essentially lets the Education Department retroactively credit borrowers with time towards a 20-year or 25-year repayment term under IDR plans, Forbes reported. That’s the case even if borrowers have been repaying loans under a different plan. Repayment plans are based on a formula tied to income and family size. After 20 or 25 years in repayment, borrowers can receive complete student loan forgiveness.

Repayment periods will also count towards the 120 qualifying payments required for Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) — at least for borrowers in qualifying PSLF employment at the time.

In a November tweet, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said the aim is “improving Income-Driven Repayment, Public Service Loan Forgiveness, and other student loan programs to help borrowers get the relief they have earned.”

Adjustments under the initiative will be implemented automatically for borrowers who already have federally administered loans. However, some borrowers might have to consolidate their loans through the federal Direct consolidation program in order to qualify.

Borrowers who have commercially managed FFEL, Perkins, Health Education Assistance Loan (HEAL) Program, or other non-Direct Loan loans should apply for a direct consolidation loan by May 1, 2023, to get the full benefits of the one-time account adjustment, according to Studentaid.gov.

Take Our Poll: Do You Think Student Loan Debt Should Be Forgiven?
More: Can Student Loan Borrowers Change Their Servicers?

To learn more about the IDR Adjustment and how to apply, visit the Studentaid.gov Income-Driven Repayment (IDR) Plan Request page .

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Student Loan Forgiveness: What Is the Income-Driven Repayment Account Adjustment and How Can You Apply?

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

23,000 student loan borrowers to get checks from $19M settlement

More than 20,000 borrowers could benefit from a $19 million settlement with five student loan debt relief companies, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau announced. The settlement is in connection with “unlawful advance fees” charged by five student loan debt-relief companies - Docu Prep Center, Certified Doc Prep Services, Assure Direct Services, Direct Document Solutions, and Secure Preparation Services. All the companies were associated with Monster Loans and Lend Tech Loans.
The Saginaw News

Will you get another stimulus payment in 2023?

Record high inflation – have you seen the price of eggs? – has people wondering if a COVID pandemic era lifeline could return. Stimulus checks totaling more than $3,000 were issued in 2020 and 2021 amid the economic downturn caused by the pandemic. And while individual states have opted to issue checks, there doesn’t appear to be any momentum for the federal government to approve additional stimulus payments.
CNET

Social Security 2023: Here's When Your January Check Arrives

The Social Security Administration will disburse the first Social Security checks for January this week. If you don't receive Supplemental Security Income, this will be the first check with the cost-of-living adjustment of 2023. If you're wondering when Social Security payments arrive each month, we'll answer all those questions and more below.
Blogging Big Blue

Surprise $1,400 Stimulus Checks: Who Will Receive the Federal Payment Before the End of the Year?

Unexpected money is always a wonderful thing, right? It mostly entails sending extra stimulus checks to people who meet a very specific criterion. No, there isn’t anything here that would count as a fourth stimulus payment. And the payment for the sixth and final child tax credit installment of 2021 is due in less than a month. Here is how some of you will still receive a $1,400 stimulus check in 2022 after all of that.
GOBankingRates

10 Things To Stop Buying in 2023

Tracking American consumer spending in 2023 will be a big priority for economists as we enter the new year.  See: 25 Sneaky Car Dealership Tricks To Avoid at All CostsFind: 3 Easy Tips to Turn...
GOBankingRates

Are Student Loans Forgiven After You Die?

With all the talk surrounding President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan in the headlines, it's easy to forget that borrowers and their families have other things on their minds when it comes...
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
233K+
Followers
16K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy