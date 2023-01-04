ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Op-Ed: CON laws restrict maternity care options in West Virginia

By By Amanda Kieffer | West Virginia Policy
 3 days ago

Despite improvements in technology and types of care, the United States still has a maternal mortality rate nearly triple that of the country with the next highest mortality rate among industrialized nations. There are many factors contributing to this problem, but one that is often overlooked is the prevalence of certificate of need laws.

When looking at maternity care quality in the United States, availability of maternity care is at the root of the problem. According to the March of Dimes, a maternity care desert is “a county in which access to maternity health care services is limited or absent, either through lack of services or barriers to a woman's ability to access that care within counties. A maternity care desert is any county in the United States without a hospital or birth center offering obstetric care and without any obstetric providers.” In the United States as a whole, 2.2 million women (of childbearing age) live in maternity care deserts.

In West Virginia, nearly half of all counties (47.3%) are maternity care deserts and an additional 12.7% have low to moderate access to care. Amelia Knisely recently reported with WVPublic Broadcasting on how the OB-GYN shortage is contributing to a lack of quality maternity care in West Virginia. There are only 18 birthing hospitals in West Virginia.

The alternative to OB-GYN care is midwifery care. The World Health Organization recommends midwifery care as an evidenced based approach to reducing maternal mortality and notes that midwifery led care is “comparable or even preferable to physician led care” for women with healthy pregnancies. According to the WV Affiliate of the Association of Certified Nurse Midwives, there are only 11 locations across the Mountain State that have a midwifery presence.

Unfortunately, the Mountain State’s certificate of need laws (CON) exacerbate a lack of available maternity care options for women – whether they choose OB-GYN care or midwifery care.

CON laws, existing in 35 states, require health care providers to prove a “need” for their service and receive authorization from a state’s health regulatory board to open a new or expand an existing facility. CON laws often apply to types of services and even activities like adding hospital beds – not just building new hospital complexes. In West Virginia, CON laws also regulate birthing hospitals and freestanding birth centers. West Virginia has only 20 birthing hospitals and one freestanding birth center.

CON laws also allow existing providers to veto the authorization of a new health care provider location or service. It can even happen after years of providing a service to a community, as was the case with the Hunt Club Urgent Care in Short Gap. Suspiciously enough, the provider that filed the CON complaint against Hunt Club, UPMC Western Maryland, acquired Hunt Club and made changes to the services it offered.

Right next door in Virginia, CON laws caused the death of an infant who was unable to get necessary NICU care because the state denied the hospital closest to the mother authorization to add a NICU.

Undoubtedly, West Virginia’s CON laws prevent access to maternity care. When nearly half of all counties in West Virginia are maternity care deserts, why are we limiting the creation of new birthing hospitals and freestanding birth centers? How can health care authorities say we “don’t need” them?

One study ranked West Virginia as the 7th worst state to have a baby. And with so little access to maternity care, it’s no wonder. The women and children of West Virginia deserve better. It’s time to eliminate CON laws that erect barriers between women and the maternity care they need.

John Burnham
3d ago

I think part of it is that if you have options, like highly educated medical professionals do, you don't want to stay in a state like West Virginia. It's probably even worse now because it's a forced birth state, so it's a ticking malpractice time bomb.

Sadie
2d ago

If it’s not the CON laws it’s the hospital conglomerates fighting to keep additional services out. The corporate greed is unbelievable.

Panic button
2d ago

Historically a nations health has been measured by it's maternal/newborn mortality rate. We are a dismally SICK country.

