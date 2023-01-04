ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kayvon Thibodeaux responds to Colts’ celebration criticism

By Grey Papke
 3 days ago

New York Giants defensive lineman Kayvon Thibodeaux is not backing down after his sack celebration drew criticism on Sunday.

Thibodeaux celebrated a sack by doing snow angels next to an injured Nick Foles in Sunday’s win over the Colts. Thibodeaux was strongly criticized by Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday, who called Thibodeaux’s celebration “tasteless.”

Thibodeaux responded on Wednesday, and he was not apologizing for his move. After saying he did not know who Saturday is, he wished Foles well but added his job is to sack quarterbacks.

In other words, no apology is coming. That is no surprise given what we know about Thibodeaux .

Thibodeaux has four sacks on the season, and the rookie clearly has no plans to scale back his celebrations. That may open him up to more criticism, but that hardly matters to him.

FTW!!!
2d ago

Yet he walks to the sidelines while the injured player is writhing in pain , with people attending him. Walks over & shows a “ put him to sleep “ motion.. keep it classy 🤡

